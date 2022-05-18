15 films of the last decade that received applause at the Cannes Film Festival and where to see them

already started the 75th Cannes Film Festival and promises to be an event full of attractive activities for lovers of the seventh art. Although this year’s production format is completely face-to-face, the official Cannes website will broadcast some of the most important moments of the week, especially through the tik tok platform Y their website .

One of the novelties of this year is the recent alliance with (precisely) the Chinese social network with more than a billion users. TikTok will not only be an official sponsor, but also encouraged its users to participate in the new category of competition named “ TikTok Short Films “, where those interested can share a short film of less than three minutes in vertical format and fight for a place in the official selection of the Cannes Festival.

Also notable is the return of filmmaker David Cronenberg after an eight-year absence to compete for the Palme d’Or with the film “ Crimes of the Future ” starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. Likewise, Tom Cruise will be honored for his years of career with the screening of the premiere of his new film “Top Gun: Maverick”.

At Pajama Surf we will keep you up to date with all the news of this festival, and while the winners of 2022 are announced, we leave you this list of films that were acclaimed by the public and the jury during past editions of Cannes and on which platforms see them.

MEMORY (2021), Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Colombia – Available soon on MUBI

DRIVE MY CAR (2021), Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Japan – MUBI

ANNETTE (2021), Leos Carax, France – Amazon Prime Video

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (2021), Joachim Trier, Norway – Amazon Prime Video

PARASITE (2019), Bong Joon-Ho, South Korea – Netflix

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE (2019), Céline Sciamma, France – Amazon Prime Video

I LOST MY BODY (2019), Jérémy Clapin, France – Netflix

ATLANTIQUE (2019), Mati Diop, Senegal – Netflix

LAZZARO FELICE (2018), Alice Rohrwacher, Italy – Netflix

OKJA (2017), Bong Joon-Ho, South Korea – Netflix

IT’S ONLY THE END OF THE WORLD (2016), Xavier Dolan, Canada – Filmin Latino

THE SALESMAN (2016), Asghar Farhadi, Iran – Apple TV

GOODBYE TO LANGUAGE (2014), Jean Luc-Godard, France – Filmin Latino

LEVIATHAN (2014), Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia – Apple TV

MELANCOLIA (2011), Lars Von Trier, Denmark – Amazon Prime Video

As a bonuses We also recommend the film by Mexican filmmaker Teodora Ana Mihai. “La Civil” is a film starring Arcelia Ramírez who plays a mother who is desperately looking for her missing daughter. Her performance in this film earned the Mexican actress an eight-minute ovation at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and will soon be released in Mexican movie theaters.

LA CIVIL (2021), Teodora Ana Mihai, Mexico

Featured Image: Melancholia (2011), Lars Von Trier