14 games as a gift for Christmas on the Epic Games Store for a leak

French site Dealabs.com (known for unveiling PlayStation Plus and Games with Gold lineups in advance in recent months) has revealed the return of the promotion 14 free Christmas gifts on the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games store is preparing according to the indiscretion a give one free game per day from December 16th to December 30th, the first will debut next Thursday and will be Shenmue 3. Unfortunately we have no other details but according to the source the game on December 25 (Christmas day) will be the best among those offered as a gift every day at 17:00.

In recent years, the Epic Games Store free Christmas games offer has allowed players to build a decent software library with indie, AAA and AA games including highly acclaimed titles from audiences and critics alike. This year’s departure with Shemmue 3 (again according to the Dealabs leak, there are no confirmations on the matter yet) it is certainly interesting, we are waiting for Epic to officially announce the new Christmas promotion.

On December 16, the store should also host one new wave of Christmas discounts and it is on this occasion that the offer 14 free games for Christmas will start. What do you think of it? What games could be offered as gifts on the Epic Games Store for the end of the year holidays?

