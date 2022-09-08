15 retro haircuts that are iconic

The years go by, the trending list -both in terms of fashion and beauty- always follows the same pattern. Pattern that involves retrieving some styles of the past to maintain them or, occasionally, to update them. This applies, as we have mentioned, to makeup, clothing and, above all, to the haircuts. We are talking about those that now seem to us to be the most current and modern when, in reality, they are versions 2.0 of some of the most popular from other years. Something like a constant ‘revival’ which, thanks to the catwalks, the ‘street style’, and the ‘it girls’, is once again consolidating itself as a trend in record time.

And this is what we want to talk about today. of some of the haircuts that sweep in 2022 and that they will do so even more as soon as we return to the routine in September. Of haircuts directly extracted from the looks of some of our iconic style references and that, luckily for all, there are flattering for everyone. It doesn’t matter how old you are, if you prefer it very long or shorter, if you have curly, straight, excessively fine or frizz-prone hair, an oval, square or round face… There are also ideal ones to wear with bangs more trend and, eye, because wavy hair, curls and ringlets play a decisive role this year.

We get into the matter.

15 haircuts with a ‘retro’ air for your next change of look

we love it when new trends coincide with our Pinterest ‘moodboard’, which is packed with iconic photos of some of the women who ruled the world in each decade. And yes, that is precisely the case this year in terms of haircuts. Haircuts that you have probably been admiring for a long time and in which the great stylists are now trained by order of the catwalk. As we have told you, there are for all tastes and qualities. These are the most popular:

‘Spoilers’: the curly hair It’s going to be very, very, very leading this season.

Bangs, bangs and more bangs . After a few years forgotten in some corner of our memory, the bangs They are once again the kings of the salons. So much so that not only one is worn, as when the curtain type triumphed in 2018, but there are longer, shorter and even asymmetrical ones.

. After a few years forgotten in some corner of our memory, They are once again the kings of the salons. So much so that not only one is worn, as when the curtain type triumphed in 2018, but there are longer, shorter and even asymmetrical ones. The medium hair is the queen. Neither too long nor too short but 100% elegant, timeless, sophisticated and very easy to style. In fact, it is such a trend that a most popular variant has emerged that has been cataloged as ‘clavicut’ due to its length, just above the clavicle. Length somewhat shorter than that of the classic half-length hair and, however, subtracts years and favors a lot.

Neither too long nor too short but 100% elegant, timeless, sophisticated and very easy to style. In fact, it is such a trend that a most popular variant has emerged that has been cataloged as ‘clavicut’ due to its length, just above the clavicle. Length somewhat shorter than that of the classic half-length hair and, however, subtracts years and long hair they are not technically a haircut, quite the opposite. However, the details that accompany them this year are: bold bangs, layers at various levels paraded protagonists…

they are not technically a haircut, quite the opposite. However, the details that accompany them this year are: paraded protagonists… Very short cuts. Lovers of long hair, prepare yourselves because the ‘pixie’ and the ‘garçon’ more masculine and sexy return to the fray.

Lovers of long hair, prepare yourselves because more masculine and sexy return to the fray. Drama and daring. Of course, there is also room for the most daring who seek unusual styles. In this sense, the great successes point to a maintenance of the controversial ‘mullets’but also from ‘wavy shag’ which, as its name suggests, is ideal for curly and/or wavy hair.

That said, let yourself be inspired by the muses of style and beauty that all these have already trendy haircuts long before.