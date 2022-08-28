15 Celebrities Who Have Surprising College Degrees

Many celebrities have more than one talent up their sleeve. We find them on stage or in front of the camera, but they are also on school benches.

Actors or singers go to higher education because they are eager to learn, but also because they don’t want to be left with nothing if the contracts come less quickly or because they want to live something other than this public life. which sometimes comes with a lot of pressure.

Here are the celebrities who are or have been to university.

1. Milly Bobby Brown

The interpreter of Eleven has been accepted into an online school program at Purdue University. She is now studying “Human Services”, a program in which she will learn the mechanics of the social system and how to help young people and future generations. At 18, Millie is already a remarkable role model.

2. Cole Sprouse

Cole attended New York University in 2011 to basically study film and television production. On the other hand, he changed establishment and branch, joining the New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study to study humanity and more particularly archeology. He graduated in May 2015 with a specialization in geographic information systems and satellite imagery.

3. Dylan Sprouse

Like his brother Cole, Dylan graduated from the New York University School of Individualized Study in video game design. The twins were also on the school benches of the Tisch School of Performing Arts.

4. Emma Watson

It is a known fact that the interpreter of Hermione has made high university studies. In 2014, Emma graduated in English Literature with a BA from the prestigious Brown University. The same year, she was named United Nations Ambassador for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality.

5. Yara Shahidi

In front of the cameras from a very young age, Yara still prioritized her studies. She entered Harvard with a letter of recommendation from former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. The actress specializes in sociology and African-American studies. Yara dreamed of being a teacher from a very young age.

6. Noah Schnapp

Noah is starting college this semester. Nothing is publicly confirmed, but he seems to be headed for business. In December 2021, Noah posted a video in which he nervously opens the University of Pennsylvania confirmation email, surrounded by his family jumping for joy. He will graduate in 2026.

7. Dakota Fanning

Like the Sprouse twins, Dakota also attended NYU in women’s studies, majoring in portraying women in film and culture. Dakota graduated in 2014. Her studies allowed her to deepen the roles played in the cinema.

8. Gigi Hadid

She walks the world as a model, but Gigi Hadid has other surprising interests. In 2013, Gigi moved from Los Angeles to New York to study at the New School in criminological psychology.. The international model could not finish her studies since the modeling career has been very demanding over time, but Gigi does not put a cross on a return to school.

9. Kristen Stewart

In 2013, after a break with Robert Pattinson, we learned that Kristen Stewart, then 23 years old, was returning to school. She enrolled at the University of California (UCLA) to focus on English literature. There is no indication whether or not she completed this specialty.

10. Bridgit Mendler

Bridgit Mendler wanted to focus on studies after playing the role of Teddy Duncan in the Disney series Chanel Good luck Charlie and the movie Lemonade Mouth. Bridgit has many talents. Singing, performing and school. She has an impressive record. A master’s degree from MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in 2020, where Bridgit is in the process of obtaining her doctorate, as well as a Juris Doctor degree from the Harvard School of Laws. The accomplished young woman specializes in technologies that support inclusive and collaborative governance and citizen engagement.

11. Rebel Wilson

The actress of Pitch Perfect did several studies before breaking into the cinema. Rebel graduated in theater and dramatic arts from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and she also has a law degree.

12. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Pete, Isn’t Just Racking Up Honors And Awards Grammys for his music. She is also a graduate of the Southern Texas University in health administration, since December 2021.

13. Kim Kardashian

We closely follow the life of Kim Kardashian and her law studies. In 2019, on the cover of Vogue, Kim has announced that she wants to become a lawyer, just like her father before her. She is studying in California and has twice passed the baby bar exam, the first-year examination. After the first failed attempt, Kim was successful in the second round in December 2021. One still wonders today when will be the next exam to take the next step to become a lawyer.

14. Freddie Highmore

The actor grew up in front of the cameras, among others with Charlie and the chocolate factory, but also evolved on the campus of Emmanuel College Cambridge, with studies in Spanish and Arabic. He graduated in both specialties with honours.

15. Lupita Nyong’o

The actress has a degree in film and theater from the University of Hampshire. She also attended Yale School of Dramatic Arts.

Bonus: Graduate in Taylor Swift studies!

Some universities offer courses on different well-known personalities from around the world who have distinguished themselves through their works. Starting this year, there will be students who will look at the songs and evolution of Taylor Swift in her career. Two universities offer courses on it, Queens University, Kingston, Ontario, and the University of Texas at Austin.

Good start to classes!

