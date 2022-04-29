15 bargains that you cannot miss this weekend | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to save money on your next technology purchase, here are all kinds of products on offer that you can buy this weekend.

The weekend deals that we collect on Fridays are back. The best offers on technological products of all kinds, from mobiles, tablets, laptops or accessories and small appliances.

Here you will find the best technological products with discounts that in some cases exceed 50%. In addition, many of them have free shipping.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest product offers and recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

We have selected 15 offers that you can buy in various stores, such as Amazon, PcComponentes or eBay Spain. All products shipped from local warehouses to avoid extra waiting time.

Also this week you have special offers on eBay on hundreds of products. Get a 15% discount using the code MOVILESW17 until next May 11.

Oppo Reno7 for €279

Oppo Reno7

Xiaomi Redmi 10 for €129.99 (-28%)

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5 for €309 with code ‘MOVILESW17’

XiaomiPad 5

iMac with 24″ M1 chip for €1,295 (-11%)

iMac with M1 chip

Mac mini with M1 Chip, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD for €647.19

macmini

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for €299 (-25%)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

HP Chromebook X360 with convertible touch screen for € 279.99 (-20%)

HP Chromebook X360

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600

Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34″ curved panoramic monitor for €349 with code ‘MOVILESW17’

Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential electric scooter for €286.31

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential

TP-Link TAPO P100 smart plug for €10.99

TP-Link TAPO P100

iRobot Roomba e5154 for €249 (-38%)

iRobot Roomba e5154

Amazfit GTS for €59.90 (-54%)

Amazfit GTS

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L for €69

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L

Crock-Pot CSC046X Slow Cooker for €27.99

Crock Pot CSC046X