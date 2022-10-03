14 companies choose to build the Institute of Legal Medicine

It has taken three months for the Undersecretariat of Justice to publish the scale of the criteria submitted to value judgments and the economic offers of the companies that have competed to build the Institute of Legal Medicine, which will be built on Denmark Street. It is an old project that has wandered aimlessly for twelve years despite having available land ceded by the Toledo City Council, and it is an urgent and necessary infrastructure for the forensic team.

Despite everything, the vicissitudes have already been left behind and the Ministry of Justice is giving a push to the tender in order to dispose of the building as soon as possible. At the moment, the processing is continuing and the call, whose deadline for submitting offers ended on June 21, has aroused great interest, as evidenced by the fact that fourteen companies have applied – some through joint ventures – to take over the construction of this building with two floors and a basement on a plot of 2,150 square meters.

At the moment, no specific date has been announced, but if the works were to start this fall, since the only thing missing is the report on the economic valuation and the award of the work, the forensic experts could open these facilities throughout 2024, since they will have to be equipped according to the needs and conditions of each service.

According to the minutes of the contracting board of the Undersecretary of State, the company ‘Copisa Constructora Pirenaica’ is the company that has obtained the highest score in the scale of value judgments, with a total of 25.75 points due to its exhaustive report construction, health and safety provided, which takes into account the conditioning factors and adapts the project to the criteria of sustainability and energy efficiency, and to a detailed work program.

In second place was ‘Gestión y Execución de Obra Civil SAU’ with 25 points and in third place was the company ‘Proforma Execución de Obras y Restauraciones’, with 24.5 points.

At the moment, the economic valuation report has not been reported nor is there an award proposal, but ‘Copisa’ has the possibility of becoming the winner of this work because it has also presented a fairly reasonable economic offer, 4.8 million euros, to which must be added just over a million for VAT. In principle, the base bidding price was established by the administration at 6.1 million euros, VAT included.

Although, this offer is not the only advantageous for the price. Other companies of the fourteen possible winners have also adjusted the investment to obtain the construction contract, since the price scores high in this procedure. In this case, ‘Proyecon Galicia’ proposes a cost of 4.4 million euros, without taxes, and ‘Tableros y Puentes’ adjusts it to 4.5 million. The rest manage somewhat higher costs, but there are also more expensive offers, such as that of ‘ASCH Infraestructuras y Servicios’, which raises an expense of 5,082,183 euros, without taxes, an amount similar to that of two other companies, ‘Barroso Nava y Cía’ , whose price is 5,052,671 euros without taxes, and ‘Edhinor’, with 5,045,548, without VAT.

On the other hand, what is striking in the minutes of the opening of offers is the one proposed by Construcciones Sarrión, the company that has adjusted its offer downwards the most and has calculated that the construction of the Institute of Legal Medicine costs 4.1 million euros, not including taxes. An amount that has sown doubts due to a possible reckless dismissal, with which the administration sent a request a few days ago to this company to justify the offer and the savings conditions.

At the moment, a date has not been established to announce the winning company, but everything indicates that the decision and its communication may take a couple of months if it takes as long as the value judgment criteria.

The building will adapt to the hillside and will take care of its aesthetics to minimize the visual impact. The construction of the Institute of Legal Medicine will take care of all the details. Beyond becoming a functional building for the forensic institute, the tender has also placed special emphasis on the fact that the building, which will have two floors, a basement and a car park, adapts to the existing slope with the aim of producing “the least possible visual impact.

Therefore, the documentation underlines that the building will have two bodies, a heavy base attached to the ground and embedded in it and a “light office” volume.

In addition, the architectural project has paid special attention to aesthetics to achieve a sober and institutional building that contrasts with “the friendly, bright and user-friendly architecture” that will mark the interior thanks to the use of glass and wood.

The project has been filing in recent years. In principle, the construction of a semi-basement floor was planned, but it was finally ruled out “by playing with the access levels from Denmark Street”, with which a large ground floor is projected that will include the forensic pathology service and the medical clinic forensics to avoid large movements through the building.

The interior structure has also been simplified to guarantee good access to the public and avoid unnecessary crossings, with which the rooms for the public will be located close to the access and those reserved for forensic experts at a greater distance to restrict passage.

In addition, the Gender Violence Unit will be located on the ground floor, separated from the rest of the examination rooms, and will have its own waiting room.