14 Celebrities Changed Their Name Because Someone Else Was Using It

Some people who work in the entertainment industry choose to use stage names. Others use a stage name because it’s a requirement rather than an option, since someone else is already working under the same name.

Here are 14 actors and musicians who had to change their stage names because someone else was already using theirs:

one.

When Diane Hall registered for her Screen Actors Guild credential, there was already a Diane Hall, so she tried several options: Dorrie Hall (her sister’s name), then Corry Hall, and finally Keaton (her sister’s maiden name). mother).

In his autobiography, Then Againwrote, “I realized I could keep it all in the family by using Mom’s maiden name: Keaton. Diane Keaton.”

two.

Because of the actor Fatal Attraction, the syndicate made Michael Douglas choose a stage name. After seeing surnames with “K’s”, he decided that Michael Keaton was “good enough”.

In The Late Show With Stephen Colberthe said: “I’m trying to bring my name back because I’m proud of it. When I go somewhere and there’s a driver with a sign that says ‘Michael Douglas’, and then I show up. He’s very confused!”

3.

The Weeknd had to drop the “e” from his stage name due to intellectual property issues with a Canadian band called The Weekend.

His real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Four.

David Jones originally used the name Davie Jones, but it was changed to Tom Jones because of Davy Jones of The Monkees. However, there was already a singer named Tom Jones, so he stuck with the iconic David Bowie.

His other stage personality, Ziggy Stardust, took his inspiration from “American street culture.”

5.

When she learned that her real name had already been taken at SAG, Emily Stone registered as Riley Stone. However, six months later, she came back and changed it to Emma Stone.

6.

Due to a Screen Actors Guild rule, 16-year-old David McDonald had to choose a stage name, so he flipped through a music magazine until he settled on David Tennant (inspired by Neil Tennant of The Pet Shop Boys) .

In The Late Late Show with James Cordenhe said: “At 16 I didn’t know actors, I didn’t know how to choose a name… I was just flipping through a magazine and thought, ‘What name will I choose for myself?'”

7.

William H. Macy uses his full name so people don’t confuse him with the late actor, Bill Macy.

His middle initial is from Hall.

8.

At first, Michael B. Jordan thought of calling himself Michael Bakari (his middle name) to separate himself from the famous basketball player with whom he shares a name, but ended up deciding to keep his real name and add his second initial.

He told the SAG-AFTRA Foundation: “Because I was a kid being abused on the basketball court…I was going to change my name to Michae Bakari…For about two seconds of weakness I had that thought, then I just I kept it and owned it.”

9.

Because of the actress lost under the same name, Elizabeth Mitchell decided to perform under the name Elizabeth Banks.

He wanted a one-syllable last name, so he made a list, sorted it alphabetically, and chose the first option on the list.

10.

When 18-year-old Patricia Neil had to join the Theater Actors Guild, her name was already being used by the actress in The day the earth stood still. With only an hour to choose her new stage name, she called her grandfather, who told her, “Honey, I remember a lot of female comedians named Fannie who came to success through the vaudeville circuit, so maybe that’s a name that brings you back.” luck”. Then her friend suggested the full name Fannie Flagg, which was her own grandmother’s.

Flagg told the Sacramento Bee, “So I picked that one, never dreaming I’d have to wear it for life.”

eleven.

FKA Twigs added the acronym meaning “formerly known as” to her stage name because another artist who calls herself Twigs asked her to change it.

Her real name is Tahliah Barnett.

12.

Since her name was being used by the actress from duel in the sunJennifer Jones changed her name to Gemma Jones, in honor of the leading lady in her father’s film, never run away from me.

In Escape Me Never (1935), Griffith Jones played Carlyle Sanger, and Elisabeth Bergner played Gemma Jones.

13.

Katheryn Hudson released a couple of gospel albums under her real name, but in 2007 when she was signed to Capital Records as the incredible pop artist she is today, she decided to use the name Katy Perry so she would never be confused with Kate Hudson again. .

Perry is her mother’s maiden name.

14.

And lastly, although she registered with SAG as Vanessa L. Williams to avoid those problems early in her career, several newspapers confused Miss America-turned-actress Vanessa Williams with Miss America actress Vanessa Williams. New Jack City.

The Vanessa Williams of New Jack City she told Entertainment Weekly that she didn’t see a problem with that because “there’s enough work for both of us.”

Actually, the confusion started before they became famous. In the 1980s, they applied to the same musical comedy program at NYU.

However, things got even more confusing when Vanessa L. Williams had a starring role in the TV version of Soul Food and Vanessa Estelle Williams had a leading role in the film version of Soul Food. As a result, SAG decided that since both women had already established careers under the name Vanessa Williams, they could both be credited simply as Vanessa Williams.

