14 die in helicopter crash that participated in the operation – El Financiero

the helicopter of the Marine Secretary that collapsed on the afternoon of this Friday, July 15, in the vicinity of the Valle del Fuerte airport caused 14 deaths. The aircraft would have participated in the operation that led to the recapture of Rafael Caro Quintero in the Sierra Madre Occidental, on the borders of Sinaloa and Chihuahua.

The institution explained that the black hawk helicopter It was transporting 15 people, so one person is receiving medical attention. For this reason, the Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico lamented the death of those who lost their lives in the accident.

According to information from Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Duran, he said that in the accident there is no evidence that it was brought down by the operation that arrested Caro Quinteronor that he traveled in the aircraft.

He reported that in the morning they left the airport Valley of the Fort, in the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, three helicopters to the municipality of Choix, on the border with Chihuahua to participate in the operation to recapture Caro Quintero.

After noon, the aircraft returned to Los Mochis, when the “Narco de Narcos” had already been captured, but before landing at the airport, in a planting area, a helicopter collapsed for unknown reasons.

At the time of the accident, other helicopters helped the victims with Red Cross ambulances and the Airport Rescue helicopters picked up a deceased person, for which they transferred the injured to hospitals.

In the afternoon, after 5:00 p.m., authorities reported that six people did not survive and at 6:00 p.m. they indicated that there were nine dead.

