Entertainment

15 Celebrity Closets You Have To See

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 15 4 minutes read

When you have celebrity clothing, you obviously need the perfect place to store all those designer pieces.

Let’s go into the huge closets of the famous…

one.

Kylie Jenner’s closet stunningly showcases her favorite items.

Kylie Jenner / Via youtube.com

Kylie Jenner seems to have upgraded her closet since her last tour, but she recently gave us a peek at the gigantic new space she has for all her accessories. Each specially lit shelf includes color-coordinated shoes and handbags, some of which she considers to be her most prized possessions.

Vogue / Via youtube.com

Mariah Carey’s wardrobe literally looks like a high-end boutique, which makes sense since the singer doesn’t consider herself “as casual as most people.” The self-proclaimed “shoe fanatic” has a completely separate room just for her heels and another for her underwear. Mariah says that she, sometimes, “can’t believe” that this entire closet is, in fact, hers.


3.

Tan France has an entire floor dedicated to her closet!

Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

While Tan France designed most of her house, her closet is the only space she asked for backup for! the star of queer eye he got help from a design firm to create the closet, which is the same length as his entire house.

“The closet looks a lot like me. I didn’t want it to be too feminine, I didn’t want it to be too masculine. I wanted it to have a really good balance,” Tan told Architectural Digest.


Khloé Kardashian / Via youtube.com

Khloé Kardashian had an extra closet in her house, so she decided to turn it into a space for all of her workout gear. She says having that space motivates her to exercise.

“This is one of my favorite rooms in the house…Most people probably don’t have a sportswear closet, but you know what? I don’t have a husband, so I have an extra closet! This closet She’s my inspiration to get fit and every time I walk by I’m like, ‘OK. I’m motivated. I should get in the gym,'” Khloe said.


HYPEBAE / Via youtube.com

Billie Eilish is on tour so often that her closet is mobile and her clothes are stored in special traveling boxes. The singer travels with at least five trunks full of designer clothes and jewelry. While not the most traditional wardrobe of all, it seems to serve this singer who is always on the road very well!


7.

Carrie Underwood has a complete washer and dryer set in her closet!

8.

Kendall Jenner calls her closet the “Hannah Montana room.”

Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

Kendall Jenner turned two rooms in her house into a dressing room and a glamor room. Although she has a closet for everyday clothes in another part of her house, she mainly uses these two spaces to prepare for events, to store new clothes and to pack when going on a trip.

“It’s always a bit messy. This is where I try on my clothes and where I throw everything. This is where I pack when I go on long trips… But even if everything looks a bit cluttered here, I know where everything is,” he told her. Kendall to Architectural Digest.


9.

The closet at Jennifer Lopez’s Hollywood home holds some of her most iconic outfits.

People / Via youtube.com

In 2015, Jennifer Lopez showed off her gigantic closet to her fans while showing off some wardrobe items she wore for the movie. close obsession. In addition to a huge collection of jeans and shoes, Jennifer also has some of her most iconic pieces on display, such as the Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. And beyond her clothing collection, Jennifer says she also use the closet as a glamor room.

“In effect, this is where I do my makeup. It’s not just a closet. It’s a huge closet that we converted for when I get ready for events and things like that,” Jennifer told People.


10.

At one point, DJ Khaled had an entire closet dedicated to his sneakers.

Complex / Via youtube.com

DJ Khaled’s sneaker closet was so huge that he needed a ladder to access most of his collection! Towering shelves encircled the entire room, housing hundreds of athletic shoes. Khaled has since sold the house that had that shoe cabinet, but he must have taken his collection with him!

eleven.

One of Kris Jenner’s favorite places is her closet.

Judith Leiber Couture / Via youtube.com

Kris Jenner didn’t skimp when designing the closet in her Calabasas home. The room is separated into sections for shoes, handbags, and “long, bright, fun dresses.” She also has an area dedicated to everyday wear, filled with sweatpants and more casual outfits, like her huge collection of black jackets.

“It’s 62 years of collecting clothes, so it’s not like it all happened at once… Some of the stuff I’ve had for many years, the bag collection and everything I own have really wonderful memories,” Kris said.


12.

Mandy Moore’s closet is organized down to the smallest detail!

13.

Cara Delevingne transformed her closet into a bright space for all her belongings.

Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

When Cara Delevingne moved into her house in LA, the closet was dark and difficult to navigate. Because she had a hard time seeing the clothes, she decided to paint the space all white, which made everything look better.


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

Chelsea Handler spends a lot of time in her closet, so she’s fully outfitted it! In addition to a giant space for her clothes, she also has a fully stocked refrigerator for when her friends come over to hang out.

“Between my bedroom, my closet and my bathroom, I think I have everything a person really needs. I don’t need this huge house, but I love it,” Chelsea told Architectural Digest.


fifteen.

And finally, Oprah gave us a peek into her space as she packed for a trip.

This post was translated from English.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 15 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Lele Pons shares photos with Chayanne and social networks go crazy. Look at them!

6 mins ago

Find out what has been the biggest challenge that Ana de Armas had as an actress

8 mins ago

Salma Hayek Narrowly Quits Acting For Daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault – CINEMABLEND

18 mins ago

Belinda captivates in Spain with a tight dress that is almost transparent! | VIDEO

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button