14-year-old environmentalist killed. 145 activists killed in one year

«A young defender of NASA life, of great dreams and collective actions». So his people – i Nasa del Cauca – they recalled Breiner David Cucamañe López, the first environmentalist massacred in 2022. The crime took place on January 14 – but the news was released yesterday – not by chance in Colombia, the deadliest country for activists committed to protecting the common home according to the latest report by Global Witness. To make the crime even more atrocious – condemned by the government and the UN office for human rights -, the age of the victim: Breiner David was just 14 years old. In the photos, disseminated on social media, he looks even smaller: the child’s face contrasts with the “command stick” that he always kept on display. This is the symbol of “Kiwe Thegna student indigenous guard” of which he had chosen to be a part. The “guardians of the earth”, as Nasa call them, are one a group of civilians engaged in the defense of indigenous areas from resource hunters and the violence of the armed formations that have bloodied Colombia for decades. The only weapon they carry is the “staff of command”, a sign of an authority that, for a long time, even the warring factions were accustomed to. Now no longer.

Demonstration of environmentalists in Cali in Colombia – Ansa

The slow and insufficient application of the peace agreement of November 26, 2016, has allowed the proliferation of armed gangs which, having lost all political reason – true or presumed – are devoted only to looting and the business of drug trafficking. Just one of these, the so-called “Farc dissidents”, the guerrilla faction that did not accept the agreement, fired on Breiner David, while patrolling the area of ​​Las Delicias, in the municipality of Buenos Aires, as reported by the Asociación de cabildos indigenas del norte del Cauca (Acin). Another indigenous guard, Guillerme Chicane, was also killed in the firefight, while the leader of the community, Fabián Camayo. Victims that lengthen the already too long list of social leaders murdered in the country. Last year there were 145 according to the Defensoria del Pueblo, a public body in charge of monitoring. The NGO Indepaz speaks of over 170 and, since January, has counted three other activists killed. The Cauca, where Breiner David was killed, is together with the Valle del Cauca and the Chocó, the epicenter of the violence.