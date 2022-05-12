$15.3 million allocated to health centers in Puerto Rico

Washington D.C.– Four health centers in Puerto Rico will receive $15.3 million from the federal Department of Health for medical services to the homeless, farmworkers, public housing residents, and veterans of military service.

The funds will be disbursed to the Integral Mountain Health Centers ($8,019,286), Barceloneta Primary Health Services ($3,866,960), SANOS, Corporation ($3,226,112), and Morovis Community Health Center ($200,000), according to information provided to the commissioner. Washington resident, Jennifer Gonzalez.

The president and chief executive officer of Salud Integral en la Montaña (SIM), Gloria del C. Amador Fernández, said, regarding her institution, that the funds will guarantee the continuity of services in 38 towns. Amador Fernández also thanked González for his support.

On the other hand, the federal Department of Health indicated that under the Head Startthe Puerto Rico Department of Health will receive $3.18 million for maternal and child care services, the municipality of Canovanas will receive $1.93 million, the Puerto Rico Family Strengthening Center $1.04 million, and the Caguas Educational Workshop $642,273.

On the other hand, the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico will receive $150,000 under the Pharmacology, Physiology and Biological Chemistry Research program for a study on ovarian cancer and another $93,175 through a program aimed at families with children or youth with special health care needs, the commissioner said.

In addition, the Department of the Family will receive $1.56 million to “develop, update or implement a strategic plan that facilitates collaboration and coordination between existing care and education programs for newborns up to five years old,” González said.

“Many of the basic services that are provided on the island are partially or completely financed with federal funds, including health programs, care and attention to minors and the most vulnerable. That is why I urge the agencies, municipalities and organizations to send me their recommendations to support federal programs that are priorities for the island,” added the commissioner.