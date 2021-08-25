15 Books to Save the Planet

Manuals, comics, inspirational stories, popular essays. The production of environmental-themed children’s books is huge (and so be it, we’re happy!). Here are some that we have browsed through for you: you are spoiled for choice … And please: read yes, but also take action!

1. 70 ANTI CLIMATE CHANGE MISSIONS

By Martin Dorey, illustrations by Tim Wesson

Becoming a superhero is not impossible. The aim, like that of all superheroes, is to save the planet. But it is not necessary to know how to fly or become invisible. Just be kind to the animals and complete the 70 missions proposed by the book. Taking part in the challenge is not only crucial for the future, it is also fun!

2. GREEN GIRLS: TRUE STORIES OF GIRLS FROM THE SIDE OF THE PLANET

By Cristiana Ruggeri, illustrations by Susanna Rumiz

We all know Greta Thunberg and her Fridays For Future, but there are many, and scattered around the world, the “warriors” who fight for the climate. There is Lilly Platt in Holland, Alice Imbastari in Italy, Vanessa Nakete in Uganda, Jamie Margolin in America, Nemonte Nenquino in Ecuador … and many others. All green pop icons to be inspired by.

3.TIMOTHY TOP: THE REVOLUTION ABOVE

By Gud

Timothy is an 8 year old boy, but he is also a green hero. He loves nature and with his friends he wants to sensitize humanity on the importance of respect for the environment. Like? Every Monday he and his team will jump into action by putting their heads upside down, until the adults understand.

4. HOW MANY THIS EARTH SHAKED

By Robin Jacobs, illustrations by Sophie Williams

A book that tells with beautiful illustrations the science behind earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, avalanches, tropical cyclones, fires and how these environmental disasters will only increase due to climate change. Because man can never totally dominate nature. And to survive he must learn to respect it.

5. THE ADVENTURES OF THE ZERO WASTE FAMILY

By Bénédicte Moret, illustrations by Kitty Crowther

Not producing waste (or reducing it to the maximum) is very difficult but also gives great satisfaction. Here is a comic that tells with a self-deprecating style how, between successes and failures, in the end we can all become sustainable. Just put in a little effort.

6. 50 THINGS TO DO TO SAVE THE EARTH

By The Earth Works Group

Anti-waste ideas, ideas to raise awareness among less attentive companions, ecological experiments to try … A real practical manual for those who want to roll up their sleeves and change the world.

7. LET’S TAKE CARE OF THE PLANET

By Katie Daynes, illustrations by Ilaria Faccioli

An illustrated book that explains in a simple and clear way what we can do for the well-being of the planet and ours.

8. PALMS AT THE NORTH POLE

By Marc ter Horst, illustrations by Wendy Panders

The climate is constantly changing. For example, 700 million years ago the average temperature was 45 degrees below zero and the only life form was bacteria, whereas in the time of the dinosaurs, it was warmer than today. In recent years, however, there has been an acceleration. And the cause lies in the increase in carbon dioxide caused by man’s polluting activities. A book that traces the history of the climate, explains the emergency of global warming and proposes possible solutions, such as, for example, renewable energies.



Loading... Advertisements

9. WE CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

By Rossella Kohler, illustrations by Ilaria Zanellato

A book that addresses the objectives of the UN 2030 agenda point by point: from climate change to the battle against social inequalities and how it is necessary to search for new forms of sustainable development.

10. STORIES FOR GIRLS AND BOYS WHO WANT TO SAVE THE WORLD

by Carola Benedetto and Luciana Ciliento

Seventeen heroes described in sixteen portraits. These are exemplary stories, united by a single great message: you are never too small to defend the world. Among the protagonists: Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Gore, Emma Watson, Tiziano Guardini, Greta Thunberg, Sebastião Salgado, Björk and many others.

11. A PLANET FULL OF PLASTIC

By Neal Layton

Plastic is one of the main environmental problems of our planet. You have heard this many times, but do you know why? The author of this book explains it well and also gives us many tips to avoid it as much as possible.

12. GRETA THUNBERG, A FRIDAY FOR THE FUTURE

By Sabina Colloredo

A book to tell who Greta is and her battle in defense of the environment that is revolutionizing the world.

13. BIODIVERSITY IN SMALL STEPS

By Catherine Stern

The variety of life forms is truly impressive, but today more than ever this diversity is threatened by pollution and exploitation of resources.

14. LITTLE GUIDE FOR FISHHOPS

By Emilia Dziubak, Eliza Saroma-Stepniewska, Iwona Wierzba

Are you an ecoschiappe? Then this book is for you. Between washing machines, socks and jars, you will learn everything about waste, consumption, things to do and things not to do, to transform yourself into true eco-heroes.



15. 10 IDEAS TO SAVE THE PLANET

By Eleonora Fornasari, illustrations by Clarissa Corradin

Getting around on foot or by bicycle, preserving bees, reducing waste … 10 actions to be taken in everyday life, to save the world one piece at a time.



