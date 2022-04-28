15 Celebrity Closets You Have To See

Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com



While Tan France designed most of her house, her closet is the only space she asked for backup for! the star of queer eye he got help from a design firm to create the closet, which is the same length as his entire house.

“The closet looks a lot like me. I didn’t want it to be too feminine, I didn’t want it to be too masculine. I wanted it to have a really good balance,” Tan told Architectural Digest.