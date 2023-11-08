15 funny moments from rappers that have been going viral over the years

The relationship between hip-hop and the Internet has always been a bit strange. As rappers have moved on with their lives conducting interviews, performing at shows, and relaxing on vacations, the Internet has been silently watching their every move waiting to happen. Despite being themselves, rappers never know when one of their acts goes viral. Take Meek Mill, who was just walking out his family’s front door after a great trip in 2017. The Philadelphia rapper got badly injured on some icy steps, and in no time, a video of the moment began circulating everywhere online. ,
The same can be said for A$AP Ferg, who was just watching his close friend A$AP Rocky while listening to the eyebrow-raising story of his time in prison. Ferg’s straight-faced stare sparked Rocky’s wild re-creation as well as his viral moment. Birdman’s Tasty and Brief Appearance breakfast club It was also a big moment on the web in 2016. His crossed arms and contemptuous face turned into a meme that expressed the public’s own frustrations. The Internet also went after 21 Savage’s hair, believing that his style, as well as his smile, made him look like a super villain in a brief interview.
The point is that since the beginning of the Internet, no rapper has been safe from the clowns of the World Wide Web. With too many bizarre moments to count, here are the 15 funniest moments from rappers going viral over the past few years. Keep an eye out for Jay-Z, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, 50 Cent, and many more below.
-
21 wild
wicked interview on espn
21 Savage’s disgruntled look during his appearance on ESPN highly suspicious 2017 was a meme waiting to be made. With his wild hair, sly smile and devilish hand-rubbing, it didn’t take long for the Internet to portray the leader of the Slaughter Gang as a supervillain. The interview didn’t go well either, as 21 was cut off after he started rapping his NSFW lyrics on TV. This move added fuel to the fire regarding his villainous persona.
At one point the memes were so popular that they even caught the attention of Justin Bieber, who reposted one and captioned it: “Hilarious.”
-
Meek Mill
falling down stairs in snow
In 2017, Meek Mill visited his mother on a snowy day in Philadelphia. Upon leaving his house, Meek trips over his mother’s icy steps and falls into her bushes. The moment was captured on Meek’s mom’s doorbell camera and the DreamChasers leader intentionally shared the hilarious moment on Instagram. The mess happened shortly after Meek’s split from Nicki Minaj, and Nicki Minaj used the clip to hit back at her haters.
“Since you want to see me fall so bad,” she captioned the video. It didn’t take long for this moment to go viral.
-
birdman
Wants “Respect” in his name
Birdman stopped by breakfast club In 2017, for one of the station’s tenth and briefest interviews. The Cash Money leader walked into the studio wanting all the smoke and criticized the station and specifically Charlamagne Tha God for recent comments made about him.
“I wanna get this shit started straight, stop playing with my name,” Birdman said before sitting down. “N***a, when my name comes, respect it. Stop playing with my stupid name.”
The image of Birdman sitting with folded hands and sunglasses became a meme as soon as it hit the Internet, but Baby’s pronunciation of the word “respect” also caught the world’s attention.
Birdman later apologized for this “honor”.
-
A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg
Wild prison story shared
A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg sat down for one rap radar Interview in 2017, and Rocky revealed about the time he “caught a bad case.” He was 16 years old and in juvenile detention in Harlem at the time.
“Everybody loved me because I was some skinny, some pretty boy on the island,” Rocky recalled about being housed in Rikers Island. New York. “I only had to fight one n***a, got that n***a out of there, thank God. Had to fight some n***a in the bathroom. No homo, we slipped on semen Have been. N***a everyone in the bathroom was jerking off.”
When his friend recounted the harrowing story, Ferg’s disembodied look quickly became Internet fodder. When the clip was reposted on the Internet, many people zoomed in on Ferg’s reaction.
-
Soulja Boy
“Dreaaaaack?!”
In 2018, Soulja Boy made a notable comeback thanks to the launch of a video game console, a Fashion Nova deal, and other business ventures. While talking about the comeback in an interview with breakfast clubRadio hosts also highlighted Meek Mill’s comeback that year. The Philadelphia rapper recently mended her tumultuous relationship with Drake, and released her chart-topping fourth album, competitions,
“Yo, Meek Mill ain’t competing with Chris Brown and he care about boxing with Floyd Mayweather,” Soulja said, claiming his comeback was far better than Meek’s.
Charlamagne then reminded Big Drake that Meek came back from beefing with “the biggest rapper in the world” Drake.
“Drake?” Soulja exclaimed. “Drake? That n***a that Pusha T bodyed? That n***a that was hiding his kid from the world, but his world wouldn’t hide from the kid? Aubrey Graham in a wheelchair? Drake?”
The brief comment was enough for Soulja to go viral, with fans creating meme after meme of Draco’s shocked expression.
-
Rick Ross
pear likes to scream
Rick Ross has had many viral moments over the years, but his backstage interview with UK DJ Tim Westwood in 2014 was a standout moment of the time. Ross had lost a lot of weight, and when Westwood asked how she lost the extra pounds, Ross yelled “Rossfit” and “pear”.
Ross admitted, “You know the most I did for exercise was stand up and count money.” “But now they give me fruit to eat. I forgot what fruit tastes like. I eat pears now and it’s not the same. Hats off to all the pears.”
The way Ross for some reason said “pear” spread like wildfire across the Internet, spawning memes, Vine remixes, and weird YouTube music videos.
-
kodak black
Dancing on “Zeze”
When Kodak Black was working hard on his sophomore album, dying to Live, A clip soon surfaced online of Yak and Travis Scott in the studio playing the instrumental beat of “Zezzé”. Kodak’s dance moves, with La Flame slowly shaking with a double cup in hand, took over the internet for some reason. Fans created crazy memes using Kodax’s hilarious dance to celebrate life’s little joys.
-
Lil Wayne
no weezie wax figure
Lil Wayne’s wax figure was so bad that it went viral not once, but twice due to its deformed appearance. The figure — which was unveiled in June of 2022 at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — initially went viral that year. This is because the video of the wax statue has been revealed with the sound of a Weezy fan in the background. The figure dominated the Internet for the second time on October 24 this year, and Lil Wayne also took part in the conversation.
“Sorry wax museum but that’s not me!” they wrote, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. “You tried and I appreciate the effort.”
Wayne was just saying what his fans wanted to say about the idol. Many of the rapper’s supporters believed that it looked more like Toosi than Tunechi.
-
Young Thug and Lil Durk
staring at a computer screen
In 2018, a candid photo surfaced online of Lil Durk and Young Thug staring at a computer screen during a studio session. The photo, which shows Thugga climbing over Durk to use the computer while he sits and watches intently, had a field day on the internet.
The caption of the photo reads, “When your mother asked you to turn off the internet because she was expecting a call.”
“Swindle sounds like your academic advisor is trying to figure out alternative classes you can take to graduate on time because the class you need has been completed,” another read.
So, what were Dirk and Thug actually seeing on the computer screen? In an interview in May this year, Durkio told DJ Akademiks that he was sworn to secrecy.
“He told me not to tell anyone,” Dirk said of his promise to Thug not to reveal the secret.
-
50 Cent
wide left pitch gone wrong
50 Cent stopped by Citi Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets played the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 27, 2014. This moment was so devastating that it went completely viral on its own.
The G-Unit leader’s pitch went to the far left side of the field, almost hitting a cameraman standing on the sidelines. As a result the internet was unforgiving and he was constantly trolled for the failed throw.
-
Future
Toxic man sending messages to a woman
Future’s toxic personality is already on full display with his music, but when a photo surfaced on Twitter of him texting on his phone in 2019, the Atlanta legend became the epitome of every man with scheming ex-lovers. Went. The photo caught fire between Thanksgiving and Christmas time in 2019, with dozens of people captioning their future photos with the most toxic text imaginable.
One meme read, “I know I’m the last person you want to talk to, but I still want to be the first one to wish you a Merry Christmas.” “You don’t have to answer.”
The photo has become arguably one of rap’s biggest memes, and will now resurface every year around the holidays. However, some of the best captions came during the pandemic lockdown in 2020.
“Had to check on you,” one tweet posted. “They say there’s no coronavirus in the city anymore. It’s crazy how many people are getting sick. Reminds me of how sick I was when I lost you. Damn your love was contagious. If you need me If so, I’m here forever.”
-
jay z
Jay-Z diving on vacation
In 2013, Jay-Z was enjoying a relaxing vacation with his wife Beyoncé on the coast of Stromboli, Italy. It was Bey’s birthday, and the couple decided to go diving from their luxury boat. The moment was captured by paparazzi, and Jay-Z’s questionable diving form was later photoshopped into multiple scenarios by online trolls.
Hov was photoshopped into WWE rings, breakdancing competitions, and even the Star Wars universe.
-
Diddy
Starring with four contestants
Diddy’s time as a judge on a reality competition show Four was filled with many amusing moments, but an unexpected staredown with contestant Elijah Connor in June of 2018 took the Internet by storm.
This look occurred when Diddy criticized Conor’s overly attractive audition, which was met with disbelief from Conor. The two eyes locked for an awkward time and prompted Diddy to take off his sunglasses and fire back with an intense look of his own.
Didi’s eyes were convincing enough to create some memes on the internet like caption: “When your barber asks if he can grab something to eat right away before he cuts your hair.”
-
Lil Mama
Lil Mama hitting the stage
During the 2009 MTV Music Video Awards, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys took the stage to perform their nine-platinum song “Empire State of Mind”. During the performance, Lil Mama made an unexpected visit to the pair on stage.
Mama had her moment with Keys and Hov by praising them, but she still received a lot of backlash online for the antics. His decision to crash the stage went viral online, but not necessarily in a good way. Lil Mama said in a 2015 interview that she was harassed so much for the movement that she went into a period of deep grief.
-
drake
“No New Friends” Music Video Mudra
Drake is no stranger to the viral treatment, but Drizzy’s notable stance while filming the “No New Friends” music video with DJ Khaled was especially notable. In May of 2013, Drizzy was photographed filming his subsequent music video and could be seen in an awkward pose wearing 1990s clothing brand Dada.
The Internet decided to take the ball and run with it and recreated the 6th God’s strange pose as a meme. Drake can be seen hitting a home run, grooving to the Jackson 5, dancing Mori After discovering that he is not the father and much more.