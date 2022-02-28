14 applications for your Android tablet that will allow you to make the most of it

Related news

Android tablets are devices that can be used a lot thanks to their large size, and there are some adapted applications that can make your experience with these devices noticeably better. Today we are not going to talk about such popular applications as YouTube or Netflix, but we are going to try to show you some essential apps for your tablet that you may not know.

notion

notion-tablet

A note app that is much more than a note app as it allows create complex structures with pages within each page and that they can also be of different types and formats.

You can use everything from spreadsheets to a text editor, lists, dropdowns, annotations and much more. It is an app in which you can create your drafts, save your notes or write down your tasks. It has many possibilities.

gReader

gReader

The mythical news reader that, after years without being updated, has returned to the fray on Android, and has a highly customizable interface that will allow you to choose the media from which you want articles to appear, as well as classify them in different folders based on their theme or the criteria that you want.

you can also access a web view within each post, choose the size of the previews or even import your own OPML file if you export it from another reader in which you have created your folders and groups.

Pocket

Pocket is a platform that has been on Android for a long time, and it has the function of save content from the internet for you to read later, which on a tablet is extremely useful thanks to its larger screen size compared to a smartphone.

The app has a custom label system that allows you to classify the content you save based on its theme. To add a website, you just have to copy its URL, or directly hit the share button and select Pocket. An essential app, not only to read offline, but also to collect all the readings that you have not been able to do at the moment you have seen them for the first time.

GeForce NOW

Nvidia GeForce NOW

If your tablet is moderately powerful and you have a PC game, the Nvidia service can be a great ally in your leisure time. It is a platform that allows you play your favorite computer games in streaming, although you will have to see if the ones you want to play are in their compatible catalog.

Personally, I use the service, which has a free mode -and with certain limitations-, to play games like Death Stranding or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the results are very good.

microsoft-office

microsoft-office

This app is a Swiss army knife of office automation, and it may be more useful than downloading Word, Excel and PowerPoint separately, although that it depends on the needs you have when using the app.

With Office you will be able to create a file from the aforementioned programs, as well as open, edit and sign PDF files, create forms, extract images from different file types and even convert text or image documents to this format.

Adobe PDF

Adobe PDF

Having Office, downloading Adobe PDF can be somewhat redundant, but this application, being specialized in the PDF formathas some advantages, such as being able to underline and annotate each of the files you open with the reader.

You can also enjoy storage space for your files in the Adobe cloud, and even share files and integrate the app with Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive or Gmail. You can also enjoy the benefits associated with your Adobe account.

Krita

An open source digital painting program with which you can create complex illustrations and now has its own app on Android so you can take advantage of its possibilities on a large touch screen.

It’s one of those tablet apps that you can get a lot of use out of using a stylus. As you will see, it has a huge number of options, brushes and parameters to adjust to be able to make your designs in the best way.

SuperDisplay

SuperDisplay

This service allows you use your tablet as a second screen for your computer and even as a graphics tablet so you can take advantage of the touch screen in combination with your computer, being much more precise when designing.

It has a free 3-day trial with which you can see if the app is worth buying its full version. Of course, it contributes a lot if you need it to work.

TeamViewer





This popular application allows you to view and control your computer, or that of anyone who installs the application on their PC. With only put the user and the code that someone else gave youyou will be able to control your computer, something very useful to solve problems remotely, or even to control your computer when you are not at home.

pluto tv

It is a platform that offers audiovisual content completely free of charge distributed on more than 40 live channels and that offer more than 1000 movies and series. A great alternative to enjoy content for free, without having to pay a subscription like Netflix, Disney+ and other similar services.

Tayasui Sketches

sketches

A drawing application with many free features and in which you can use different types of brushes and tools to make your creations. In addition, you can choose the thickness and opacity of the stroke. In the full version you can create several different layers, enter text and even use different brushes with new effects, such as watercolor. It can be a good option, in its two modalities, if you like to draw.

groovepad

groovepad

Turn your tablet into a synthesizer with different types of sounds that you will be able to play a lot and make really interesting beats. It has several types of rhythms and sound packs depending on the style of music, so you can directly choose what you like best and go with it.

UnifiedRemote





Unified Remote is an application similar to TeamViewer, but in this case —after installing the software on both devices— it will allow you to control your computer when you are connected to the same WiFi network, being able to control the mouse, keyboard, multimedia playback and pretty much anything you can think of. In fact, you can even turn on the computer from the tablet or use this wireless display to see what’s happening on your PC, but from another part of the house.

Boost for Reddit

greader

If you are a regular user of Reddit, you will know that there are times when it can be confusing to navigate through the app. boost solves that problem by structuring the navigation in several parts. This allows you to see the different posts without having to leave the main view, taking advantage of the size of the tablet screen.

