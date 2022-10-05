15-15-15 what Jennifer Aniston’s routine consists of

The secret behind the heart-stopping body of Jennifer Aniston at 53 years old is his training with the 15-15-15 method. What does it consist of and what are its benefits?

Is Exercise routine that became popular in the networks for being the chosen one of Jennifer Aniston It consists of dividing the training into three blocks of 15 minutes each. In the first stage, spinning is done on a stationary bicycle, then running on a treadmill and, finally, 15 minutes of exercise on an elliptical.

One of the benefits of doing a stationary bike is muscle toning. Photo: Shutterstock.

consulted by MDZ Femme, Eduardo Gregorat -Physical Education teacher, high performance sports graduate and personal trainer- expressed that the favorite routine of the Hollywood actress is a training low to medium intensity aerobic exercise that can be done by anyone without any physical condition.

The main benefits of this type of work out they are an increase in daily caloric expenditure that, if repeated several times a week, can be beneficial for body weight control. In addition, it acts positively on some risk items such as blood pressure, improves cardiac response and mechanical efficiency. We must never forget that when carrying out any type physical activity endorphins are released so this method can also have positive effects on our mood.

Physical activity can improve your mood by releasing endorphins. Photo: Shutterstock.

“Any type of activity that is practiced should always be controlled by a doctor, who can recommend studies that indicate whether the activity is appropriate or not and whether the person is fit or not,” added Gregorat.

It is advisable to always consult with people trained in the field of sport who can put together a Exercise routine according to your needs. These pre-designed “recipes” for others can often bring positive results, but not others, since this training was put together for that particular subject, in this case, Jennifer Aniston. There are many more examples of these types of training that may not be able to adapt to our lifestyle, our physical and fitness needs. Health.