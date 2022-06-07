15 Best Laura Dern Movies (According To Rotten Tomatoes)

Laura Dern has had a successful film career, spanning decades and genres. As she recently starred in Marriage story and Little woman and will soon return in one of her most famous roles, it’s easy to see how many great films the actress has starred in. To see how many of his performances have received critical acclaim, check out Rotten Tomatoes for answers.

The review aggregation website gave each of Dern’s films a Tomatometer rating. This score is based on both negative and positive reviews from critics, and it’s what fans can use to field Dern’s best.

Updated June 6, 2022 by Shawn S. Lealos: With the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, Jurassic Park fans will be able to see all their old favorites return to team up with the next generation of dinosaur lovers. That means the original trio of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are returning for what’s billed as the franchise’s final film, at least for now. While it’s nice to see all three back in the franchise, they haven’t disappeared from the public eye. Dern, in particular, has a long line of movies in his past that are widely critically acclaimed.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

15 Dad and Them (2001) – 86%

Stream now on Starz and Spectrum on Demand.

Laura Dern and Billy Bob Thornton starred in the 2001 film daddy and them, a comedy-drama that Thornton also wrote and directed. In the film, Dern and Thornton play an incredibly jealous husband and wife and it takes a difficult turn when they return home where the past comes back to torment them.

Critics loved the film more than audiences, as evidenced by the audience’s 54% rating. The film presents a dysfunctional family in a way that is both personal and very familiar.

14 Wild (2014) – 88%

Available to rent now on Google Play, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, Redbox, DirecTV and AMC on Demand.

Savage was a Reese Witherspoon film based on the memoir of Cheryl Strayed, a woman who embarked on a solo backpacking journey after her life fell apart. While Witherspoon played Cheryl, Laura Dern played Bobbi, her mother.

This journey of reflection began when Bobbi passed away after a battle with cancer. It was his death that sent Cheryl into a deep depression that led to addiction issues. With her backpacking trip, she was able to overcome her emotions, and it was Dern’s flashback scenes that helped give heart to her trip.

13 October Sky (1999) – 91%

Stream now on Starz, DirecTV and Spectrum on Demand.

According to the memoirs of Homer Hickam, October sky is a film about Homer, the son of a coal miner who saw the launch of Sputnik 1 and wanted to follow his dreams and become a NASA engineer. Jake Gyllenhaal played Homer, while Chris Cooper played his father, who was against his son’s dreams.

As for Dern, she played Miss Freida J. Riley, Homer’s high school science teacher who helped foster his enthusiasm for building rockets. It was Miss Riley that Homer named his greatest rocket.

12 Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) – 91%

Stream now on Disney+.

The eighth part of star wars series has Rey finally reaching out to Luke Skywalker, who lives on an island in solitude. As Kylo Ren and the First Order threaten to suffocate the Resistance, Rey asks Luke to teach her the ways of the Force. Meanwhile, Finn and Poe prepare for the fight of their lives.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Dern plays Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, who is an officer in the Resistance. The film was praised for its great action sequences and even greater emotional scenes.

11 Soft Talk (1985) – 92%

Streaming now on The Criterion Channel.

Based on a short story by Joyce Carol Oates, speak softly was the movie that helped Laura Dern finally break out in Hollywood. Dern portrayed a 15-year-old girl who begins to experience her sexual awakening and realizes that it’s not all she thought it would be when unwanted attention comes from the men in town.

Laura became a star thanks to this film, and it received critical acclaim by receiving its own Criterion Collection release.

ten Some Women (2016) – 92%

Stream now on AMC+, The Criterion Channel, Kanopy and DirecTV.

In 2016, Laura Dern took part in a drama titled Some women with Kristen Stewart and Michelle Williams. The film was a Sundance Film Festival release that ended up being picked up and released by IFC Films later in 2016.

Dern plays a lawyer who represented a man injured on the job, but because he agreed to a small settlement, he can’t sue them. As a result, he returns to his workplace with a gun and the police ask him to speak to her. While his segment of the film is the most comedic, it still showcases Dern’s more nuanced dramatic abilities alongside co-star Jared Harris.

9 Jurassic Park (1993) – 92%

Stream now on HBO Max, DirecTV and Spectrum on Demand.

This iconic 90s blockbuster hit theaters in 1993. jurassic park tells the story of a group of people chosen to roam a theme park filled with dinosaurs. The problem? These massive creatures stand out and are very hungry for humans. Dern plays Dr. Ellie Sattler, who is among the guests brought to the island.

The popularity of the film had several sequels in its pursuit. The next movie, Jurassic World: Domination, comes out this summer with Dern’s return alongside co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, demonstrating the lasting impact of his committed performance.

8 Mask (1985) – 93%

Not available for streaming at this time.

This biographical drama chronicles the short but meaningful life of Roy L. “Rocky” Dennis, a boy with a rare disease known as craniodiaphyseal dysplasia. While Eric Stoltz played Rocky and Cher played his mother, a young Laura Dern played the role of a blind girl who ends up getting involved in a romance with Rocky.

The film received praise for its realistic characters and moving plot.

seven 99 Houses (2014) – 93%

Stream now on Roku, Tubi, Redbox, Pluto TV, Shout TV, Plex and Freevee.

This 2014 drama tells the story of a family who must be evicted from their home during the Great Recession in Florida. The father of the family, however, makes a deal that will allow him to keep his house if he helps to evict others.

The film starred Andrew Garfield, Michael Shannon and Laura Dern. The cast’s interesting narrative and powerful performances left the audience spellbound.

6 Marriage Story (2019) – 94%

Streaming now on Netflix.

Marriage story is one of Dern’s more recent projects to gain a lot of attention. The comedy-drama tells the story of a director and an actress who file for divorce. While it’s not easy on its own, it gets even harder when one of them decides to stay in New York and the other moves to California.

While Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play the lead couple, Laura Dern acts as Johansson’s divorce lawyer. Fusing tragedy, emotion and humor, the film achieved universal acclaim. Dern received a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Golden Globe Awards for her performance in this heartbreaking film.

5 Blue Velvet (1986) – 94%

Stream now on Roku, Hoopla, The Criterion Challenge, Kanopy and Pluto TV.

This neo-noir mystery from 1986 tells the story of a college student who finds a human ear in a field while visiting his father at home. This soon leads him on a criminal hunt that forces him to have feelings for a nightclub singer.

Dern plays the daughter of a detective named Sandy, who quickly becomes entangled with secrets. The disturbing tone combined with the strong performances captivated critics and it remains one of David Lynch’s masterpieces.

4 Little Women (2019) – 95%

Stream now on DirecTV, Sling TV and Spectrum on Demand.

This coming-of-age drama, based on the novel of the same name and directed by Greta Gerwig, tells the story of the March sisters growing up together in New England shortly after the American Civil War. Their big dreams, romances, and relationships with each other help shape the future.

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen star as the March sisters while Laura Dern plays their mother, Marmee. Although this is the eighth film adaptation of the novel, it receives a lot of praise for keeping the story fresh for another generation.

3 The Tale (2018) – 99%

Stream now on HBO Max, Max Go, DirecTV and Spectrum on Demand.

In 2018, Laura Dern had a role in an HBO drama about Jennifer, a successful documentary filmmaker and teacher, who has a big secret. When she was 13, she wrote a story about the sexual abuse she faced from two adults. After her mother stumbles upon this tale, Jennifer is forced to confront the ghost of her past.

The film delicately handled its dark subject matter. Viewers particularly appreciated Dern’s authentic performance.

2 Rambling Rose (1991) – 100%

Available to rent now on Vudu and Prime Video.

The first of Dern’s perfect score films is Rambling Pink, the story of a family in Georgia during the Great Depression who hires a woman named Rose to work for them so she can avoid being pushed into prostitution. While living in the house, Rose begins to develop feelings for father and son.

The film received many positive reviews, with Dern’s performance as Rose being particularly acclaimed. In addition, the interesting history and heart could not be overlooked.

1 Bastard Out of Carolina (1996) – 100%

Stream now on Showtime.

At the top of the list, Dern’s other film with the highest score is Bastard out of Carolina. This 1996 drama tells the story of a single mother, Anney, who tries to give her daughter a good life. As the family is reunited after Anney marries a kind man, he soon dies and she is led to a new marriage. Unfortunately, the abusive union soon tears the family to pieces.

Although the film is difficult to watch, its real emotions captivated critics. Laura Dern served as the film’s narrator.