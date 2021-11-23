15 more things on Amazon discount

Amazon’s Black Friday week kicked off on Friday, November 19 with promotions on thousands of products, from electronics to clothing, plus new discounts every day. The best offers will be concentrated on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 November, but there are several interesting and affordable things already available.

Verifying as always that the discounted prices are really discounted, that is, that they are among the lowest offered by Amazon in the last period, the editorial staff of Consumerism has selected 15 things that could be useful for those who want to buy something for themselves or who are already thinking about some gift to do at Christmas. For those interested in taking advantage of some discounts for Black Friday but would not like to shop on Amazon, here is a selection of the most interesting offers we have found on other e-commerce.

Oral-B toothbrushes

For those who need to replace their electric toothbrush or for those who have decided that they want to start using it, these days there are several discounts on Oral-B products. The most affordable is this set of two electric toothbrushes, one white and one black, at a price of 60 euros (the lowest ever on Amazon). The package includes a charger and two spare heads. For those who would like only one or those who need to stock up on heads, we recommend waiting a few days instead, because it is likely that Oral-B will promote new discounts closer to the actual Black Friday.

Beats stuff

There are very interesting discounts on listening products from the famous Beats brand, acquired by Apple in 2014 and much appreciated in particular for the quality of its wireless earphones, which when they came out were considered the only ones able to compete with the AirPods and which today are considered by many to be among the best around. The Powerbeats Pro earphones, for example, usually cost 190 euros and now cost 155. Among the noise canceling headphones, the Solo Pro have the “transparency” mode, useful for example when you are on the street because it allows you to hear well the sounds of the surrounding environment, and cost 149 euros instead of 170. But you save more with the higher-end ones, the Studio 3, which do not have the transparency function, but go from the usual 350 euros to 169.

A (misnamed) Baby Yoda

Last year we put among the Christmas gifts suggested by the Post a reproduction of the “Child”, improperly called “Baby Yoda”, of The Mandalorian, the series set in the Star Wars universe. Those who had not yet seen the two seasons of the series yet and has recovered in the last year will now understand the character’s plump charm and perhaps want to take advantage of having a small son or daughter to be able to buy one. Hasbro’s Baby Yoda toy is animated: if you touch its head it makes sounds, moves its neck, ears and eyes. These days it is discounted at 36 euros (usually it costs about sixty).

An Apple pencil

This year on Amazon there are no particularly advantageous discounts on classic Apple products, but there is an interesting discount on the latest generation (the second) of Apple Pencil. It can be used to draw or take notes with some recent models of iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini (here is a list of compatible devices): it is so sensitive that it leaves more or less subtle strokes depending on the pressure you use on the screen. Another advantage over the previous version is that it recharges directly by attaching it to the charging iPad. Wirecutter says it is the best device of this type on the market, but that it is also the most expensive: it normally costs around 130 euros, but these days it is discounted at 109.

Things for water

If you are among the many who in recent years have begun to review their habits in view of a reduction in plastic consumption, surely you have thought to stop buying disposable bottles and start drinking tap water. Among the things that can help with this step – and that are on sale these days – is a filter jug, which can improve the taste of the water that comes into the house, if you don’t like it, and a carbonator for those who prefers sparkling water to still water. Brita is the most famous brand among those who make these products: its Marella carafe with 12 filters (which should be changed once a month) is discounted at 45 euros, a dozen less than usual.

Among the carbonators of the well-known company Sodastream, however, there are discounts on the Crystal model, the only one that can be used with glass bottles, which costs 75 euros (20 less than usual) and on the Spirit model, the cheaper one, which costs 60 euros instead of 80.

A Joseph Thing Joseph

It is a brand of things for the home – and in particular for the kitchen – that makes very functional objects and with very beautiful shapes and materials: among the things on sale these days there is this container for the wet with filter odor remover which has very good reviews on Amazon. It costs 24 euros instead of the usual 32 (apart from you can buy bags and filters on purpose).

A car seat

The well-known brand of products for the home and early childhood Foppapedretti often offers interesting discounts on these occasions: among those of this Black Friday there is one of about thirty euros on this car seat for children from birth to 12 years. , which now costs 169 euros instead of 200, and on this other one for children aged 9 months which costs 120, thirty less than usual. They are not equipped with an anti-abandonment device, which therefore must be bought separately.

An inexpensive sex toy

Among the sex toys best reviewed by those who have a clitoris are the so-called “clitoral suckers”, which we had written extensively about in this article. The models of the most famous brands that invest more in design and marketing have prices that usually range from 70 euros upwards. If you’ve never tried a clit sucker and would like to but aren’t willing to spend too much, Satisfyer brand products are much lower than average and do their job admirably, judging by the reviews on Amazon. This week their best-selling sex toy is on sale: it costs 20 euros instead of thirty.

A comfortable cot for new parents

Next2Me is a famous line of baby cots from the Chicco brand. Their main feature is the fact that they can be made to adhere completely to the parents’ bed, also by adjusting them in height, and have a side that can be opened or lowered (here we understand better in what sense). In this way they actually become a small extension of the parents’ bed: the child is very close (and the parents don’t need to get up to go and get it), but at the same time it has its own space. Many new parents argue that this type of crib is of great help in the period of breastfeeding. The Dream model today costs 147 euros, about 40 euros less than its usual price on Amazon, while the model from this year’s collection costs 130 euros, about thirty less than usual.

American coffee machine

Among the discounts of these days there is also an American coffee machine that an editor bought at the beginning of the year and which she is very satisfied with. It is not bulky and is suitable for one or two people at most: she uses it to make American coffee (this type), but also as a kettle when she simply wants to heat water, for tea for example. The price often varies, but these days it is 22 euros, the lowest this year.

A pasta machine

The Italian company Marcato has been producing them since 1930 and the Post he recommends it as a Christmas gift from 2019. Usually it costs between 50 and 60 euros, but these days it is discounted at 40.

A vintage backpack

Sifting through Amazon offers an editor from Consumerism with a penchant for fuchsia things and vintage accessories, she was fascinated by this backpack for children (but according to her also for adults) by Invicta, made as in the Eighties and entirely in fuchsia color. He was keen to point him out on this list, in case someone was out there with the same obsessions. It costs 42 euros instead of 50.

Binoculars

For those who are planning trips or excursions and are looking for binoculars, some models of the Nikon brand (that of cameras) with good reviews are on sale these days: this is 8 × 25 and costs 58 euros (15 less than the usually), this is 10 × 25 and costs 65 euros (10 less than usual) and this more sophisticated model is 10 × 50 and costs 205 euros instead of 235.

A pedometer

For those looking for an inexpensive wrist pedometer, not too bulky to carry and with the basic functions (and even something more) that this type of devices usually have, these days the Xiaomi Band 5, which already normally it is among the cheapest, it is discounted at 20. However, we must take into account the fact that it has already been out for a while and is not the most recent model in circulation, and that many complain about the battery, which lasts less than the previous model : based on use, from 4 to 10 days. For more information on how a pedometer works and what it is used for, you can read here the tests we had done with an older model from Xiaomi.

Disclaimer: with some of the sites linked in the Consumerism section the post has an affiliation and gets a small share of the revenue, with no price changes. But you can also google for the same things. If you want to know more of these links, here is a long explanation.