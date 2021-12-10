15 graphic novels for adults and children

For a original Christmas gift, have you thought of one graphic novel? With attention to detail, from the stroke to the color to the binding, they bring culture and entertainment together. They are often a tribute to great and very great characters whose stories would not otherwise have been told; or in any case not in this way, with the drawing that accompanies the words or in some cases precedes them, going so far as to replace them. Once upon a time you simply call “comic books“, today they have gained dignity. Because they are, in fact, graphic novels capable of enclosing an entire world in an image. So here are the ones we have chosen for the Christmas presents 2021.

Graphic novel to give at Christmas: Periferica – Stories on the edge

Peripheral. Stories on the edge Rizzoli

Amazon € 22.80

Collection of stories made between 1974 and 1980, some of which in collaboration with the screenwriters Fabrizio Ostani (aka Jerry Kramsky) and Antonio Tettamanti, Lorenzo Mattotti gives us back the intensity with which he lived those days of hope, fear and revolt: “Periferica” ​​then becomes the key to understanding the stylistic and personal evolution of a great artist, who in this book He tells himself not only through his comics of the time, but also in a series of reflections written today, to tell the days of yesterday (Rizzoli Lizard).

Graphic novel to give as a gift for Christmas: Sunset Blue

Sunset blue Feltrinelli

Amazon € 20.90

The last frontier of space exploration becomes the setting for a poignant and amusing love story (and more). After “There is space for everyone” and “Luna 2069” comes “Blue sunset”, the new book by Leo Ortolani created in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency. The protagonist is an astronaut on a mission, far from Earth and whose only company is a hallucination in the form of Nicolas Cage. His dream is to find life on Mars. Impossible or …? (Feltrinelli Comics)

Graphic novel to give at Christmas: Brillo – The war of the eggs

Brillo. The war of the eggs

The character of Brillo was born on the pages of “Linus” in the mid-nineties, during the Japanese experience of its creator, Igort. It is a series, immediately much loved by readers, in which homage is paid to comics from the ancient years: little men, represented as puppets (see “Maus”) suffer and are confronted with the dramatic reality of war. The village of Fafifurnia – Igort’s homage to Buzzati of “The famous invasion of the bears in Sicily” – is shaken by a war that has lasted for 7 years: here the story is told, for the first time in full edition (Oblomov).

Graphic novel to give as a gift for Christmas: Nippon

Nippon Folklore. Casket Oblomov

Amazon € 50.00

Revelation of Italian comics and rare female presence in a world still dominated mostly by men, formidable colorist and master of invention, Elisa Menini revisits the Japanese iconographic tradition of Hokusai and Hiroshige in the direction of manga. The Nippon Folklore box set brings together its three volumes dedicated to the legends of the Rising Sun, keeping together the original contemporary sign of the author, in the direction of the manga, mixed with the iconographic tradition of Hokusai and Hiroshige, fundamental references for her. Unmissable (Oblomov).

Graphic novel to give for Christmas: Dawn into dusk – An illustrated story by Franco Battiato

Franco Battiato. Dawn into dusk Rizzoli Lizard

Amazon € 37.05

Not quite a graphic novel, but it’s such a delight that leaving it out would have been a shame. To console the orphans of the Maestro, full of illustrations, images, memorabilia, more or less illustrious contributions, all written, drawn or shot with the heart: from Alice to Morgan to Franco Zanetti, up to Oliviero Toscani (Rizzoli Lizard).

Graphic novel to give for Christmas: Geist maschine – A story about what happened in the future

Geist Maschine Volume 1 bao publishing

baopublishing € 21.00

LRNZ, the award-winning Lorenzo Ceccotti and the beloved author of “Golem”, is back in the bookstore with the eagerly awaited first volume of “Geist Maschine”, the beginning of a spectacular trilogy, both naturalistic and technological: the story of three kids trying to survive a post-apocalypse that has thinned out human settlements and disrupted almost all national governments, making much of the world a dangerous no-man’s-land. Passionate and terribly authentic (Bao Publishing)

Graphic novel to give as a gift for Christmas: Maicol & Mirco’s doodles – No!

No. The scribbles of Maicol & Mirco Bao Publishing

Amazon € 13.30

Fifth volume of the complete collection of the Opera Omnia of the “Scarabocchi di Maicol & Mirco”, a unique phenomenon of its kind, which escapes genres and definitions. The painful efficiency of the analysis of the authors’ existence becomes very sharp, moving the reader and increasing his awareness through small and “simple” drawings that are only apparently harmless. The edition uses a book design studied by LRNZ and, in this volume, the introduction is by the writer and television and radio presenter Andrea Delogu, who also contributes one of his drawings (Bao Publishing).

Graphic novel to give at Christmas: Nothing new on the Rebibbia front

Nothing new on the Rebibbia front bao publishing

Amazon € 17.10

A collection of stories, with an unpublished almost one hundred pages, in which the acclaimed Zerocalcare deals with important topics, before allowing himself a long personal digression. From the condition of the prisoners at the beginning of the pandemic, to the importance of local health care, from the theme of the “cancel culture” to the travel reportage in Iraqi Kurdistan, this weighty volume does not discount the reader. In the final story, the author recounts the doubts and anxieties of the last year, in which the world wondered about the future and he tried to figure out once and for all what to do when he grew up (Bao Publishing).

Graphic novel to give as a gift for Christmas: Black Heart

Black Heart Oblomov

Amazon € 55.00

If it is true that Jacques de Loustal and Philippe Paringaux are the golden couple of French comics, published all over the world in the last 40 years, then “Black Heart” is an unmissable work for fans of the drawn story, a true and own immersion in a fascinating and nocturnal world. This precious volume, in particular, includes unpublished novels or so far published only in magazines, “Hearts of sand”, “Barney and the blue note”, “A romantic boy”, “Kid Congo”, “The blood of the bad”, and is enriched by a long interview with the authors that retraces the stages of their original original narrative, characterized by a relationship between the text and the image that constitutes its unequivocal trademark, and which has produced real masterpieces of comics (Oblomov).

Graphic novel to give at Christmas: Elettra

Electra THE CHILDREN BEAVER

Amazon € 13.78

What happens when you change homes, schools, friends? It is not easy to settle in, especially if you feel a bit clumsy and clumsy, like Elettra, who collects despondency and fool … And then one day she attends a ballet of classical dance, and everything changes. A tender and hilarious graphic novel about the importance of investing, today more than ever, in one’s passions. From the inspiration of a young author, Brian Freschi, who worked in the theater before arriving at the screenplay; and from the happy stroke of Elena Triolo, Tuscan illustrator and cartoonist (Il Castoro).

Graphic novel to give at Christmas: Gauloises

Gauloises Oblomov

Amazon € 20.00

A noir with cold tones, illustrated by Andrea Serio (compulsive pastelist, cover artist, cartoonist and, if necessary, painter) and written by Igort (prolific author of award-winning graphic novels, director, illustrator and publisher; here “only” writer), where a Milan dominated by fog (and blood) is the backdrop to an intriguing and evocative noir, as intriguing as a great classic and as chilling as a Russian thriller (Oblomov).

Graphic novel to give for Christmas: Knit, knit, knit! – Comic guide to knitting

Knit, knit, knit! Comic guide to knitting. With videotutorial FELTRINELLI COMICS

Amazon € 19.00

Original comic guide in honor of knitting, an increasingly widespread and transversal phenomenon, not only female: from the creativity of Sara Menetti, a book to explain in a clear and intriguing way all the tricks and secrets to try your hand at the softest of arts, perfect for Christmas and for the cold winter, from which it is possible – whether you are an apprentice or an expert – to learn to defend yourself with originality and imagination (Feltrinelli Comics).

Graphic novel to give at Christmas: Quarantine prophets – Epiphany

Epiphany. Quarantine prophets Franco Panini Publisher

Amazon € 15.20

Quarantine Prophets. Fragile future Harper Collins

Amazon € 18.05

Original joint operation by two publishers: the first, HarperCollins, publishes a novel (in this case the subtitle is “Fragile Future”). The second, Panini, a graphic novel (“Epiphany”). The two stories, both dedicated to the Quarantine prophets, are connected but not identical … As for the comic, since our attention is now focused on that, the screenplay is by Fabio Guaglione and Luca Speranzoni, while the drawings and covers are entrusted to the talent of Giovanni Timpano with the colors of Daniele Rudoni. And the plot? Captivating and Disturbing: In the US, some people suddenly begin to disappear in the near future. It is rumored that they are being deported to a maximum security facility, which everyone talks about but which officially does not exist. These people are also said to be able to influence others’ minds and see beyond time and space. Some call them Prophets … (HarperCollins, Panini).

Graphic novel to give at Christmas: Poer nano

Poer dwarf and other stories Perrone publisher

ibs € 19.00

Unmissable graphic novel sui generis that recovers and pays homage to the unparalleled imagination of the Nobel laureate Dario Fo, activist, theatrical, satirical and unscrupulous showman, master in the use of irony to undress and mock power and oppression, using every tool of mockery, from obscene jokes to dialect jokes, from theatrical performances to writing. In Poer dwarf, enriched by the illustrations of his son Jacopo Fo, a similar artist and heir to the spirit of Dario, the two authors stage stories, subversive in their lightness, in which religion, patriotism, masters are mocked without hesitation, shown in their smallness and thus played down (Perrone publisher).

Graphic novel to give for Christmas: It was our deal

It was our deal THE CHILDREN BEAVER

Amazon € 15.20

Compelling story of friendship, determination and wonder, about a group of friends determined to discover the truth within a legend, following a magical path of illuminated lanterns along the river. In a phantasmagoria of events reminiscent of the animation of Studio Ghibli and Cartoon Saloon, with picaresque episodes and a dream resolution capable of evoking a sensation of vertigo. Also suitable for very young readers, aged 11 and up (Il Castoro).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io