1,471 euros the price per square meter – Targatocn.it

The real estate market of the Piedmont at the end of 2021 it remains substantially stable both as regards the sector of sales and as regards that of leases (+ 0.4%). This is what Immobiliare.it, the leading real estate portal in Italy, found in the annual Observatory on the residential sector curated by Immobiliare Insights.

Anyone who wants to buy a house must take into account an expense of 1,471 euros per square meter. The average price requested by the landlords, on the other hand, stood at 7.9 euros / m2. This is a slowly recovering market, as evidenced by the fact that the accumulation of properties available for sale in the region is higher than the demand, although this is growing especially in the last quarter.

Sales in the cities and provinces of Piedmont

As for the market in the provincial capital cities, on the sales front the fluctuations are not very significant with the exception of the province of Biella where in the last year more than 5 percentage points have been lost, confirming it as the cheapest area in which to buy a house ( 533 euros / sqm). In the last year, the largest percentage increase in the offer of properties for sale was recorded in the province of Alessandria (+ 84.4%), followed by that of Biella (+ 44%). Demand, on the other hand, was held at more stable levels, with few exceptions such as the province of the regional capital (+ 9%) and the city of Verbano-Cusio-Ossola (+ 8.7%).

Leases in the cities and provinces of Piedmont