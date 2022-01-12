138 thousand followers for the “queen” of “There is mail for you”

Alessia Quarto went to bed as a perfect stranger and woke up as a social star

Her husband took her on TV after cheating on her with her cousin

The intervention of Maria De Filippi was useless

The “widow” of Boscoreale will ask for a divorce

Alessia Quarto is not the first and certainly will not be the last to go to bed like a perfect stranger and wake up as a social star, despite herself. The “widow” of Boscoreale, who appeared last Saturday in the first seasonal episode of “There is mail for you”, was brought into question by her husband, soon an ex, who after having cornered her with her cousin has seen fit to write to Maria De Philippi to seek an almost impossible reconciliation.



Viewers took his side

Between a “He holds her gold” and a “Maria, you should see her” (referring to the lover) made more incisive by the Neapolitan dialect, Alessia immediately entered the hearts of viewers. Quite obvious, in cases like these, to take the side of the victim (of the betrayal) and shoot at zero against the faithless. Alessia herself could have “massacred” her husband in front of almost 6 million spectators but she came out elegantly. “I don’t want him to humble himself, I just want him to grow up for him and his family who have always treated me like a queen,” she said sincerely sorry before leaving the studio with her father.





138 thousand followers in a few days: “Who expected it?”

THEn a few hours, Alessia was overwhelmed by a popularity unexpected. After an initial bewilderment, with the same simplicity and sweetness shown on television, he began to familiarize himself with Instagram where the number of his followers has grown dramatically to reach 138 thousand followers. The woman locked in the house with Covid thanked everyone for the affection but refused the nickname of “queen” (“queen”). “I’m nobody,” he pointed out. To then add more and more incredulous: “Who expected it? I don’t even know how social networks are used “.



The epic answer to those who have opened a fake profile with their photos

Someone, in these hours, has stolen his photos and used them to create a fake profile. Alessia thus turned to the author of the gesture: “Two words for those who took my photos and made an account in my name, if you want to do so, take everything I went through, my pains and my traumas. and in your moments of weakness you should feel like me. A hug”.



“We recorded the episode in August”

In an interview with the radio show “La Radiazza” broadcast on “Radio Marte”, the “widow” of Boscoreale reiterated that she has no intention of forgiving her husband. “We recorded in August and I must say that things are improving, but between me and me – she confided – I didn’t come back with him, I made my choice and that will remain. Now I am better, compared to August I am a fairy tale but it is still a long journey, a pain that must be faced “. And regarding the now famous cousin he added: “I don’t want to talk about her. I would just like to invite people to like what they have before looking for anything else. A love can end but at least have the courage to close “.



“I’m really in a tunnel … of emotions though”

“Love each other, ALWAYS love each other! – writes in his last post on Instagram – Always respect yourself, love each other when you are happy and especially when you are sad, when you think you are going to give up and when you are ready to get up. I would like to be able to thank everyone and believe me I am really in a tunnel, of emotions though “. “You are really so sweet – comments a follower – you will see that what happened to you is good because it means that destiny has something much more beautiful in store for you. And then you have your father who is for 100 men, a real gentleman “.