14 things off Amazon today

This year the Black Friday discounts started – like every year – a little earlier than usual. On Amazon the first promotions appeared on November 8 with the name “Early Black Friday” and from the beginning of the month it is not uncommon to find offers on other e-commerce too. Officially, however, the week of Black Friday begins today, with substantial offers that will gradually increase until the actual Black Friday (Friday 26) and will end on November 29 for the so-called Cyber ​​Monday.

At the moment, on Amazon there are tens of thousands of discounted items for all categories: from clothing, to appliances, through to furniture and games for children. We have made a selection of the most interesting ones taking into account the quality and usefulness of the products and verifying that the prices are really advantageous. Those who want to do this last verification themselves can do it with some free sites that show the price trends of the products since they are on Amazon: Keepa and CamelCamelCamel.

A robot vacuum cleaner

Robot vacuum cleaners – those in the shape of discs that clean floors independently – are among the products usually most discounted during Black Friday. For those interested in purchasing one of these products, we compiled a guide last month. Among the discounted models are those of the iRobot Roomba 600 series, which according to tests by Wirecutter (the authoritative review site of the New York Times) are the best robot vacuum cleaners for strength, durability and suction: the 692 model is on sale for 180 euros, one of the lowest prices in the last year. On sale there is also the model of Eufy Robocav 11s, the economic and slim version we talked about in the guide, which is discounted at 135 euros instead of the usual 180. There are also discounts on more sophisticated and expensive Roomba models, and other brands considered valid such as Ecovacs.

– Read also: Guide to buying a robot vacuum cleaner

Table games

If you are preparing the necessary to spend the Christmas holidays between board games in company, you might be interested to know that Ticket to Ride, a game that came out in 2004 and was very successful, on the occasion of Black Friday costs 34 euros instead of 40. The purpose of the game is to put together railway sections to connect cities according to the objectives to be achieved and it is good for people aged 8 and up. It is distributed by the Asmodee group, which has divisions around the world and produces highly successful games such as Dixit, Dobble or Pandemic, the latter being discounted in turn. If, on the other hand, you plan game sessions only between adults, there is also Trivial Pursuit updated to 2020 at a discount: it costs 28 euros, ten less than usual.

Wireless headphones and earphones

Among the earphones already recommended several times here on Post there are the Jabra Elite 75t at a discount of 90 euros (at least thirty less than usual), while the more advanced model, the 85t, is for 150 euros instead of 230. Those interested in a pair of cheap headphones but of good quality, there are the Jabra Elite 45h in the black, copper black and gold versions for 50 euros. The JBL brand also offers various discounts: the LIVE Free earphones cost 100 euros instead of 150, and for those who want to spend less the TUNE 125TWS model is on sale for 50 euros instead of 108. The Over Era headphones, on the other hand, now cost 66 euros instead of 91.

– Read also: For those who don’t know which headphones to buy

Microphones

According to many experts, the Blue Yeti microphone is the best choice if you are planning to start recording a podcast, improve the quality of your online lessons or more simply all your video calls. It is also the one used by the deputy director of the Post Francesco Costa to record Morning when he is at home (when he travels he uses a smaller one). Before Black Friday it was at 140 euros, now at 114. Two other microphones from the same brand with attractive discounts and lower prices are the Blue Yeti Nano (100 euros instead of 120) and the Blue Snowball, to be placed in the middle of a table to simultaneously record the voices of more than one person (70 euros instead of 87).

Air fryers

Those who were waiting for Black Friday to buy an air fryer these days will find the Philips HD9260 / 90/1 model at 113 euros, its lowest price ever, and the Princess 182020 model discounted by twenty euros compared to the usual 90 Air fryers have become very popular appliances lately, but before making your purchase we recommend that you read here how our tests went, and what exactly an air fryer is and what it does. Spoiler: It doesn’t really fry, but it heats things up to a high temperature very quickly.

Body products

The Aveeno body care brand is known to be particularly suitable for those with sensitive or very dry skin. For those who want to stock up, these days there is a shower gel at a discount at 11 euros instead of 15, but a set consisting of shower gel, shampoo and cream at a discount at 25 euros is also worthwhile.

Smartphone

OnePlus is a Chinese company that has existed since 2013 and whose smartphones immediately stood out for their excellent performance and competitive prices. The OnePlus Nord, that the technology site The Verge had included among the best phones under 500 euros, from today it costs 365 euros instead of 410, and the OnePlus 8t model, which was born as a high-end smartphone and usually costs more than 500 euros, these days is discounted at 400 .

Those involved in technology al Post also reports the Samsung Galaxy M32, a good mid-range phone, discounted by 60 euros and at its lowest price ever: 240 instead of 300.

– Read also: When is it time to change smartphones?

A powerbank

The Anker PowerCore 13000 portable charger from today costs 22 euros instead of 26. It’s not a big discount but Anker is considered one of the best brands of portable chargers, or power banks, and for those who have been wanting to buy a compact and fast charging one for a while , this may be the right time.

– Read also: Three good portable chargers

A schoolbag

From today there are also several discounts on various products of the Italian brand Ferrino, which specializes in mountain equipment and clothing. Among its backpacks, the Finisterre is designed especially for those who go hiking in the mountains: it is made with breathable materials and with pockets, hooks, elastics and a system of removable straps to carry the equipment while keeping it outside the backpack but firmly in place. At the bottom it has a waterproof backpack cover that you can pull out if it rains. In its 48-liter version it is used by an editor when she goes to the mountains for two or three days and has to bring lots of things to cover herself from the cold: these days it costs 80 euros, one of the lowest prices in recent years. On the other hand, the smaller 38-liter version is discounted at 70 euros.

Outdoor but also indoor lamps

From the Zafferano brand, they are aluminum lamps that are good for indoors, but above all for outdoors, because they are rechargeable and do not need to be connected to the current. These days two cost 216 euros, while they usually cost 250 or more.

Condoms

For those who want to stock up for the winter, both the Durex brand and the Control brand have offers on their condoms: a pack of 40 assorted condoms costs 20 euros instead of 29 and a 48 pack of Control 19 euros instead of 33.

Garmin watch

It is one of those watches that measures heart rate and several other indices that are useful for monitoring sports activity and workouts. It is quite small and discreet compared to other more feature-rich models, save for the color of the strap which is only available in red or blue on sale. It is particularly suitable for running, as tested by an editor who bought it on purpose. It has the GPS function to reconstruct routes and measure distances, but it is not compatible with systems that give directions on the routes to follow. It’s called Garmin Forerunner 45 and costs 119 euros.

Candles

Yankee Candles are often among the most purchased by female readers of the Post on these occasions: the reason is that they are very popular candles, with a wide variety of fragrances, very effective in absorbing odors in the home but also quite expensive. And even discounted, to tell the truth, they are not very cheap. From today there are discounts on various fragrances of jar candles, and you save particularly on large ones: for example this one with vanilla and this one with “angel wings” perfume (ie cotton candy, flowers and vanilla) cost 19 euros instead of 30. Remaining on the subject, there are also discounts on the WoodWick brand candles, also owned by Yankee Candle, which have the particularity of having a wooden wick instead of tow and making a crackling noise similar to that of the lit fireplace. Fir, smoked jasmine, or white tea and jasmine fragrances and others that are usually between 30 and 35 euros are on sale for 24.

– Read also: Because everyone buys Yankee Candles

Computer

If someone needed a new laptop, among the products with the most interesting offers there is the HP PC Pavilion 14 discounted at 600 euros, one of its lowest prices ever on Amazon (usually ranging between 650 and 750) .

***

Disclaimer: with some of the sites linked in the Consumerism section the post has an affiliation and gets a small share of the revenue, with no price changes. But you can also google for the same things. If you want to know more of these links, here is a long explanation.