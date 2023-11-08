15 funny moments from rappers that have been going viral over the years

The relationship between hip-hop and the Internet has always been a bit strange. As rappers have moved on with their lives conducting interviews, performing at shows, and relaxing on vacations, the Internet has been silently watching their every move waiting to happen. Despite being themselves, rappers never know when one of their acts goes viral. Take Meek Mill, who was just walking out his family’s front door after a great trip in 2017. The Philadelphia rapper got badly injured on some icy steps, and in no time, a video of the moment began circulating everywhere online. ,

The same can be said for A$AP Ferg, who was just watching his close friend A$AP Rocky while listening to the eyebrow-raising story of his time in prison. Ferg’s straight-faced stare sparked Rocky’s wild re-creation as well as his viral moment. Birdman’s Tasty and Brief Appearance breakfast club It was also a big moment on the web in 2016. His crossed arms and contemptuous face turned into a meme that expressed the public’s own frustrations. The Internet also went after 21 Savage’s hair, believing that his style, as well as his smile, made him look like a super villain in a brief interview.

The point is that since the beginning of the Internet, no rapper has been safe from the clowns of the World Wide Web. With too many bizarre moments to count, here are the 15 funniest moments from rappers going viral over the past few years. Keep an eye out for Jay-Z, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, 50 Cent, and many more below.