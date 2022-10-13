15 Group Halloween Costumes for You and Your Friends

You can find Halloween costume ideas for you and your friends from movies like “Mean Girls” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Any time you coordinate a group costume, make sure everyone is on the same page.

Real-life music groups like the Spice Girls are also a good source of inspiration.

The Ladies of “Bridgerton”

Netflix

Dressing up as a character from Netflix’s “Bridgerton” series—based on the book series of the same name—with your friends is a perfect idea for Halloween, especially if you’re obsessed with Regency-era elegance.

Going out with your girlfriends in an empire line dress accessorized with evening gloves and the right jewelry will really turn heads.

Depending on how well it’s coordinated, it might even make Lady Whistledown proud.

The Targaryens, Hightower and Velaryon houses from “House of the Dragon”

HBO

Fans of “Games of Thrones” are already familiar with the Targaryens: their trademark silver-blond hair and dragons. Their medieval swag and distinctively colored braids are great inspiration for group costumes.

But, if you want to do something different, you can add some green-loving Hightowers to your squad; or more platinum blonde with the distant relatives of the Targaryens, the Velaryon, who sport their blonde dreadlocks.

Taylor Swift’s Different Versions of Her “Look What You Made Me Do” Music Video

Youtube

Taylor Swift’s music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” is packed with the singer’s stunt doubles (outfits she’s worn throughout her career).

Each of your friends can be dressed according to their favorite Taylor Swift era, from painting a white t-shirt to match Swift’s “You Belong With Me” look or wearing a tutu like in “Shake It Off.”

The Ghostbusters”

sony pictures

Who are you going to call? To the Ghostbusters!

In the second season of “Stranger Things”, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will will be inspired by the famous eighties movie for their Halloween costumes.

You can follow their example or take inspiration from more recent adaptations of the saga, such as the one starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

Maids from “The Handmaid’s Tale”

MGM

This costume is very simple: all your gang needs are red dresses and white hats.

The gang of “Mean Girls”

Paramount Pictures

Combine stylish pink clothes and your group of friends will transform into Regina George and her minions.

The Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus” and “Hocus Pocus 2”

Buena Vista Pictures

“Hocus Pocus” is a classic Halloween movie, and this year it was back on everyone’s lips with the release of its sequel on Disney Plus.

Why don’t you dress up as the Sanderson sisters? You can buy Sarah, Mary and Winifred costumes or just wear purple, red and green capes.

disney princesses

snl / screenshot

You and your friends will find Halloween costumes for everyone. Choose your favourite.

Beyonce and her single ladies

YouTube screenshot

If you and your friends are single and ready to go dancing this Halloween, wear black leotards and black heels inspired by this Beyoncé music video.

Don’t forget to pose for the camera!

Wonder Woman and the Amazon Warriors

Warner Bros. Studio

What Halloween costumes can be more powerful than Wonder Woman and the Amazon warriors?

Everyone will definitely turn to see them when they arrive at the party.

The girls from “Sex and the City”

YouTube/Newsloop Entertainment

Who hasn’t identified with one of the girls from “Sex and the City”? Whether you’re a proud Samantha or a determined Carrie, this Halloween is your chance to shine. All you need is clothes from the 1990s.

If you need inspiration on how to achieve the perfect Carrie Bradshaw, check out this Instagram account.

The Spice Girls

This look never goes out of style whether you go as Ginger Spice, Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Posh Spice or Sporty Spice.

Each girl has her own style and personality.

The characters of “Clueless”

Paramount Pictures

Break out the knee socks and plaid to transform your girl group into Cher, Dionne and Tai from “Clueless”.

Taylor Swift and her “Bad Blood” squad

YouTube/Taylor Swift Vevo

Go as the famous squad from the “1989” era by taking inspiration from Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

Combine leather, latex, toy guns and a fierce attitude to be anyone from Jessica Alba and Gigi Hadid to Ellie Goulding and Zendaya.

Competitors of “The Squid Games”

Netflix

You and your friends can rock simple costumes this Halloween by wearing green sweatpants and white sneakers inspired by the South Korean series “The Squid Game.”

For added realism, they can get their clothes dirty, giving the illusion that they have just competed in a deadly game to become millionaires.

