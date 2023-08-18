15 Best Margot Robbie Movies

15 Best Margot Robbie Movies1\/15"The Legend of Tarzan" (2016) - Score 6.2The action and adventure film that introduces us to the iconic John Clayton III, also known as Tarzan (Alexander Skarsg\u00e5rd). Tarzan has returned to civilization after many years in the jungle, but is forced to return to the jungle to save his people from an evil hunter (Christoph Waltz).\n \n \n \n Updates: 08\/18\/2023 , at 08:022\/15"Mary Queen of Scots" (2018) - IMDb Score: 6.3In this historical drama, Margot plays Queen Elizabeth I of England, in a powerful performance that reflects her character's complicity in controlling Scotland and England against Mary (Saoirse Ronan).\n \n \n \n Updates: 08\/18\/2023 , at 08:023\/15"Focus" (2015) - score 6.6Robbie stars opposite Will Smith in this con-thriller, where their on-screen chemistry brightens the plot. Nicky and Jess meet at a party and begin working together. However, things get complicated when they fall in love.

4/15 "Reporters at War", (2016) - Score 6.6
It tells the story of four female journalists who travel to Iraq to cover the war and details the risks they face to report the truth of the war.

5/15 "The Scandal" (2019) - Score: 6.8
Based on the true events of the sex scandal that rocked Fox News in 2016, Robbie stars as an aspiring journalist.

6/15 "French Suite" (2014) - Score: 7.0
A dramatic story based on the life of a young French woman named Lucille Anglier (Michelle Williams) during World War II. It is set in the French town of Le Chambon-sur-Lignon, which was a refuge for Jews during the conflict. Lucille helps her family and friends hide from the Nazis, and also helps rescue Jewish children from deportation.

7/15 "Goodbye Christopher Robin" (2017) - Score: 7.1
It is a dramatized biographical film based on the life of AA Milne, author of the "Winnie-the-Pooh" children's books. The film is set in the 1920s and '30s and follows the story of Milne who struggles with fame and fortune and loses his son, Christopher Robin.

8/15 "The Suicide Squad" (2021) - Score: 7.2
This superhero production is set in DC Comics' anti-hero team of the same name. The plot follows a group of villains recruited by the government to carry out dangerous missions in exchange for reduced sentences. It is the 2016 sequel and the disastrous box office version starring Will Smith as Deadshot and Jared Leto as the Joker.

9/15 "Babylon" (2022) - Score: 7.2
Set in Los Angeles during the 1920s, it tells the story of the rise and fall of several characters during a time of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

10/15 "Barbie" (2023) - Score: 7.4
This is undoubtedly the highlight of his acting career. Once Robbie embodied the iconic Barbie, she completely mingled with the doll, breaking out of her stereotypical role to promote a feminist message in this tape that won't make anyone indifferent. did not leave

11/15 "I, Tonya" (2017) - Score: 7.5
Robbie demonstrates her chameleon-like ability to embody real characters with depth and authenticity in the role of figure skater Tonya Harding. The film tells the story of his skating career and the scandal that surrounded him when his opponent was attacked.

12/15 "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019) - Score: 7.6
Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows a fading TV actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they try to find their place in the ever-changing film industry. Collaborating with Quentin Tarantino, Robbie plays Sharon Tate who displays her effortless charm and grace.

13/15 "A Matter of Time" (2013) - Score: 7.8
A sci-fi romantic comedy that tells the story of a young man named Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) who discovers that he has the ability to travel through time. Using this power he tries to improve his love life and solve family problems. The film combines elements of romance, comedy and a reflection on the value of time and the decisions we make in life.

14/15 "The Big Bet" (2015) - Score: 7.8
Based on true events, it tells the story of a group of investors who predicted the 2008 financial crisis and bet against it. The plot follows these characters as they try to exploit the situation and uncover the intricacies of the financial system. Margot appears in a brief but powerful role, bringing freshness to the financial narrative.

15/15 "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013) - Score: 8.2
Based on the memoirs of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), this biographical crime black comedy tells the story of Belfort's unlikely rise and fall in the world of Wall Street finance. Robbie shines in her role as Naomi LaPaglia, sharing memorable scenes with the actor as her husband.