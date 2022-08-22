$1,300 Winner Still Unclaimed Money – NBC New York (47)

It’s been almost a month since one of the biggest Mega Millions jackpots hit Illinois and the lone winner walked away with the $1.337 million jackpot.

However, the new millionaire still does not claim the prize and although it may be normal for the lucky person to take time to collect the money while seeking legal advice, many wonder what could happen if they do not claim it.

The third largest jackpot in Mega Millions lottery history fell on July 30 in Des Plaines, a city located just 20 miles northeast of Chicago. The ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE PRIZE?

While the winner still has time to claim their winnings, they only have 60 days from the draw date to choose between cash or annual payment options. Since the winning numbers (13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14) were drawn several weeks ago, the winner now has just over a month to decide.

If no one claims the prize within the 12-month period established in Illinois, each state that participated in the game will recover all the money that contributed to the unclaimed jackpot. According to the Illinois Lottery, each state can use your unclaimed lottery prizes for a variety of purposes.

The $1.337 million prize will be paid annually for 29 years if the winner chooses the annuity option.

However, the lucky one can choose to take the money in cash, receiving an estimated $780.5 million.

The Illinois Lottery allows winners to remain anonymous if the prize is greater than $250,000, which would apply in this case.

In addition, the winner may request that their name and residence be withheld at the time of claiming their prize.

Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays gave details on the winning Mega Millions ticket, as well as provided information on other prizes won in the state lottery this weekend.

“For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim it,” Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said recently. “I’m sure you’re going through a variety of emotions,” he added.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of their ticket, seek legal advice, and schedule an appointment with the Illinois Lottery to claim the prize.

They also encourage players to continue checking their tickets as the identity of the winner has not been revealed.

