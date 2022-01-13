15 new series that maybe we’ll talk about in 2022

In 2022, the arrival of the new seasons of some of the most viewed and celebrated series of recent years, such as Peaky Blinders, Atlanta, Westworld, The Mandalorian, Stranger Things, The Crown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bridgerton, The Boys, Russian Doll, Better Call Saul And Ozark. And like every year, new series or miniseries will be added to the new seasons of old series. It is then very likely that something similar to what happened with will happen Squid Game, which a year ago was certainly not among the most anticipated series of 2021 and yet it was the one that stood out the most.

In the absence of crystal balls, these are some of the series that can now be said to be the most anticipated of 2022: for those who play them, for their relevance or relevance, for the peculiarity of their stories, for the investments that they preceded them or because of how they fit into already successful stories and narrative universes. For some there is the release date, for others we only know that – unless unforeseen – they will arrive by the end of the year.

The Lord of The Rings

It has been talked about for years, it is almost certainly destined to become the first series in history to cost more than a billion dollars, and will arrive in September on Amazon Prime Video, which understandably aims a lot at it. It will be set thousands of years before the events told in The Hobbit And The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien and in the two related film trilogies by Peter Jackson, will have a cast without actors or actresses of great fame and in doubt Amazon has already got to work on the second season.

The Gilded Age

The new series from Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey. The approach and tone should be similar, only this time the story will be set in late 19th century New York and no longer in early 20th century England. It stars a young woman who, after the death of her father, leaves Pennsylvania and goes to New York to be with her rich aunts, at a time when the old aristocracy to which the aunts belong is suffering the arrival of a new one. bourgeoisie. It is an HBO series, which in the United States and other countries where it is present will begin airing on January 24. In Italy it will arrive on Sky, it is not yet known when.

The Dropout

A miniseries, taken from a podcast of the same name, about the story of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of a biomedical startup who claimed to be able to revolutionize healthcare with very accurate blood tests but whose products actually did not work, who was recently convicted of scam and risks up to twenty years in prison. Holmes – who in a forthcoming film will also be played by Jennifer Lawrence – in this series will instead be Amanda Seyfried. In Italy it will arrive on Disney +, not before March.

House of the Dragon

The prequel series of game of Thrones, which ended in 2019 and which in the meantime many are trying to replicate with stories of a similar setting, without the same success. It is partly inspired by the stories in the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, who actively collaborated in its realization. It will be set a couple of centuries before the events of game of Thrones and will cover the history of House Targaryen, that of the dragons. A sequel would have been a perhaps simpler choice: instead it was decided to tell a completely different story, starting from scratch with new characters.

Inventing Anna

She is from Netflix and was taken care of by Shonda Rhimes, one of the most important Hollywood producers who has already worked on Netflix Bridgerton. It will arrive in February and is inspired by the true story of how Anna Sorokin, born in Russia in 1991, managed to pass herself off as a very wealthy heiress, and what happened when it was discovered that she was not. As he wrote Variety, in addition to the story of Sorkin, she will tell the story of a journalist who tries to unmask her and of how “the two develop a relationship of love and hate”.

Monster

A Netflix series about Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer also known as “the monster from Milwaukee”, whose series will be told through the eyes of his victims. Ryan Murphy took care of it, a very prolific one when it comes to TV series.

Halo

A series based on the popular video game series of the same name. It will be set a few centuries in the future and will feature a soldier engaged in war against aliens and played by Pablo Schreiber. The series, with a rather troubled production, is from Paramount +, a streaming service that will arrive in Italy in 2022.

Pachinko

The adaptation of a 2017 novel written by Min Jin Lee, an American author and journalist of Korean descent. As he wrote theHollywood Reporter “It begins with a forbidden love and becomes a great story that passes through Korea, Japan and America, to talk about war and peace, love and death, triumphs and reckoning”. It will arrive on Apple TV +, which has invested heavily in it.

Ms. Marvel

Another series set in the Marvel universe. It will arrive in the summer on Disney +, with Iman Vellani – twenty-year-old Canadian actress with Pakistani origins – to play Kamala Kahn, the character known precisely as Ms. Marvel: a Pakistani-American teenager very passionate about superheroes who ends up becoming a superhero herself , with the ability to change shape and size. Given the Marvel rhythms, some other series not on this list are expected in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Another series set in the Star Wars universe. It will arrive in the summer on Disney +, with Ewan McGregor returning to play the Jedi master he played in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones And Revenge of the Sith. Hayden Christensen, who was Anakin Skywalker, will also return: since the series will be set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, in the meantime he became Darth Vader.

Winning Time

An HBO series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, produced by Adam McKay (also director of the first episode) and based on a 2014 book by Jeff Pearlman. IS scripted, recited, but many expect it to somehow replicate the success of the docuseries The Last Dance, on the Chicago Bulls and above all on Michael Jordan.

Gaslit

Another series from a podcast, in this case Slow Burn, the anthological podcast – which tells a different story in each season – of the US site Slate. He will talk about the Watergate scandal but from a particular point of view, with Sean Penn in the role of John Mitchell, friend and close collaborator of Richard Nixon, and with Julia Roberts in the role of his wife Martha Mitchell, the true protagonist of the series. It will arrive on Starz, it is not yet known when.

The Sandman

A fantasy and horror series based on the comics of Neil Gaiman, who took care of the project directly. “The plot,” explains Netflix, “will follow the characters and places that ended up under the influence of Morpheus, the lord of dreams who remedies the cosmic (and human) errors he made during his long existence.” More generally, Netflix always presents it as «the rich marriage of mythology and dark fantasy in which modern fiction is intertwined with historical drama and legend».

Pam & Tommy

A miniseries about the relationship, in the nineties, between actress Pamela Anderson and singer Tommy Lee, in particular on the porn video they shot and that ended up on the internet. Disney +, which will arrive in February, presents it as “a story of love, of crime, as well as a cautionary tale that explores the relationship between privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current era of Reality TV in a stolen tape. seen by millions of people, which in reality was intended only for the two protagonists ». It will be directed by Craig Gillespie, the director of Tonya, and to play Anderson and Lee will be Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

Django

A series of Sky and Canal + that “freely and in a contemporary way reinterprets the classic western of the same name”, that of 1966 by Sergio Corbucci, then honored by Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained. It will star the Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, the first episodes will be directed by Francesca Comencini and its creators are Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, both known for Gomorrah – The Series.

