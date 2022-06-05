Entertainment
15 real names of celebrities that will surprise you
Attention, attention!
Maybe after reading this text you get the feeling of ‘was I really being deceived?’. Probably yes, since we prepared a short list with the real names of 15 celebrities.
After all, it is no longer new to say that many celebrities tend not to use their birth name and opt for nicknames or even create a new name, completely different from the ‘original’.
Want to see only?
- Do you know the Chay Suede? Well, his real name is Roobertchay Domingues da Rocha Filho. However, the stage name was chosen by him, after watching the movie ‘Johnny Suede’, starring Brad Pitt.
- And speaking of Brad PittAngelina Jolie’s ex is actually William Bradley Pitty.
- Not wanting to be confused with Kate Hudson, Katy Perrywho is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, decided to ‘borrow’ her mother’s maiden name.
- Fernanda Montenegro also enter the list. An icon of Brazilian TV, the actress carries the name Arlette Pinheiro da Silva Torres on her record. But, when she was hired by Tupi, she decided to change, since hers was very ‘common’.
- Vin Diesel his name is Mark Sinclair Vincent. ‘Diesel’ was just his nickname when he worked as a janitor in New York because he never got tired.
- Marilyn Monroe it was Norma Jeane Mortensen.
- Gigi Hadid is also part of the list and is, in fact, Jelena Noura Hadid;
- Drake is called Aubrey Drake Graham.
- Calvin Harris is Adam Richard Wiles.
- Bruno Mars is Peter Gene Hernandez. The singer, by the way, was inspired by his favorite wrestler, Bruno Sammartino, to define his stage name.
- Rihanna is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.
- Lady Gaga her name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. It was Rob Fusari, her ex-boyfriend, who defined her stage name, which is inspired by ‘Radio Gaga’, a hit by the band Queen.
- Jennifer Aniston it’s really Jennifer, but Anastassakis. Her father, in pursuit of his dream of being an actor, decided to change his own name and, subsequently, his daughter did the same.
- Ashton Kutcher is Christopher Kutcher.
- Lana del Rey is Elizabeth Woolridge, her stage name makes a reference to DelRay Beach, Florida, United States.