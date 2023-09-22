14 Best Horror Movies on Max

In the mood to watch a horror movie? Max frequently changes his selection of horror films. Starting later this month, you can stream classics like Carrie (1976), The Exorcist (1973) and Friday the 13th (1980) in addition to existing offerings like The Silence of the Lambs (1991) and Evil Dead Rise (2023) . ,

Here are 14 excellent horror movies that you should make time to watch on Max. According to Metacritic, all of these films received generally favorable or better reviews. If you’re wondering what Max is, here’s more about the streaming service, which unites the HBO Max and Discovery Plus libraries.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Jodie Foster interviews Anthony Hopkins’ evil Hannibal Lecter in this classic psychological thriller. Foster plays FBI Agent Clarice Starling, who is determined to bring down a killer. It is the only horror film to win the Oscar for Best Picture and also won Best Director, Screenplay, Actor (Hopkins) and Actress (Foster) in 1992.



A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) The iconic slasher is streaming on Max along with most of its sequels, so a marathon may be in order. The first film tells the story of teenager Nancy Thompson and her friends who begin dreaming about the same man – a deformed, sweater-wearing villain who wields a blade on one side. Good luck trying to sleep tonight.

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET Now that Universal is working on not one, but three brand new Exorcist movies, it’s time to remember the terrifying events of the original film. Ellen Burstyn plays the mother of a 12-year-old daughter who seeks help from a priest. The pure horror film also won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.



In this 2005 British horror film, six young women go on a journey and encounter terrifying humanoid cavemen. It is a race to escape the darkness before becoming food for the creatures. If you need another reason to dive in, the flick’s high user score on Metacritic suggests you’ll be glad you went on this adventure.

lionsgate The Cabin in the Woods (2011) For surprises and plenty of nightmare fuel, The Cabin in the Woods is the way to go. The twisty and terrifying horror comedy introduces a group of oblivious college kids, including Chris Hemsworth, who head to a remote cabin for a fun weekend away. The first half hour is relatively quiet, but once the horror show starts, it doesn’t let up.

This historical horror film pretty much guarantees nightmares. The disturbing film focuses on a family in 1630s New England and marks the film debut of Anya Taylor-Joy. In the 90-minute film, strange and shocking things happen to a farmer, his wife, and their five children who are relocated to a remote area at the edge of the forest.

red bank films You have to see Sissy Spacek’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of the prom queen at least once in your life. why not now?

This is one you should not watch alone. Ari Aster’s feature directorial debut about what a family discovers after the death of their matriarch may be the scariest entry on this list. If you’re up for a disturbing film with great performances, venture with caution into Hereditary.

Warner Bros. When this adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel hit theaters in 2017, moviegoers like me had to look twice at the storm drains and scary red balloons. With fearless kids and plenty of heart, it makes a compelling case for more supernatural coming-of-age stories. And a strong case against clowns.

Eric Zachanovich/Searchlight Pictures Anya Taylor-Joy shines in this spooky satire about an elaborate dinner with a dark twist. It features a series of guests gathering at The Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant on an island. Celebrity chef Julian Slovic, played by the magnetic Ralph Fiennes, has planned every detail of the evening except the inclusion of Taylor-Joy’s Margot. Offering thrills and social commentary, the menu will have you making requests for seconds.

A family accidentally discovers some unimaginable evil in this terrifying supernatural horror tale. It is the fifth entry in the film franchise, following The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and 2013’s The Evil Dead.

A young woman travels to Detroit for a job interview and discovers that her Airbnb has been double-booked. This dense horror film may start out that way, but it soon devolves into complete chaos. With a twisty plot and great acting, The Barbarian is a weird, five-star horror movie.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Night of the Living Dead (1968) George Romero’s first horror film is an easy recommendation. A group of survivors take shelter in a house while members of the undead herd swarm outside. This influential film is often considered the first modern zombie film, and while it may not offer Freddy Krueger-level scares, you’ll be drawn in by the characters at the center of its story. You’ll want to leave the door open for this (but in case of a real apocalypse, keep it very, very closed).

David Lynch’s first feature-length film will make you feel like you’re in a bizarre nightmare. The 90-minute black-and-white horror flick is filled with strange sounds and imagery, and the result is incredibly terrifying. Don’t get me started about the main character’s weird, alien-looking “baby” (who is weirdly still cute?). There are messages about men and fatherhood here, but leaving the bigger picture aside, the real world of Eraserhead is worth a look.