15 facts you need to know about the Virgo personality

Virgo’s supernatural deduction is their greatest superpower (and their greatest detriment): they experience the world through a giant magnifying glass. They notice the crumbs on the floor. They know how you smile when you’re in love. And they just want to help make their expanded reality a little better.

1. What is the element of virgo?

Land. The energy of the earth puts Virgo in the present moment, transmuting passing thoughts into concrete plans (and carrying them out). Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn embody the reliability, structure and pragmatism of the earth element. So give them a call if you’re looking for an honest opinion on your career change or if you need help filing a tax return.

two. What is the modality of virgo?

Mutable. The signs that occupy the point of transition between two seasons (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces) are the adaptive forces of the zodiac. Mutable signs are your open-minded friends, eager to get your take on the latest indie movie or join you on an impromptu hiking trip. And just as they adapt to changes in their environment, they are also open to changes within themselves.

3. What is the ruling planet of Virgo?

The ruling planet of Virgos is Mercury, also known as “the messenger.” The fastest planet to orbit around the sun, it represents communication and intellect. This is how we learn new concepts, exchange information, and flex our mental agility. So it’s no surprise that the clever signs under the rulership of Mercury, Gemini and Virgo, are a press of new ideas, conversation starters and little-known facts. Mercury is the only planet that does not exist within the binaries in astrology (hot/cold, masculine/feminine, day sect/night sect) and therefore can adapt to any situation.

Four. What is the symbol of virgo?

The maid. Virgo has traditionally been related to the figure of the maiden or the virgin, which symbolizes the pure intentions and independence of the sign.

5. Virgo Catchphrase

“I analyze”.

6. Virgo Mantras

“Gravity.”

7. Virgo Celebrities

Although Mother Teresa, a literal saint, was in fact a Virgo, there are also many Virgo sex symbols, with a sex appeal very particular: Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Jeremy Irons, Richard Gere, Macaulay Culkin, Peter Falk, Salma Hayek and Colin Firth; there is also the rebellious Amy Winehouse, Freddie Mercury and Prince Harry; the incomparable Beyoncé; intrepid creators like Tim Burton and Stephen King; the enigmatic and adaptable Bill Murray; the hilarious Melissa McCarthy and John Mulaney; as well as Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Keke Palmer.

8. What are the best Virgo traits?

Virgos are guided by altruism. They can imagine a better world (be it a country with lower carbon emissions or a bedroom with more natural light). All Virgo suggestions, while they may seem intrusive, are offered because they truly want the best for others. When a Virgo loves you, they’ll move a mountain for you, and when you try to thank them, they’ll joke, “That? Was nothing.”

9. What are the worst Virgo traits?

The idea that Virgo just can’t fix everything will easily, and often, leave them disappointed. At worst, Virgos signal this disappointment to themselves. Earth signs hold themselves to impossible standards and can suffer from impostor syndrome. As much as they try to maintain order and many even iron their sheets, Virgo needs to learn that life is messy. And that’s what makes it interesting.

10. The best careers for virgo

Since they’re not crazy about being the center of attention (unless, of course, they’re Beyoncé, but even she likes to keep to herself), you’ll find Virgos working tirelessly behind the scenes, taking on new projects and offering to help. If Virgo does something, she must do it the right way (even if doing so reduces her sleep).

A career with a higher purpose makes it all worthwhile. Scientific research, journalism, nutrition, publishing, social work, and teaching attract Virgo’s meticulous eye and drive to serve others. If you see a Virgo in the office, let him know that it’s okay for him to ask for help. (And then tell it again, since it won’t register the first time.)

11. How is virgo as a friend?

You will not find flashy, superficial friendships in the orbit of Virgo. Sure, Virgo will leave a terse comment under your Instagram selfie, but they’ll call to ask how her interview went right after. Helpers at heart, the best friends of the zodiac will stop at nothing to make you feel deeply loved.

Virgo is the master planner of your birthday party, has your favorite sushi roll memorized, and isn’t afraid to give some real advice (especially when it’s not what you want to hear).

12. What is Virgo like as a couple?

If you want to win over a Virgo, you should remember that they love 72% dark chocolate with salted almonds, blue hydrangeas, and listen to Alanis Morsette on rainy days. Small details are the way to the heart of Virgo. And they’ll have no problem charming their way to yours. Once Virgos open up, they’re known for their acerbic wit, drawing you into fun and imaginative discussions. But behind all the jokes is a thoughtful partner who is incredibly sensitive to her needs. If you can check all the (highly specific) Virgo boxes, you will get a loyal partner who will bring out the best in you.

13. What is Virgo like as a mother or father?

Virgo parents are perpetually 10 steps ahead of the other signs. Hidden inside his giant bag is a remedy for every minor crisis: scraped knees, sunburn, snack cravings. Selfless Virgos will drop everything for their family. And they hope to raise children who are equally affectionate. Virgo’s biggest lesson as parents: accept her children’s failures and let them make mistakes. They may learn something along the way.

14. Hidden Traits of Virgo

While Virgos have high standards, they are also (wrongly) labeled as high maintenance. Instead, earth signs crave simplicity and have a deep connection to the natural world. Virgos are resourceful. You can see them building a bookshelf by hand, making medicine out of lavender water, and knitting a winter hat for their children.

15. Virgo at a glance in 2022

The last third of the year will see Virgo focus on redesigning their career and external image, as the planet of action Mars spends six months (August 2022 – March 2023) in the most public part of their chart. All the studies and spiritual revelations are allowing Virgos to become the teachers and mentors they were always meant to be!

To learn more about Virgo, request your birth chart here.