15 bangs that will be a trend in 2022

Shall I cut my bangs? This is a question that all women have asked at some point in their lives. The truth is it is an important hair change since it remains in the focus of all eyes and the result is not reversible, we can only wait for it to grow! (Although today we have some digital applications and filters that simulate very well how this cut would look).

It is a detail that is capable of changing the expression of the face and that is its great power, because playing strategically with its shape we can compensate for the harmony of our face, enhancing what we like most about it and concealing the traits with which we feel most uncomfortable. This year the fringe is experiencing a great moment, since thanks to references such as Taylor Swift or Aitana, there are many women who are encouraged to cut it.

There is a great variety of bangs, therefore, before giving the snip, we must analyze the trends, the features of our face and what we want to achieve with it. For example, the bushy straight fringe worn by actress Dakota Johnson is a good option for elongated faces, as it will optically round out your features, giving them a sweeter look. If you want a straight fringe, but it is too forceful for you, go for the blunt. The straight line is maintained, however different lengths are cut in the central part, always above the eyebrows, creating a more casual look. It is lighter than the classic straight and flatters square and round faces.



The curtain fringe is one of the most demanded options because it is less abrupt that the straight and integrates well in almost any type of factions. It should be combed with the parting in the middle and blend its ends with the rest of the hair. It usually highlights the area of ​​​​the cheekbones.

And if what you want is something that does not attract too much attention, it is best to start with long bangs. This is cut into strands that go from the cheekbone to the jaw and are practically integrated into the hair. If you like the effect on your face, you can go on to cut it a little more, to give prominence or, directly to a fringe bottleneck, which is the most trending version of this. There are many others, such as translucent bangs or even false bangs.