15 couples that formed (and ended) in the MCU

Everything has happened in the MCU: the world ended, the multiverse opened and three generations of Spider-Man were brought together. However, love relationships have also sprouted on or off Marvel sets.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered incredible surprises since its inception in 2008. The most recent film installments of the franchise left us with the death of the most beloved Avengers (Avengers: Endgame), the opening of the multiverse and the appearance of three different generations of Spider-Man (Spider-Man: No Way Home): Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. And although the worlds of Marvel have managed to cause a strong impact on the audience, they have also had it on the actors themselves who have stepped on their film sets in more than a decade of content production. We tell you who are the couples that were formed, before, during or after they shared credits in the MCU.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

After sharing credits in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland and Zendaya struck up a friendship that, years later, would grow into a relationship. Despite the fact that at first they denied it and she was linked to names like Jacob Elordi, her partner in Euphoriait was in 2021-2022 that the actors openly announced their relationship. In fact, Tom assured in a interview for Sensacine Mexico that without Zendaya I would not have endured the world of fame.

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

We don’t blame you if you’re too young and didn’t know about this iconic couple. Ryan Reynolds (dead pool) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) were not only boyfriends… they were married! Although for us Ryan and Blake Lively are relationship goals, the actor was married to Scarlett for just over a year, after they decided to divorce 15 months after getting married. Nobody knows for sure what happened between them, but the separation was friendly.

Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper

We don’t blame you if you hadn’t heard about this love affair, it’s for die-hard fans of celebrities and the MCU. Zoë Saldanawho plays Gamora in Marvel, had a relationship with Bradley Cooper, with whom he met again in Guardians of the GalaxyHowever, the meeting was not physical because Cooper only lent his voice to Rocket. The actors met on The Words and dated throughout 2012. Of course, Saldana made it quite clear that she does not have any kind of contact with her ex: “I have been in relationships in which a man has disrespected me and I no longer need to be friends with that man.”

Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston

Elizabeth Olsen is the unforgettable Wanda in the MCU, her breakout moment came with the solo series, WandaVision, from Disney Plus, which inaugurated phase 4 of Marvel streaming. The actress was romantically linked to Tom Hiddleston, who has been playing Loki for several years in the MCU. The love rumors arose in 2015, when both already belonged to the Marvel world, however, the connection was made in Hank Williams, a drifting voice.

Susie Abromeit and Andrew Garfield

Another of the unions that we did not see coming. Susie Abromeit joined the MCU with the Marvel-Netflix series Jessica Jones, whose Matt Murdock cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home made it part of the canon. Andrew Garfieldfor his part, is one of the favorite Peter Parkers of an entire generation. Both had a brief relationship in 2018, the year they were seen kissing on a date on the beach; neither commented on the union and it was dissolved before becoming media.

Emily VanCamp and Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt achieved international fame in Guardians of the Galaxy, but before reaching the peak of his career, the actor dated Emily VanCamp, who plays Sharon Carter in the MCU. The actors maintained a relationship for 3 years, after meeting on the set of Everwood, where they played two brothers. Things were serious and Pratt talked about marriage in an interview for TV Guide. However, they took different paths in 2007.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

One of the divorces that most impacted fans. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner met in Pearl Harbor, but began their relationship shortly after they both starred in Daredevil (2003), he as lawyer Matt Murdock and she as Elektra. Although Ben Affleck did not stop mentioning how much he loved her in any speech, the couple announced their divorce in 2018. Jennifer Lopez’s now boyfriend accused Garner of being one of those responsible for her alcoholism problems and her fandom was on top of her.

Jessica Biel and Chris Evans

Chris Evans and Jessica Biel became one of the most popular couples at the beginning of the new millennium. The actors dated from 2001 to 2006. She was the first to step foot in what would become the MCU with Blade Trinity.. Although they talked many times about the possibility of getting married and having children, in the end each one went their own way and they never met again.

Lupita Nyong’o and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Lupita Nyong’o saw her popularity rise after starring in 12 Years a Slave, where she met Chiwetel Ejiofor. Magazines, digital media and people close to the production assured that both had started a relationship on the set of the film.. The rumors did not last long and they were seen totally apart after the premiere. She appeared in Black Panther as Nakia, while he is a character in Doctor Strange 2.

Natalie Portman and Jake Gyllenhaal

The actors were the most popular during the new millennium because of their great premieres in the seventh art. They supposedly dated for a short time and broke up without any drama. In fact, the two remained friends and have joked about each other more than once. Natalie Portman appears in Thor, while Gyllenhaal was the villain in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany have been an item for several years now. Connelly appeared in the first attempts to turn a graphic novel character into an entertainment blockbuster, with 2003’s Hulk, where she shared credits with Eric Bana. The actress has not walked through Marvel again, however, Bettany has had the role of Vision for several years.

Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper

Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper belong to the MCU, but their relationship started long before that. Cooper has played a version of Howard Stark in Captain America and later reprized his role in the series What If…? For its part, Gemma Chan joined Marvel a couple of years ago with a role in Captain Marvel and with the movie Eternalsdirected by the Oscar-winning Chloe Zhao; his character is that of Sersi. Currently, the couple is still together.

Tom Hiddleston and Kat Dennings

Another one of Tom Hiddleston. Marvel’s favorite antihero was romantically involved with Kat Dennings, who appeared as Darcy Lewis in Thorfrom 2011. It was speculated that the actors had met there and had fallen tremendously in love with each other, however, the flame of love did not last long.

Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr.

Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr. met on the set of While You Were Sleeping, a tangled romantic comedy that premiered in 1994. After finishing filming, the actors became a couple but broke up soon after. Marisa Tomei took on the role of Aunt May in the trilogy of Tom Hollandwhile Robert Downey Jr. brought Iron Man to life, a film that opened the MCU in 2008.