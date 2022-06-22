15 Looks That Prove Kendall Jenner Is The Kardashian Clan’s Most Fashionable Personality

Entertainment

Is it still necessary to present Kendall Jenner? Hard to believe, but it’s been 15 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians appeared on our TV screens and introduced us to the lives of one of the world’s most famous families. The second youngest of the clan, Kendall Jennermay have been introduced as a cute 11-year-old in Season 1, but in 2022 (probably because she’s become one of today’s most viewed tops), she’s earned her sister status the hippest of the clan Kardashian Jenner.

Of course, having the right style depends on the eye of the beholder. Some will say that Kim Kardashian deserves this accolade more than its little sister, but when it comes to championing cult brands, experimenting with offbeat fashion combinations and generally being a family favourite, Kendall Jenner is the best.

Whether it’s fitted blazers, light and sultry dresses, oversized shirts or mini-shorts, the outfits of Kendall Jenner are too many and varied to mention in one article. Vogue, however, narrowed down the list of the top’s outfits to 15 looks that really deserve our attention.

May 2022

Dolce & Gabbana White Rose Print Chiffon Shirt

€1,250

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana satin midi skirt in white rose print

April 2022

Loewe – cotton jersey tank dress

890 €

Loewe via Luisaviaroma

Balenciaga – Leather Platform Flip Flops

495 €

Balenciaga via MyTheresa

March 2022

Wolford x Amina Muaddi Draped Jersey Mini Dress

300 €

Wolford x Amina Muaddi via Luisaviaroma.com

Paris Texas – High boots

545 €

Paris Texas via Luisaviaroma.com

March 2022

Marine Serre – Organic Cotton Ribbed Embroidered Tank Top

110 €88 €

Marine Serre via Matchesfashion.com

The Attico – Rachel crepe flared pants

570 €

The Attico via MyTheresa.com

January 2022

Frankie Shop Oversized Blazer in Gelso TENCEL Lyocell Blend

399 €

Frankie Shop via Net-a-porter.com

Totême – Cropped high-rise flared jeans

270 €189 €

Toteme via Matchesfashion.com

October 2021

Raey – Wool blend flared tailored trousers

409 €

Raey via Matchesfashion.com

September 2021

Ganni – Marble knit tank top

246 €

Ganni via Farfetch.com

Max Mara – Pace Pants

359 €

Max Mara via Matchesfashion.com

June 2021

Jacquemus – Baci cotton T-shirt

175 €

Jacquemus via MyTheresa.com

Musier Paris – Romane satin midi skirt

110 €

Musier Paris via Luisaviaroma.com

April 2021

Loulou Studio – Bambo Linen Blazer

354 €

Loulou Studio via Luisaviaroma.com

Nanushka – Shannon Vegan Leather Pants

April 2021

Anine Bing – Mika oversized cotton poplin shirt

180 €

Anine Bing via Net-a-porter.com

Mango – Double waisted wideleg pants

March 2021

Wardrobe.NYC – Ribbed cotton jersey tank top

105 €

Wardorbe.NYC via Matchesfashion.com

Prada – Satin mini skirt

€1,250

Prada via Printemps.com

March 2021

Acne Studios Intarsia striped sleeveless jumper

370 €

Acne Studios via MyTheresa.com

Another Tomorrow – High-waisted organic cotton blend trousers

440 €

Another Tomorrow via Matchesfashion.com

November 2020

Hommegirls cotton poplin shirt with embroidery

190 €

Hommegirls via Net-a-porter.com

Chloé – Tapered linen pants

990 €

Chloe via Net-a-porter.com

February 2020

The Attico – Slim Fit Buttoned Leather Blazer

€1,600

The Attico via Farfetch.com

Heliot Emil straight leg jeans with paint splatter print

570 €

Heliot Emil via Farfetch.com

September 2019

Versace Barocco Goddess Silk Mini Dress

Amina Muaddi – Karma crystal-embellished striped satin mules

780 €

Amina Muaddi via Matchesfashion.com

Translation by Sophie Brindel

Article originally published on Vogue UK

