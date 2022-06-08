15 Actors Who Told Marvel “Wait, I’ve Got A Better Idea”
I’m just glad Feige allowed Chris Hemsworth to make Thor funny.
These are 15 Marvel actors who asked for changes to their characters and got them.
1.
In 2018, Elizabeth Olsen expressed her desire to change Scarlet Witch’s outfit so that it wasn’t “just a low-cut corset”.
A few years later, he was able to participate in the design of his new suit for WandaVisionand his input on the team’s original concept influenced the final design.
two.
Initially, the director of avengersJoss Whedon wanted to “separate characters from their support systems to create the isolation you need for a team,” which included separating Tony Stark from Pepper Potts.
However, Robert Downey Jr. “pushed hard” to include his character’s partner, because “he didn’t want to be a crazy guy alone, he wanted to be a crazy guy in a relationship.”
3.
After playing Thor in two solo films and two group films, Chris Hemsworth was feeling “frustrated and bored,” so he met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and told him that the next Thor movie thunder had to “be funnier” and “be unpredictable”.
Feige listened and agreed, and with the creative freedom afforded him by the separation of Marvel Studios from Marvel Entertainment, he gave the director, Taika Waititi, permission to do Thor: Ragnarök like a comedy.
Four.
Tessa Thompson wanted to confirm Valkyrie’s bisexuality on screen at Thor: Ragnarök. She pitched the idea to Waititi and convinced him to film a scene where a woman comes out of Valkyrie’s room.
Unfortunately, the scene was cut, though Waititi tried to keep it as long as he could. However, Thompson intentionally portrayed Valkyrie as a bi woman.
However, Thompson confirmed that finding her queen will be “of the utmost importance” for Valkyrie in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.
5.
The first time Scarlett Johansson saw her Black Widow outfit for Iron Man 2had “an attack that lasted about half a day” because of how tight it was.
“After Hombre de Hierro and in avengers, his style has evolved. I think part of it has to do with having gained the trust of the Marvel executives, fitting into her character and being able to make decisions for her,” Johansson told Fatherly.
For the character’s latest film, the costume designer of Black WidowJany Temime, used a rubber base and elasticated seams, which Johansson said was “the most comfortable suit”.
6.
After x2Halle Berry said that she would only return to the X-Men franchise if the script gave Storm “more to do”.
She also wanted Storm to be more like in the comics because fans were actually “approaching her on the street and being openly angry” that Storm didn’t fly around in her cape or fight much.
Thanks to Berry, Storm had a more central role in X-Men: The Last Stand.
7.
After what Daredevil was cancelled, Vincent D’Onofrio wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. He told ScreenRant, “I really want to play that character again. I love that character. I just have to wait for Marvel to ask me.”
when they planned hawk eye a few years later, Marvel needed “a big threat, like something that… would make Eleanor Bishop tremble and Hawkeye… feel a little bit scared,” so Feige pitched the idea: “What if it was the Kingpin?” .
“[Feige me llamó y] said, ‘I want to introduce you to the MCU,’ and I wasn’t going to say no to that,” D’Onofrio said in the episode about hawk eye of Marvel Studios: Assembled.
8.
When Mickey Rourke met with Feige and director Jon Favreau to discuss his role as Ivan Vanko/Whiplash in Iron Man 2had a trio of demands for her character: a bun in her hair, a Russian accent, and a bird.
All of their demands were met, and Downey reportedly agreed to charge less so the filmmakers could pay Rourke what he demanded.
9.
After Lupita Nyong’o read the script for Black Panther for the first time, he worked with director Ryan Coogler because they both really wanted to “[Nakia] was more than the romantic couple… [y] They wanted her to act for herself, to occupy a space, in addition to, of course, supporting T’Challa.”
“One of the things we worked on was making her part of the main plot of the story, whether or not to keep the borders open,” Nyong’o told the Hollywood Reporter.
10.
Evangeline Lilly joined the cast of Ant Man as Hope van Dyne/Wasp after writer/director Edgar Wright left the project, but before his script was completely rewritten, so he had “a chance to say, ‘Hey, why don’t you just make me stronger? character and give him a more complete story arc?'”
“All my suggestions and the things that he asked for… He was like, ‘How do you like this?’ or ‘We can do this with her’, [y Marvel se mostró] very cooperative and open to it. And then they even took it further,” he told Collider.
eleven.
When Tom Holland was filming the grand finale of Spider-Man: No Way Home“several times he stopped and said, ‘I’m sorry, I just don’t believe what I’m saying.'”
So director Jon Watts talked to him and they came to the conclusion that the scene didn’t work.
“We sat down, we looked at it, and we came up with a different idea. We pitched it to the writers, and they rewrote it, and it works perfectly,” Holland told GQ.
12.
Samuel L. Jackson has “played Nick Fury for so long, [que ya sabe] how he sounds and… how he thinks and how he feels,” so he often helps Marvel writers voice his character.
“Sometimes when I’m practicing or studying the lines for the next day or the scene we’re shooting, I’ll catch myself and think, ‘The writers know what they want to say, but they haven’t said it, so I’ll help them,’ and write it down. “He told Collider.
“The next day when I come in, I pull that person aside and say, ‘Look, I know you wrote this, but this is a better way of saying it like Nick Fury,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh wow. Well, you’re Nick Fury, so yeah,'” he said.
13.
In the original version of the scene from Black Widow in which Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian tries to comfort Yelena Belova, he was supposed to just say something and she asked him to leave, but David Harbor wanted to make it deeper.
He told Insider that he said, “Wouldn’t it be interesting if, in America, when she was little and she was really scared after being taken from her family, the Red Guardian put her in the car and they went for a ride listening to ‘American Pie. ‘? So from then on, she asks her dad to play the tape.”
He continued, “So, in this scene in the bedroom, I thought, he’s a failure as a father, what can he do at the end of the scene? This narcissist who also has a big heart. And then he starts singing the song , as if to say: ‘I tried'”.
14.
Florence Pugh “really wanted Yelena to be weird and weird and awkward, and to fight amazing.”
The director, Cate Shortland, allowed her “to think outside the box, create this character and make her as weird as [Pugh] I would like”.
fifteen.
And finally, at first Chris Evans wasn’t sure he wanted to take the lead role in the first movie of Captain Americaand when he finally joined the cast, “he was very conscious of his desire that there be no teasing tone”.
His understanding of Captain America helped the writers realize “that Steve Rogers was Captain America from birth, he just didn’t have the physique.”
Also, “I may have cut a joke or two” from the script.
This post was translated from English.