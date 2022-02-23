134 Cuban migrants discovered in a hotel in Mexico

The National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico has reported the detection of a new group in an irregular situation, most of them Cubans.

The entity has published on Facebook that “during an immigration verification visit to a hotel, the INM Oxaca, the National Guard, the Secretary of National Defense and the State Police identified 140 foreigners in an irregular situation.”

Of that figure134 were from Cuba, 3 from Nicaragua and 3 from Guatemala.

“Why don’t they persecute the murderers of journalists and drug traffickers who cause the most damage to Mexico?” commented a user on the INM page.

However, several people criticized his comment.

One of them replied that “why don’t they stay in their country to demand improvements from their respective governments and not have to emigrate”.

A Cuban described the comments as xenophobic. “I am Cuban and I am not a rafter. Although you really have to have enough courage to be one (rafters). Here I can confirm the hatred of many Mexicans for Cubans, I did not believe it, because I have very good friends in that country, but nothing… it is quite explicit”.

IRREGULAR MIGRATION IN MEXICO

The truth is that in the last bulletin of the National Institute of Migration it was announced that “in the last eight days, 5 thousand 20 foreigners who transited through the national territory in an irregular status have been identified.”

According to the report, they came from 23 nations of the world, “the majority from Central and South America, followed by countries such as Nepal, China, Senegal, Russia, India, Romania, Switzerland and Gambia, among others.”

Of that number, they explain, “793 are children and adolescents, and 4,227 are women and men of legal age.”

The INM points out that “it endorses its commitment to maintain a safe, orderly and regular migration, with full respect for the rights of those who are in the context of mobility through national territory.”

Likewise, they reiterate in that same social network which foreigners do not need visas to enter Mexico:

“The foreigner who presents a valid visa from Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland or countries that make up the Schengen Area will not require a Mexican visa.”