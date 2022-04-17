14 Celebrities Changed Their Name Because Someone Else Was Using It

10.

When 18-year-old Patricia Neil had to join the Theater Actors Guild, her name was already being used by the actress in The day the earth stood still. With only an hour to choose her new stage name, she called her grandfather, who told her, “Honey, I remember a lot of female comedians named Fannie who came to success through the vaudeville circuit, so maybe that’s a name that brings you back.” luck”. Then her friend suggested the full name Fannie Flagg, which was her own grandmother’s.