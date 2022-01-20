14 positive in the team group, the match with Inter at risk

A new case emerged with today’s swabs: alert the competent health authorities

The match on Saturday afternoon (6 pm) at San Siro between Inter and Venice are at great risk of being postponed. This morning the lagoon club had in fact communicated – with an official note – that in addition to the cases recorded on January 15 during the tests performed daily by the team group in the last few days, another 10 positive Covid-19 positives had emerged, thus bringing the total count of cases to 14. In the afternoon, however, with a new message appeared on the club’s website, Venezia made it known that with today’s tests the positivity of another member was detected. However, it has not been officially specified how many players are positive: this morning we were talking about 8 players and 6 staff members however, nothing has leaked about a new case. We remind you that the postponement, with intervention by the local ASL, is triggered upon reaching the 9 positive players, equal to 35 percent of the squad.

INCREASE ANTI-COVID MEASURES

After the announcement of the new positive cases of the team group, Venezia immediately increased the level of safety and prevention of contagion to protect players and technical staff. The team still trained today, despite the increased safety measures: the club members arrive directly with their car at the training ground already dressed to take the field. The use of the changing room is prohibited and showers must be done at home. Swabs are carried out at each event, to avoid other infections although it is currently impossible to hypothesize any development in the health situation.