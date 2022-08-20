15 bangs that will be a trend in 2022
Getty Images
Shall I cut my bangs? This is a question that all women have asked at some point in their lives. The truth is it is an important hair change since it remains in the focus of all eyes and the result is not reversible, we can only wait for it to grow! (Although today we have some digital applications and filters that simulate very well how this cut would look).
It is a detail that is capable of changing the expression of the face and that is its great power, because playing strategically with its shape we can compensate for the harmony of our face, enhancing what we like most about it and concealing the traits with which we feel most uncomfortable. This year the fringe is experiencing a great moment, since thanks to references such as Taylor Swift or Aitana, there are many women who are encouraged to cut it.
There is a great variety of bangs, therefore, before giving the snip, we must analyze the trends, the features of our face and what we want to achieve with it. For example, the bushy straight fringe worn by actress Dakota Johnson is a good option for elongated faces, as it will optically round out your features, giving them a sweeter look. If you want a straight fringe, but it is too forceful for you, go for the blunt. The straight line is maintained, however different lengths are cut in the central part, always above the eyebrows, creating a more casual look. It is lighter than the classic straight and flatters square and round faces.
The curtain fringe is one of the most demanded options because it is less abrupt that the straight and integrates well in almost any type of factions. It should be combed with the parting in the middle and blend its ends with the rest of the hair. It usually highlights the area of the cheekbones.
And if what you want is something that does not attract too much attention, it is best to start with long bangs. This is cut into strands that go from the cheekbone to the jaw and are practically integrated into the hair. If you like the effect on your face, you can go on to cut it a little more, to give prominence or, directly to a fringe bottleneck, which is the most trending version of this. There are many others, such as translucent bangs or even false bangs.
Advertising – Continue reading below
1
Bushy Straight Bangs
Dakota Johnson is not separated from the bangs with which we met her. This fringe favors people with a wide forehead and we must also take into account that by giving density to it, we are removing it from the rest of the hair, so it is not recommended in cases of fine hair or with little volume.
two
faux side bangs
It has been Chanel’s great bet in its latest parades. She tries to create a fringe combed to the side, with the strands of hair closest to the face. The French firm also adorns the hairstyle with large bows.
3
Long open bangs
It is the natural evolution of a curtain fringe and can also be an option for those who have never worn it before, an approach to this style. It is a version that looks perfectly integrated into the hair and slightly outlines the face.
6
Fake fringe
It is the best option for those who are undecided, since it can take months for it to reach the length of the rest of the hair. With it you guarantee a radical change in your hair for a few hours, however, later you can recover your usual look.
9
translucent bangs
The model Emily Ratajkowski has been one of the latest to join the bangs trend. She has opted for a straight and not very thick cut, which reveals the forehead. This has been another of the fringes that gained strength during autumn-winter and will stay this spring-summer.
10
Bangs marked in
Reminiscences of past decades have brought us hairstyles from the 60s in which the ends are marked out and in. This also applies to the bangs and throughout the past season you have seen bangs with a good brush work that gives them a great structure, something that is here to stay.
eleven
front locks
This is another trend recovered from the 90s. It is an aesthetic current that favors if we want to lengthen the face. You can apply a light touch of setting product to the strands if you want them to hold their shape.
13
bangs with volume
The only way to wear the fringe is not to comb it down, we can also add volume by shaping it to create a kind of quiff. In addition, this hairstyle will add a few inches to your height.
14
Bangs with light waves
Since Bella Hadid decided to cut her bangs, she has worn it in a thousand different ways. In its longest version, it is completely open and slightly wavy, parting the parting in the middle.
fifteen
Bangs in collected
If what you want is to give maximum prominence to the bangs, collect the rest of the hair in a ponytail or a bun -Aitana opts for a ‘spiky bun’-. In this way, when looking at you from the front, the hair of the bangs will be the only one that will be perceived.
Advertising – Continue reading below