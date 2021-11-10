15 quarantined classes in Ravenna

New increase in Covid cases in Romagna both in absolute terms (+282) and percentages. In the week from 1 to 7 November, 1185 positivity was recorded out of a total of 28,472 swabs, with the positivity rate increasing (4.2%, last week it was 3.1%). Compared to the forecasts of the Business Plan, there is a rate of occupation of beds by patients affected by Coronavirus which places the Romagna area in the orange level. In total 94 patients are hospitalized, including 5 in intensive care.

The “Ravenna anomaly” continues: 391 new cases registered this week in our province, compared to 286 in the Cesena area, 273 in the province of Rimini and 235 in the Forlì area. The incidence rate of new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants remains below 100 for Ravenna (72), while it is higher in Lughese (127) and Faentino (111). In the Ravenna area there is also a new outbreak in a social and health facility.

The number of quarantined classes in the province rises to 15, specifically: 7 classes of kindergarten 3-6 years, 7 of primary school and 1 of lower secondary school. On the other hand, the number of deaths decreased, numbering 9 in the last seven days (of which 2 in Ravenna). In the meantime, the vaccination campaign continues: on 8 November the number of subjects vaccinated in the company vaccination centers was 832,360 patients with the first dose and 747,584 with the second dose and 50,920. The doses administered by general practitioners are 72,104.

“The data of the week taken as a reference – comments Mattia Altini, Health Director of Ausl Romagna – show a greater circulation of the virus throughout the territory, common to the whole country, with a further increase in new positive cases. Also on the hospital front, yes. records an increase in hospitalizations, especially in ordinary wards, but thanks to the protective effect of vaccines in avoiding especially more serious forms of the disease, the percentage of occupancy of beds at company level is currently still under control. the lower temperatures that force us to live mainly indoors, it is even more important to accelerate with vaccinations. On the company territory the number of vaccinated subjects is constantly increasing, but we must push on third doses, which serve to strengthen our defenses and to which all citizens of Romagna aged 60 and over can undergo even without a reservation, acc ed directly to the vaccination hub points. I also recommend that healthcare professionals get the recall as soon as possible. Just as we must continue to insist with the first doses and with those who have not yet completed the vaccination cycle because the disease is still dangerous. Each of us – concludes Altini – can do their part to protect themselves and others: by getting vaccinated and scrupulously respecting good practices in everyday life “.