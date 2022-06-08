15 Actors Who Told Marvel “Wait, I’ve Got A Better Idea”

Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com



He told Rolling Stone: “We talked about some things that we allowed in the characterization but didn’t make explicit in the movie. … There’s a great shot where one of my sisters just got killed. In my mind, she was my lover.”

He also told Variety: “In canon, [Valquiria] is bisexual. You see her with women and with men, so that was my intention for the role. Obviously, the highlight of most of these stories is usually not her romantic life. The stakes are high, like saving the world, so that tends to dominate.”