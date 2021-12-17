15 free games on the Epic Games Store: Shenmue III today only

Epic Games Store renews the tradition of Christmas presents with the return of a promotion much loved by its users. Also for this 2021 there will be two weeks of great gifts, with ben 15 free games available from 16 to the December 30, 2021, a different one every day. Attention, because the games will only be available in versions for Windows PC and they will all be in flash offer, so you can redeem them only on the day indicated by the list below.

The mechanism of the promotion is simple. Each day you can redeem a free game on Epic Games Store: redemption will be possible for 24 hours, from 5pm the same day until 5pm the following day. Once redeemed, the game will be present forever in your library on the Epic Games Store and you can download it on all your PCs, without limits.