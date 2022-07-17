14 soldiers who participated in the capture operation of the Mexican capo die in a plane crash

With this posture, the president contradicted what was previously announced by the Secretary of the Navy which stated that “there is no information that the plane crash is related to the arrest of the alleged drug trafficker.”

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed this Friday that the 14 Navy agents who died when a helicopter fell in the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa state, participated in the operation for the apprehension of capo Rafael Caro Quintero.

This despite the versions that were handled in the media that indicated that the aircraft presumably participated in the capo capture operation, occurred in the state of Sinaloa.

“I am very sorry for the loss of 14 members of the Mexican Navy and I wish the seriously injured officer to recover. I send my most sincere condolences and hugs to your family, colleagues and friends, “said López Obrador on social networks.

He said that the secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, informed him “that it will be ordered an investigation to find out the causes of the helicopter crash in which they were traveling when they were about to land in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, after fulfilling the mission of supporting those who executed the arrest warrant against Rafael Caro Quintero.

The message of the Mexican president It happened hours after the accident.

Through a statement, Semar reported that the accident occurred “during the operational activities carried out by this institution.”

He specified that the helicopter “carried 15 people, of which, unfortunately 14 lost their lives and one is receiving medical care.”

“A Mexican Navy aircraft crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Based on the information available at the time, a Black Hawk helicopter had an accident, unknown at the moment the causes of it “, indicated the note.

La Semar, which lamented the accident and the deaths, pointed out that Investigations will be carried out to determine the causes. that could have caused the accident of said aircraft.

Mexican drug lord Caro Quintero, the most wanted fugitive by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), was arrested this Friday in the municipality of San Simón (Choix), in the state of Sinaloa, and a dog participated in its discovery, specified the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) of the Government of Mexico.

In a statement, the agency indicated that Caro Quintero, 69, was hiding in the bushes and a canine from the institution, trained in search and rescue, helped locate him.

The capo was wanted by the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena and for other crimes related to drug trafficking and organized crime.

Founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, Caro Quintero he was one of the main kingpins in the 1980s and one of the first to ship drugs on a large scale to the United States.

Born on October 3, 1952 in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, cradle of the great Mexican capos, Caro Quintero, who amassed a great fortune, founded his cartel together with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, alias “Don Neto”.

The arrest of Caro Quintero occurs days after the meeting of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with his US counterpart, Joe Biden.