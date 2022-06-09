15 Facts About Scissorhands That You Probably Didn’t Know

Edward Scissorhands It is one of the best known and acclaimed films of Tim Burtonin addition to the fact that it was the first work he did together with Johnny Depp, who became his ally inside and outside the recordings. The film tells the story of a young man named Edward, who lives alone in a giant and creepy mansion in a small suburban town, and has some peculiar scissor hands.

This cinematographic classic has captivated viewers of all ages since its premiere in 1990, making it a timeless film that shows us a process of self-discovery, isolation, identity, love, sacrifice and acceptance.

Many know the story inside Scissorhandsbut little is known about the people behind the creation of one of Tim Burton’s masterpieces, so here are some facts you may not have known:

1. The story is inspired by a drawing Tim made in his youth, which was of a skinny young man with long hair and, instead of fingers, he had razors. The film is also considered to reference Tim Burton’s childhood in suburban California.

two. Top prospects to play Edward they were Tom Cruise, William Hurt, Jim Carrey and Robert Downey Jr; There are even rumors that Michael Jackson auditioned for the role. However, Tim preferred to take a risk and choose an actor little known at the time: Johnny Depp.

3. Burton created the inventor character specifically for his greatest idol, Vincent Price, who inspired him for his first projects. Sadly, the actor was very ill due to his lung cancer, which caused his scenes to be shortened and the story to be changed. This project was Price’s last before he passed away.

Four. The story is seen from Edward’s perspective, which is why everything looks so “fantastic and colorful”.

5. Edward’s appearance is inspired by the leader of the group The Cure, robert smith, as Burton is a big fan of the band and wanted the film’s soundtrack to be composed by them. However, because the band was recording a new album at the time, this did not come to fruition.

6. The soundtrack was composed by Danny Elfman, who has collaborated with Burton several times. He himself has mentioned that this composition is undoubtedly one of his favorites.

7. Johnny Depp mentioned in an interview that he had to lose more than 11 kilos for the role and had to carry 5 kilos of leather and metal. Clearly that role was not easy, but he is one of the actor’s characters who are fondly remembered.

8. Johnny Depp spent hours watching Charlie Chaplin movies to get a clear idea of ​​how to play a character without dialogue. The role of Edward is only 195 words long, yet Johnny stated that he “cried like a baby” when he first read the script.

9. While filming the scene where Edward runs back to his mansion, Depp passed out due to heat stroke, as the leather suit and extreme Florida temperatures weren’t a great combination. Johnny had previously rejected the use of any cooling agent, as he wanted to successfully achieve the character.

10. One scene that was not in the script and that was Johnny’s idea was the one with the water bed.

11.Nick Cartermember of the Backstreet Boysmakes an appearance in the film: it is in the scene where Peg and Edward are driving through the neighborhood at the beginning of the film, where a child is seen sliding across the grass.

12. Although Drew Barrymore was intended to play kimhad as a favorite Winona Ryder to play the role and it was Johnny who managed to convince her to join the project and abandon her participation in the film The Godfather: Part III.

13. Due to the fact that in 1990 special effects technology was very expensive, different alternatives were used to achieve some effects. For example, the scene where Peg sees Edward’s mansion in the rear view mirror was achieved by placing a model held on a stand near the rear view mirror, resulting in that realistic effect.

14. Johnny Depp was not convinced if the film would be successful or not. In an interview for the New York Times confessed that he kept Edward’s wardrobe: “I still have the leather suit and the scissorhands. So I have something to fall back on, and if things don’t work out, maybe I can throw birthday parties at McDonalds dressed as Edward”, clearly her nervousness was short-lived, as the movie was a complete success.

15. 20th Century Fox insisted that Tim Burton make a sequel due to its great success. Edward Scissorhands He had. However, Tim refused as he believed that this would ruin the story and take away its essence.

