15 Celebrities Meeting Other Celebrities They Admire
Meeting your favorite celebrity or someone you idolize can be a momentous experience, but when you’re already famous yourself, a whole new level of excitement is added to the interaction!
I’m kind of obsessed with celebs getting together with other celebs they love, so here are 17 of the best get-togethers I could think of to fill you with cuteness today!
1.
In 2008, a 19-year-old Alexandra Burke won The X Factor and sang with Queen Bey in the finale, which was obviously quite overwhelming for the singer.
two.
While standing in for Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell chose to surprise the superfan of starwars Adam Scott with Mark Hamill himself. He looks at his trembling fingers… 😭😭.
3.
Oscar winner Emma Stone has spoken many times about her love for the Spice Girls, but she nearly fell apart when she was shown a video message from Mel B in an interview with 2DayFMSydney.
Four.
In a sketch for Saturday night Live In 2006, Alec Baldwin was told to expect Paul Simon as a cameo, but instead Paul McCartney walked in, leaving Alec ~literally~ jaw dropping in surprise.
5.
I love this moment between Nicki and Lauryn, where the queen of rap meets her idol and literally worships her from the ground up.
6.
When both appeared in The Late Late Show With James CordenSeb could NOT contain his excitement at meeting Sharon Stone in person, he even fucked her BIG!
7.
After having imitated her in “Snatch Game” during the ninth season, the former student of drag racingShea Coulée, we were thrilled to meet Naomi Campbell.
8.
Hollywood’s biggest fangirl, Jennifer Lawrence, once approached Jeff Bridges during an interview to tell him that she loved him.
9.
In one of the weirdest crossovers on this list, movie legend Diane Keaton opened up about her love for Justin Bieber, only to be surprised by him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
10.
For a long time, Ariana has been open about her love for Jim Carrey. When she first met him in 2014, the singer cried and then posted a short clip on Instagram of her saying “me meeting Jim Carrey…. 😭😭😭😭😭😭”.
eleven.
Reportedly, Harry Styles is good friends with the legend that is Stevie Nicks. At his album release concert fineline in 2019, he invited Stevie to sing “Landslide” on stage with him, commenting that she had been a “light” to him.
12.
Charlie Puth, self-confessed fan of friendsI’m going through The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they discussed their love for the series, the possibility of a remake, and their adoration for Jen. Charlie is shocked when Jen walks in!
13.
Perhaps the meatiest encounter on this list is sixteen-year-old Brandy and music legend Whitney Houston. Brandy bursts into tears almost immediately!
14.
Unbelievably, movie icon Julia Roberts once had a total meltdown because Gwen Stefani was behind her on a red carpet.
fifteen.
Participating in “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden, Sam Smith revealed that he was a huge fan of Fifth Harmony. That’s how James pulls up and Fifth Harmony gets in the backseat!
