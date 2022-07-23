1,426 Mexicans arrested daily

In the last three and a half years, one million 818 thousand 147 Mexican migrants were detained at the northern border trying to achieve the American dream, exceeding by 35% those who were detained throughout the entire six-year term of the former president Enrique Pena Nietowhich was one million 163 thousand 909 nationals.

Figures from the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) reveal that under the current government, 1,426 Mexican migrants are arrested daily trying to cross the northern border, and 59 every hour.

In 2013, when the Peña Nieto administration was just beginning, migrant detentions remained between 130,000 and 267,000, while in the president’s government Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador there was a 120.2% increase in 2021 compared to 2020, when it went from 297 thousand 711 arrests of nationals to 655 thousand 594.

Also read: The truncated dreams of Guanajuato migrants

Only during the US fiscal year 2022, which began on October 1, 2021 and will end on September 30 of the present, the arrests of migrants seeking to reach the American Union reach 627 thousand 764, 27 thousand 830 less than those who were reported in all of 2021.

CBP figures reveal that in this fiscal year there were arrested 20 thousand 290 minors unaccompanied and 1,891 who were with someone else.

The largest arrests have occurred in San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, Tucson, El Paso, Big Bend, Del Rio, Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley.

In this government, the deaths of migrants who tried to cross into the US reached 1,104, according to the CBP. In the first three years of the administration of Felipe Calderonthat figure reached 1,103, and with Enrique Peña Nieto, 1,170, reveal the CBP figures.

Former Commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Tonatiuh Guillen Lopezexposes to EL UNIVERSAL that the migration of compatriots is a social thermometer: “The more people need to leave, the more serious your internal scenario is and we cannot ignore it, but analyze it well and establish corrective measures, which I do not see that they are walking ”.

It also indicates that the increase in Mexicans in the flow to the American Union began between May and June 2020, due to the effect of the national economy on families: “In the previous months, there was a downward trend in terms of Mexican migration to the United States.

“The increase in migrants is mainly due to the effects of crisis in the income of the families and thus begins this ascent that has not stopped”.

The former official maintains that “in this government a very large stability curve that we had had since 2008 was spoiled. But it was spoiled by the economic effects caused by unemployment, the closure of companies and the loss of family income. It is a very big economic problem that we are experiencing. For that reason, again people are trying to look for alternatives in the United States, ”he adds.

Guillén López summarizes in a few words the incessant growth of Mexican migrants to the United States: “There is no money for many Mexican families.”

Also read: There are 89 thousand schools without drainage: Coneval

“Mexican migration will continue. As things are, that has no brake right now. So we are going to continue to see very important numbers of the flow of Mexicans to the US”, she comments.

The former head of the INM affirms that the increase in remittances sent by Mexicans residing in the United States is a reflection of the economic crisis in the country.

“Remittances are portraying our internal problem. It is not that there is abundance on the other side, it is that Mexican families are in need of more support. So their relatives who live in the neighboring country to the north are going the extra mile,” he says.

He maintains that “like many other things in the country, we had an economy that was not very good, but it worked, and now you have a very deteriorated one (…) Mexican migration is portraying the size of our economic problem And social.

“With everything and that you distribute money, and with everything and the tree program, our economic problem is still very serious. Remittances should not be read as a triumph, they are a true reflection of our needs and the generosity of Mexicans on the other side, helping their families. So, the picture is not pretty, it is very complicated”. Research professor at the Center for North American Studies (CISAN) at UNAM, Roberto Zepeda Martinez explains that 90% of Mexican migration to the United States is labor, because the US minimum wage is 10 times higher than that of our country.

“Simply that becomes an incentive for migration to take place. Supposedly, jobs had already been created in Mexico, but the increase in flows continues because they pay less in the country anyway. When is that migration going to end? When that wage gap is reduced, ”she stresses.

He maintains that “something is happening in Mexico, that the necessary jobs are not being generated to prevent more people from trying to achieve the American dream.

Conrad Zepedadirector of the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico, says that 2022 will surely close with the highest number of detentions of Mexican migrants in recent years.