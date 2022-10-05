Entertainment

15-15-15 what Jennifer Aniston’s routine consists of

The secret behind the heart-stopping body of Jennifer Aniston at 53 years old is his training with the 15-15-15 method. What does it consist of and what are its benefits?

Is Exercise routine that became popular in the networks for being the chosen one of Jennifer Aniston It consists of dividing the training into three blocks of 15 minutes each. In the first stage, spinning is done on a stationary bicycle, then running on a treadmill and, finally, 15 minutes of exercise on an elliptical.

