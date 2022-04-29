15 bargains that you cannot miss this weekend | Technology
In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
If you want to save money on your next technology purchase, here are all kinds of products on offer that you can buy this weekend.
The weekend deals that we collect on Fridays are back. The best offers on technological products of all kinds, from mobiles, tablets, laptops or accessories and small appliances.
Here you will find the best technological products with discounts that in some cases exceed 50%. In addition, many of them have free shipping.
We have selected 15 offers that you can buy in various stores, such as Amazon, PcComponentes or eBay Spain. All products shipped from local warehouses to avoid extra waiting time.
Also this week you have special offers on eBay on hundreds of products. Get a 15% discount using the code MOVILESW17 until next May 11.
Oppo Reno7 for €279
Oppo Reno7
Xiaomi Redmi 10 for €129.99 (-28%)
Xiaomi Redmi 10
Xiaomi Pad 5 for €309 with code ‘MOVILESW17’
XiaomiPad 5
iMac with 24″ M1 chip for €1,295 (-11%)
iMac with M1 chip
Mac mini with M1 Chip, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD for €647.19
macmini
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for €299 (-25%)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
HP Chromebook X360 with convertible touch screen for € 279.99 (-20%)
HP Chromebook X360
Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB
Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600
Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34″ curved panoramic monitor for €349 with code ‘MOVILESW17’
Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34
Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential electric scooter for €286.31
Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential
TP-Link TAPO P100 smart plug for €10.99
TP-Link TAPO P100
iRobot Roomba e5154 for €249 (-38%)
iRobot Roomba e5154
Amazfit GTS for €59.90 (-54%)
Amazfit GTS
Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L for €69
Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L
Crock-Pot CSC046X Slow Cooker for €27.99
Crock Pot CSC046X
In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case implies an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.