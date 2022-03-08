15 delicious perfumes created by famous women

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

If you are looking to renew yourself this year or just refresh your personal image, then bet on one or more of these essences that the most famous female celebrities have dedicated themselves to creating to satisfy their fans and empower all women in the world. Read on to discover the ones we love.

1. Mariah Carey Perfume: Launched in 2007, it was created by Mariah Carey and perfumer Carlos Benaim from international flavors and fragrances. A floriental scent with top notes of marshmallow and sea breeze accord; a heart of vivid Tahitian tiare and gardenia with a base of pure amber, patchouli and Moroccan incense for very feminine women. Price $23.07 (Original $62.50)

2. Dolly Parton Fragrance: Welcome to the world of Dolly Parton, where sparkling fruity notes mingle like rhinestones dance and float on irresistible flowers, like butterflies in a garden. The earthy aromas of southern fir and musk rise to join them, in a singularly sweet harmony to wear through the day. Price $59

3. Rihanna Perfume: A floral fragrance for women with notes of plum, freesia and neroli that are complemented by hints of gardenia, peony, orange blossom, vanilla, cashmere wood, ambergris, musk and cedar for a very romantic scent. Price $24.99

4. Paris Hilton Fragrance: The first of more than 20 essences created by Paris Hilton for women, which is the most popular of her entire repertoire. This sparkling aroma personifies its creator and has a sweet feminine charm, flirty and for those who do not want to leave anything to chance. Price $36

5. Kim Kardashian Perfume: A soft and captivating blend of balsamic flowers, green leaves and sensual nectars inspire this fresh and feminine scent. We love that it belongs to a family of fruity floral fragrances with key notes of Bergamot, Blackcurrant, Green Leaves, Peony, Honeysuckle, Peach Nectar, Solar Accord, White Wood and Musk. Price $28

6. Jessica Simpson Fragrance: Fancy forever by Jessica Simpson is an addictive and seductive fragrance that lasts like eternal love. Fruity top notes of apricot, lychee and mandarin orange are brightened by seductive accords of blackberry, sweet pea, magnolia, vanilla, musk and tonka bean ream for a whimsical and playful fragrance. Price $68

7. Jennifer Lopez Perfume: Glow is a hint of soft, sexy fragrance with a clean, subtle freshness like Jennifer Lopez scent. Bright citrus fruits mingle with sheer florals with soothing vanilla and musk. This perfume is bursting with a vivid, feminine glow with a warm superstar sensuality. Price $26.49 (Original $59.50)

8. Cher Fragrance: Meet Cher Eau De Couture, a fragrance as iconic as the imposing singer and actress. In a flirty and sensual scent she defies conventional scents and is infused with an empowering feminine fragrance to wear day or night. Price $85

9. Ariana Grande Perfume: Treat yourself to Sweet Like Candy Eau de Parfum by Ariana Grande. Sexy, playful and irresistible that integrates the scent of sparkling blackberry, Italian bergamot, pear, jasmine sambac, frangipani, dewy honeysuckle, marshmallow, cashmere woods and sexy vanilla for women of all ages. Price $55

10. Thalia Sodi Fragrance: Capture classic beauty and ease with a burst of fresh citrus fruit and a bouquet of white flowers found in this special scent created by Thalia. The elegance and naturalness found in each spritz will leave you elegantly ready to rock your day. Price $68

11. Katy Perry Perfume: Evoking the sinuous and provocative sensuality of Katy Perry and her feline inspirations. Top notes of bamboo, red apple, peach, and gardenia meld into heart notes of rose, freesia, and jasmine for a bold, uncomplicated, feminine woman. Price $31.92

12. Britney Spears Fragrance: Feel like a princess of pop with this essence created by Britney Spears. It is an oriental, woody and amber fragrance for both women and men that has a more seductive and provocative character that invites you to get out of the conventional. Price $32

13. Billie Eilish Perfume: A captivating scent with notes of sugary petals, creamy vanilla and warm musks. We love that it’s vegan, made with clean ingredients, paraben-free, and packaged with 100% wind power and biodegradable cellophane foil. Price $68

14. Sofia Vergara Fragrance: An addictive and fresh floral fruity fragrance by Sofia Vergara. Intoxicating and seductive with an effortless femininity that integrates fresh-cut pineapple, mandarin blossom, juicy acai berry, Colombian passion flower, purple vanilla orchid, star jasmine, creamy sandalwood, vanilla and caramelized musk. Price $36

15. Jennifer Aniston Perfume: Bet on this aquatic floral fragrance for women that has been created by Jennifer Aniston. Divine marine notes, water lily and bergamot, jasmine sambac, freesia magnolia, Tahitian vanilla, musk and sandalwood are a daily addition to any woman’s life. Price $47.85

