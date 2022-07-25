Eagerly awaited by spectators, certain kissing scenes have become legendary. Passion, eroticism, unpredictability or unease; everything is there for the passage of the film to be most memorable.

• Read also: 5 couples of stars who separated, to find each other better

However, the shooting of the intimate scenes does not seem to produce the same flame in the actors, who often have bad experiences exchanging a kiss with a colleague. Here are 14 couples who hated kissing on screen!

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst- Spiderman

One of the reasons for the great global success of Spiderman is probably the kiss exchanged between Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst upside down in the rain. Although this scene is very romantic, it was a real ordeal to shoot. According to an article in the Vancouver Sun in 2014, the actor was not happy to have to perform this very uncomfortable feat. Maguire didn’t want to kiss his playing partner with his head full of blood and his nose full of water.

Kate Hudson and Dane Cook- My Best Friend’s Girl



YouTube screenshot

ABC News reported, in October 2014, that Dane Cook considers his kiss with Kate Hudson to be the worst he has shared on screen. After causing a stir with fans of his co-star, the actor said he made fun of her by making these remarks, since she used to eat onions before the intimate scenes.

Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller- The Spectacular Now



YouTube screenshot

The indie film completely ignited the Sundance Film Festival in 2013. Even though their chemistry showed on screen, the two actors confessed after the fact that they didn’t feel like kissing. Teller told vulnerability that her costar, known for taking care of her health, took a Chinese product that made her mouth taste horrible.

Kirsten Dunst and Brad Pitt- Interview with the Vampire



YouTube screenshot

Actress Kirsten Dunst was just 11 when she first kissed Brad Pitt in film in 1994. It was her first kiss, which she called disgusting.

Tom Cruise and Thandie Newton- Mission: Impossible 2



YouTube screenshot

Thandie Newton, who shared intense love scenes with Cruise in the film Mission: Impossible 2, claims that kissing the actor was quite unpleasant. The English actress complained about every take she had to do alongside Cruise’s tongue. She called her kisses with the actor wet and repulsive during an interview with Gawker in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson- Water For Elephants



YouTube screenshot

Kissing Robert Pattinson is unpleasant, according to Reese Witherspoon. The actress told In Touch in 2011 his bad experience with the actor who was fighting a virulent flu during the filming of Water for Elephants. She was very disappointed, because her experience was not sexy at all.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire



YouTube screenshot

The intimate talents of Jennifer Lawrence would not match her beauty, according to Josh Hutcherson. The actor told the magazine in October 2014 She that Lawrence was putting in too much saliva.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth – The Hunger Games

They may have had a lot of on-screen chemistry, but the pairings between Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth weren’t quite as satisfying as the actors projected on screen. While on the Jimmy Fallon set in November 2014, Hemsworth admitted that it was very unpleasant to kiss Lawrence. Indeed, the actress had such bad breath that the exchanges were disgusting. Known for her sense of humor, Jennifer Lawrence ate garlic or tuna and didn’t brush her teeth just to tease the actor.

Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy – wanted



youtube screenshot

She may be one of the most beautiful women in the world, but according to James McAvoy, she’s far from perfect when it comes to love scenes. In 2008, the actor from wanted had entrusted to Huffington Post that he was really uncomfortable when he first kissed Jolie. The actors had just met and they were already shooting intimate scenes. McAvoy called the moment very awkward.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Virginie Ledoyen – The Beach



Screenshot

The tension was palpable between Leonardo DiCaprio and Virginie Ledoyen in the film The Beach in 2000, but once the cameras were turned off, the passion dissipated. In a 2014 interview with the magazine She, the French actress said she would never want DiCaprio as a boyfriend, even though he’s a great person. There was just no chemistry and she doesn’t even remember the kiss.

Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel – How I Met Your Mother



Screenshot

The couple formed by Marshall and Lily in the series How I Met Your Mother looks great on screen. In an article published in the She in October 2014, however, it seems that the reconciliations were difficult at first. Indeed, Alyson Hannigan categorically refused to kiss the actor since he had cigarette breath. Instead of brushing his teeth or having a mint, Jason Segel simply quit smoking.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint- Harry Potter

In an interview with attitude magazine, Rupert Grint said he didn’t enjoy his intimate moment with Emma Watson at all. Since they’ve been friends since they were nine, they voice Hermione and Ron in the franchise. Harry Potter, it was not at all natural for the two actors to exchange a kiss. They even had to redo the scene four times because they couldn’t make the moment believable.

Vanessa Hudgens and James Franco- spring breakers



Screenshot

“Wow! I don’t want to kiss James. I’d rather kiss a girl than kiss James Franco,” Vanessa Hudgens said in a post shared on yahoo movies in 2013. Hudgens had no problem exchanging kisses with Ashley Benson, but hated her experience with Franco. She also believes that their kiss is the worst of all time.

Dwayne Johnson and Steve Carell – Get Smart

Dwayne Johnson and Steve Carell didn’t like their kiss at all in the movie Get Smart. In October 2014, The Rock compared Carell’s rough tongue to that of a cat in an article in the magazine. She. Obviously, he was joking, but is not going to repeat the experience.

WATCH: 24 celeb couples who have been together for a very long time