15 people, including seven children, killed at Russian school

At least fifteen people were killed, seven of them minors, in a shooting at a school in Izhevsk, a city at the foot of the Urals, according to the Russian Instruction Committee.

“According to preliminary data, this crime killed thirteen people, six adults and seven children,” the agency said in a statement posted on its website.

The note adds that another 14 minors and 7 adults were injured.

Previously, the Instruction Committee had reported at least nine deaths and several injuries as a result of the event. The head of the capital of the Russian republic of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, previously wrote on Telegram that “a tragedy had occurred in Izhevsk, at school number 88.”

“An unidentified person entered the school, killed a guard. There are casualties among children and wounded,” she said.

Brechálov, who immediately went to the scene of the event, stated that the shooter had committed suicide.

It was also confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian republic, who reported the discovery of the attacker’s body. Later, it was learned that two school guards and at least two teachers had died in the attack. The attacker was armed with two pistols converted to fire lethal ammunition.