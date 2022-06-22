15 Looks That Prove Kendall Jenner Is The Kardashian Clan’s Most Fashionable Personality

Is it still necessary to present Kendall Jenner? Hard to believe, but it’s been 15 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians appeared on our TV screens and introduced us to the lives of one of the world’s most famous families. The second youngest of the clan, Kendall Jennermay have been introduced as a cute 11-year-old in Season 1, but in 2022 (probably because she’s become one of today’s most viewed tops), she’s earned her sister status the hippest of the clan Kardashian Jenner.

A very safe taste

Of course, having the right style depends on the eye of the beholder. Some will say that Kim Kardashian deserves this accolade more than its little sister, but when it comes to championing cult brands, experimenting with offbeat fashion combinations and generally being a family favourite, Kendall Jenner is the best.

Whether it’s fitted blazers, light and sultry dresses, oversized shirts or mini-shorts, the outfits of Kendall Jenner are too many and varied to mention in one article. Vogue, however, narrowed down the list of the top’s outfits to 15 looks that really deserve our attention.

May 2022

(Photo by NINO/GC Images)NINO

Dolce & Gabbana White Rose Print Chiffon Shirt €1,250 Dolce & Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana satin midi skirt in white rose print

April 2022

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Loewe – cotton jersey tank dress 890 € Loewe via Luisaviaroma Balenciaga – Leather Platform Flip Flops 495 € Balenciaga via MyTheresa

March 2022

(Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Wolford x Amina Muaddi Draped Jersey Mini Dress 300 € Wolford x Amina Muaddi via Luisaviaroma.com Paris Texas – High boots 545 € Paris Texas via Luisaviaroma.com

March 2022

(Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Marine Serre – Organic Cotton Ribbed Embroidered Tank Top 110 € 88 € Marine Serre via Matchesfashion.com The Attico – Rachel crepe flared pants 570 € The Attico via MyTheresa.com

January 2022

(Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Frankie Shop Oversized Blazer in Gelso TENCEL Lyocell Blend 399 € Frankie Shop via Net-a-porter.com Totême – Cropped high-rise flared jeans 270 € 189 € Toteme via Matchesfashion.com

October 2021

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Gotham

Raey – Wool blend flared tailored trousers 409 € Raey via Matchesfashion.com

September 2021

Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Gotham

Ganni – Marble knit tank top 246 € Ganni via Farfetch.com Max Mara – Pace Pants 359 € Max Mara via Matchesfashion.com

June 2021

(Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Jacquemus – Baci cotton T-shirt 175 € Jacquemus via MyTheresa.com Musier Paris – Romane satin midi skirt 110 € Musier Paris via Luisaviaroma.com

April 2021

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Gotham

Loulou Studio – Bambo Linen Blazer 354 € Loulou Studio via Luisaviaroma.com Nanushka – Shannon Vegan Leather Pants

April 2021

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Gotham

Anine Bing – Mika oversized cotton poplin shirt 180 € Anine Bing via Net-a-porter.com Mango – Double waisted wideleg pants

March 2021

(Photo by PHOTOG GROUP/RACHPOOT/MEGA/GC Images)Rachpoot/MEGA

Wardrobe.NYC – Ribbed cotton jersey tank top 105 € Wardorbe.NYC via Matchesfashion.com Prada – Satin mini skirt €1,250 Prada via Printemps.com

March 2021

(Photo by MEGA/GC Images)MEGA

Acne Studios Intarsia striped sleeveless jumper 370 € Acne Studios via MyTheresa.com Another Tomorrow – High-waisted organic cotton blend trousers 440 € Another Tomorrow via Matchesfashion.com

November 2020

(Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)Robert Kamau

Hommegirls cotton poplin shirt with embroidery 190 € Hommegirls via Net-a-porter.com Chloé – Tapered linen pants 990 € Chloe via Net-a-porter.com

February 2020

(Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)Peter Suu

The Attico – Slim Fit Buttoned Leather Blazer €1,600 The Attico via Farfetch.com Heliot Emil straight leg jeans with paint splatter print 570 € Heliot Emil via Farfetch.com

September 2019

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)Raymond Hall

Versace Barocco Goddess Silk Mini Dress Amina Muaddi – Karma crystal-embellished striped satin mules 780 € Amina Muaddi via Matchesfashion.com

Translation by Sophie Brindel

Article originally published on Vogue UK