14 reasons why Shira Haas is a superhero on and off screen

Israeli actress Shira Haas will play Sabra, an Israeli superheroine, in the movie “Captain America: New World Order.”

At just 27 years old, Haas has already gained international fame for his roles in productions including the Israeli television series Shtisel and the Netflix series Unorthodox.

Shira Haas by Zohar Jacobson. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The following are 14 fascinating facts about this fast-rising star.

Haas is the granddaughter of Eastern European Holocaust survivors. During World War II, one of her grandparents was deported to Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi death camp. The actress has a very close relationship with her 86-year-old grandmother. Haas’s professional career began at age 14 when he landed two stage roles at the Cameri Theater in Tel Aviv. Thus, she acted in Shakespeare’s Richard III and Joshua Sonbol’s Ghetto (while she was still attending Thelma Yellin High School for the Arts in Givatayim east of Tel Aviv). In 2014, Haas received an unexpected Facebook message from Israeli casting director Esther Kling urging her to audition for the lead role in the local film Princess. Haas followed the advice and her performance won the Best Actress award at the Jerusalem Film Festival.

Princess also made The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter notice and celebrate her in the US. In 2015, A Tale of Darkness and Love, Haas’ first international film, was also the debut for Israeli actress Natalie Portman. At the time, Haas told Ynet that she found Portman to be a role model. “An impressive, humble and real woman,” she said.

Shira Haas at the 74th Venice Film Festival, 2017. Photo/Shutterstock

In 2017, Haas auditioned and was booked via Skype for her role in the American-produced Shelter Unexpected. Prior to the film’s release, she appeared on the US TV program The Today Show. Two years later, Haas was listed in Forbes Israel’s 30 Most Influential Under 30s. To ensure his Yiddish was perfect for the dialogue in Unorthodox, Haas moved to Berlin two months before filming to take language classes. He also took piano and singing lessons to prepare for his role in the series.

In 2020, she was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award for her role as Esty in Unorthodox. She also made history by becoming the first Israeli actress to be nominated for an Emmy for a primetime performance.

That same year, she won Best International Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival Award and in Israel received the coveted Ophir for Best Supporting Actress, all for her role in the Israeli film Asia.

Like the superhero she will play in the upcoming Marvel movie, Haas and her parents are sabras, that is, native Israelis, who are compared to the fruit of the cactus of the same name –tzabar in Hebrew- that it is thorny on the outside but soft on the inside. Haas is the youngest of three children and was born in 1995 in Tel Aviv where she currently lives with her husband. The family moved to Hod HaSharon when she was one year old.

At two years of age she was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Within three years, the treatment saved her life but stunted her growth. Despite having obtained a medical exemption from military service due to his health, Haas voluntarily enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) theater unit and military band. Haas always publicly thanks her parents for their encouragement and support that allowed her to become the artist she is today. While the character of Sabra was first introduced in Marvel comics 40 years ago, the entertainment corporation indicated that it is now taking a new approach to the character with Haas.

The backlash from anti-Israeli elements following the film’s announcement caused the character to become controversial even before its planned release in 2024.

Will he be able to handle the challenges that come his way in real life?