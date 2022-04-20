As summer approaches, many are worried about the fateful costume fitting and decide to get back in shape. Enjoying yourself is essential to feel good about yourself and others, it is an injection of confidence with positive effects on the body and mind. Just as our ancient predecessors said mens sana in corpore sano. So how can you do to eliminate the extra pounds accumulated during the winter and after the Easter holidays? Many are looking for quick and painless solutions by relying on slimming products or eliminating certain foods from their daily diet or even skipping main meals.

This is only to get into a particular dress for a special occasion or in the belief that you will arrive skinny for the summer. Well, haste in these things is not always a good ally! 15 days are not enough to deflate your stomach, lose weight and get back in shape. In fact, these situations could produce short-term effects, but fail over time, sometimes also creating dangerous conditions for health. Do-it-yourself diets that ensure fast weight loss without a specialist consultation can be unbalanced as they do not take into account the needs of the individual. For example, it could happen to lose muscle mass and subsequently increase fat mass, eliminating all the sacrifices made up to then.

15 days are not enough to deflate the belly and get back in shape but this important choice that could lengthen the life

There are many who are unaware that the real problem is not so much losing the extra pounds but maintaining the weight. Introducing fewer calories increases the sense of appetite, also leading to imbalances in the mood, sometimes leading to depression and mood swings. Furthermore, for those suffering from particular imbalances it could be extremely compromising for health. This is why according to experts it is essential to rely on a specialist to educate us on what is best to consume according to your needs. It is necessary to follow personalized programs. In fact, there may be people who need a significant weight loss due to a pathology found.

For example, if there is an enlarged liver which, if underestimated, could have very serious consequences for the body. Or again in the event that the patient is at risk of cardiovascular disease presenting high values ​​of triglycerides and cholesterol. In these cases the specialist will indicate the personalized food program to be followed by eliminating all those products that are harmful to the body. Finally, it will be important to associate a healthy and active lifestyle with a personalized diet. In fact, to reduce the risk of hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes, even a simple walk every day could be enough, thus regenerating the mind.

