$ 15 Million Ethereum Stolen From Crypto.com After Hacking »Crypto Insider

yesterday Crypto.com encryption exchange has become so popular, an exchange like battle In the Netherlands, user registrations have been suspended because several users have noticed certain suspicious activity. Then the exchange indicated that users’ funds were safe, but in the meantime it became known that a large sum of money had already been stolen by the hackers.

pirates

second blockchain security Peckshield company, the hackers managed to raise at least $ 15 million Ether (ETH) From Crypto.com warm wallet to steal. Additionally, Peckshield indicates that he has tracked down the stolen assets and are currently being laundered shuffling of coins Denst Tornado Cash.

Several users have contacted Crypto.com after claiming that they have lost cryptocurrencies, especially token ether. However, Crypto.com noted that the hackers did not steal any money.

Despite the fact that Peckshield revealed that at least $ 15 million worth of ether tokens were stolen from the exchange, Crypto.com CEO Chris Marsalek vehemently denies that client funds were stolen. It also indicates that a thorough investigation into the causes of the hacking has been conducted.

Some of my thoughts from the past 24 hours: – Never lose customer money

– The withdrawal downtime was less than 14 hours

– Our team strengthened the infrastructure in response to the incident We will share a full autopsy after the internal investigation is complete. – Chris | Crypto.com (@Kris_HK) January 18, 2022

Dent in a public relations campaign

For this reason, many Twitter users and customers of the exchange are very critical. According to many, the exchange was not fair and the communication between them and their customers was poor.

Their Twitter is “all money is safe, back to normal”, but they never mention the stolen amount or give information about what happened … bad communication from them.

Thanks Shield! – Ma 🔺 (JTuxon) January 18, 2022

This criticism comes at the time of a massive Crypto.com marketing campaign. Recently, the exchange has spent astronomical sums trying to put Crypto.com on the world map. For example, in November, the stock exchange acquired shares Staples Center in Los Angeles for $ 700 million.