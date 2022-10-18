Entertainment

15 Celebrities Meeting Other Celebrities They Admire

Photo of James James7 seconds ago
0 0 5 minutes read

Meeting your favorite celebrity or someone you idolize can be a momentous experience, but when you’re already famous yourself, a whole new level of excitement is added to the interaction!

I’m kind of obsessed with celebs getting together with other celebs they love, so here are 17 of the best get-togethers I could think of to fill you with cuteness today!

1.

In 2008, a 19-year-old Alexandra Burke won The X Factor and sang with Queen Bey in the finale, which was obviously quite overwhelming for the singer.

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

That night, Alexandra described Beyoncé as her “hero”, and years later she appeared on the BBC series The Noughties to recount the experience. “We had an hour to get our stuff together… I’m crying the whole time… and then she starts crying… We literally did it all on the spot.”

two.

While standing in for Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell chose to surprise the superfan of starwars Adam Scott with Mark Hamill himself. He looks at his trembling fingers… 😭😭.

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

It’s soooo cute because when Adam is talking about writing Mark a letter and inviting him to his second birthday party, the topic of starwars he is interrupted and Mark appears. Adam can’t hold back the swearing – it’s a perfect TV moment!

3.

Oscar winner Emma Stone has spoken many times about her love for the Spice Girls, but she nearly fell apart when she was shown a video message from Mel B in an interview with 2DayFMSydney.

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

When he says “Is Mel B talking to me?”, it’s the most beautiful thing in the world. Emma has since meeting Emma Bunton, hopefully over the trauma of Graham Norton pranking Emma by pretending she was going to meet the five band members on her talk show, but then they weren’t there.

Four.

In a sketch for Saturday night Live In 2006, Alec Baldwin was told to expect Paul Simon as a cameo, but instead Paul McCartney walked in, leaving Alec ~literally~ jaw dropping in surprise.

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

As a lifelong fan of the Beatles, Alec was visibly excited. Although they already met SNLAlec couldn’t help but get emotional during the skit as he took on his idol – he’s adorable!

5.

I love this moment between Nicki and Lauryn, where the queen of rap meets her idol and literally worships her from the ground up.


Twitter: @PopCrave

On one occasion, Nicki he tweeted about his love by Lauryn: “I fell in love with Lauryn Hill because I knew she was the author of those incredibly deep and articulate songs on MisEducation.”

6.

When both appeared in The Late Late Show With James CordenSeb could NOT contain his excitement at meeting Sharon Stone in person, he even fucked her BIG!

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

The actor told Sharon, “I feel like I’ve seen you my whole life, and here you are in person and you look so good.” He then he tried to bite her on the neck. The atmosphere was REAL

7.

After having imitated her in “Snatch Game” during the ninth season, the former student of drag racingShea Coulée, we were thrilled to meet Naomi Campbell.

Shea Coulée meeting Naomi Campbell will forever be one of my favorite #dragrace moments of all time! 🫶✨


Twitter: @sedderaside

Of their meeting, Shea told Billboard, “He’s never going to stop being everything to me. I mean… I literally walked off the set that day saying, ‘Am I leaving now? Is there anything better than that?”

8.

Hollywood’s biggest fangirl, Jennifer Lawrence, once approached Jeff Bridges during an interview to tell him that she loved him.


Twitter: @ATRightMovies

Jennifer told the actor that she was a huge fan of his before taking the reins of the interview to ask him a question about his favorite role. Honestly, I’m here for your interruption!

9.

In one of the weirdest crossovers on this list, movie legend Diane Keaton opened up about her love for Justin Bieber, only to be surprised by him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

Diane talked about being a “Belieber”, saying “I like that guy… do you think he would go on a date with me?” The best moment is when she thinks he’s there and screams (02:48), but it’s really just a picture of him.

We love when someone is lulled into a false sense of security!

10.

For a long time, Ariana has been open about her love for Jim Carrey. When she first met him in 2014, the singer cried and then posted a short clip on Instagram of her saying “me meeting Jim Carrey…. 😭😭😭😭😭😭”.

eleven.

Reportedly, Harry Styles is good friends with the legend that is Stevie Nicks. At his album release concert fineline in 2019, he invited Stevie to sing “Landslide” on stage with him, commenting that she had been a “light” to him.

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

Indeed, Harry was full of praise for Stevie, saying that he is “more than a role model…

It’s everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend… Stephanie Nicks, I love you. We all do. And that’s true, Stevie.”

12.

Charlie Puth, self-confessed fan of friendsI’m going through The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they discussed their love for the series, the possibility of a remake, and their adoration for Jen. Charlie is shocked when Jen walks in!

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

Although Charlie told Ellen that he had met Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, he confessed that he had not met Jen. When she showed up, Charlie can be heard into the microphone saying “I’m dying right now”, before asking if she was going to stay during her interview. SO SWEET!!!

13.

Perhaps the meatiest encounter on this list is sixteen-year-old Brandy and music legend Whitney Houston. Brandy bursts into tears almost immediately!

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

Two years later, they would star together Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Brandy has said of her work with Whitney: “She has changed my life forever.”

14.

Unbelievably, movie icon Julia Roberts once had a total meltdown because Gwen Stefani was behind her on a red carpet.


Twitter: @historyinmemes

“I’ve been singing it on the way to work all morning,” Julia told Access Hollywood at the time. In fact, the two have remained friends over the years, which I love!

fifteen.

Participating in “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden, Sam Smith revealed that he was a huge fan of Fifth Harmony. That’s how James pulls up and Fifth Harmony gets in the backseat!

See this video on Youtube

youtube.com

“I’m obsessed with them, I’m a ‘harmonizer,'” Sam said. Those were famous last words because suddenly James was in a parking lot and Fifth Harmony were knocking on the car window. The result of the sextet singing “Work From Home “It’s fucking awesome.

Are there any celebrity meetups we’ve missed? Tell us about them in the comments!

This post was translated from English.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 seconds ago
0 0 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Riqui Puig would be the cause of the break between Shakira and Pique

1 min ago

Jennifer Aniston and the Heineken commercial that nobody remembers

11 mins ago

What Justin Bieber thinks of photos of Hailey and Selena: Exclusive – Hollywood Life

12 mins ago

Drew Barrymore Says She’s “Not A Person Who Needs Sex”

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button