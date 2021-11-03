15-minute gameplay video coming, date and time of the presentation – Nerd4.life

Tech

15-minute gameplay video coming, date and time of the presentation

Via Twitter, the official profile of Elden Ring announced that there will soon be a presentation in the form of gameplay video by Elden Ring. Precisely, the date and time to be marked on the calendar are November 4, 2021, at 3pm Italian time.

As you can see in the tweet below, the presentation will air via YouTube and Twitch. On YouTube, as usual, it is already possible to set a reminder of the event, so as not to risk being late. The start time of the Elden Ring gameplay presentation on YouTube is 14:45, so there will likely be a preshow or, more credibly, a 15-minute wait phase, with a classic countdown.

We also confirm that we at Multiplayer.it will follow through Twitch the presentation of the Elden Ring gameplay. Join us tomorrow, November 4, 2021 at 3:00 pm, to see and comment on FromSoftware’s first truly great gameplay video.

Elden Ring, remember, is the new game from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki. The game seems to aim to be an evolution of the souls-like released to date, starting from Dark Souls up to Sekiro, who had already moved away from some typical styles of the genre.

Finally, we remind you that the release date of Elden Ring has been postponed for a month, but at least we will be able to access a beta version of the game, if we are selected.

