15 retro haircuts that are iconic
The years go by, the trending list -both in terms of fashion and beauty- always follows the same pattern. Pattern that involves retrieving some styles of the past to maintain them or, occasionally, to update them. This applies, as we have mentioned, to makeup, clothing and, above all, to the haircuts. We are talking about those that now seem to us to be the most current and modern when, in reality, they are versions 2.0 of some of the most popular from other years. Something like a constant ‘revival’ which, thanks to the catwalks, the ‘street style’, and the ‘it girls’, is once again consolidating itself as a trend in record time.
And this is what we want to talk about today. of some of the haircuts that sweep in 2022 and that they will do so even more as soon as we return to the routine in September. Of haircuts directly extracted from the looks of some of our iconic style references and that, luckily for all, there are flattering for everyone. It doesn’t matter how old you are, if you prefer it very long or shorter, if you have curly, straight, excessively fine or frizz-prone hair, an oval, square or round face… There are also ideal ones to wear with bangs more trend and, eye, because wavy hair, curls and ringlets play a decisive role this year.
We get into the matter.
15 haircuts with a ‘retro’ air for your next change of look
we love it when new trends coincide with our Pinterest ‘moodboard’, which is packed with iconic photos of some of the women who ruled the world in each decade. And yes, that is precisely the case this year in terms of haircuts. Haircuts that you have probably been admiring for a long time and in which the great stylists are now trained by order of the catwalk. As we have told you, there are for all tastes and qualities. These are the most popular:
‘Spoilers’: the curly hair It’s going to be very, very, very leading this season.
- Bangs, bangs and more bangs. After a few years forgotten in some corner of our memory, the bangs They are once again the kings of the salons. So much so that not only one is worn, as when the curtain type triumphed in 2018, but there are longer, shorter and even asymmetrical ones.
- The medium hair is the queen. Neither too long nor too short but 100% elegant, timeless, sophisticated and very easy to style. In fact, it is such a trend that a most popular variant has emerged that has been cataloged as ‘clavicut’ due to its length, just above the clavicle. Length somewhat shorter than that of the classic half-length hair and, however, subtracts years and favors a lot.
- long hair they are not technically a haircut, quite the opposite. However, the details that accompany them this year are: bold bangs, layers at various levelsparaded protagonists…
- Very short cuts. Lovers of long hair, prepare yourselves because the ‘pixie’ and the ‘garçon’ more masculine and sexy return to the fray.
- Drama and daring. Of course, there is also room for the most daring who seek unusual styles. In this sense, the great successes point to a maintenance of the controversial ‘mullets’but also from ‘wavy shag’ which, as its name suggests, is ideal for curly and/or wavy hair.
That said, let yourself be inspired by the muses of style and beauty that all these have already trendy haircuts long before.
Brigitte Bardot’s curtain bangs
Yes, the long and open bangs It’s still a trend and yes, brigitte bardot it also continues to be our firm benchmark. It is ideal for both short hair, like the ‘bob’as for long hair that, like yours, join the curtain bangs from a subtle parade.
Farrah Fawcett’s Seventies Layers
As you know, the layers They are once again one of the most requested services in salons around the world. And, more specifically, those of seventies airsat various levels and with voluminous bangs like the one in Farrah Fawcett.
Brooke Shields’ eighties mullet
Dear daredevils, looking for a sign to dare, once and for all, with the mullet cut What did Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish make fashionable -again? Well here you have it. Get inspired by the 80’s style by Brooke Shields, especially if you have the curly and/or wavy hair.
Diana Spencer’s long ‘pixie’
In terms of very short haircuts, we have several options. However, as you will see below, the ‘pixies’ They are still the big favourites. ‘Pixies’ that don’t have to be drastic, but rather throwing ‘bobs’ like the one who wore the Princess Diana in his later years.
Olivia Newton-John’s ‘lob’ with bangs
The eternal Olivia has always been, and always will be, an inspiration in every way for us. Although, on this occasion, we look at the lob cut that he wore in the 80s. Halfway between the ‘bob’ and the medium hair, is ideal if you like short hair (but not too much). Also, and as you can see, it feels great in combination with a straight but asymmetric bangs as yours.
Cindy Crawford’s midi hair
And from the late ’80s to the early ’90s with the Cindy Crawford layered midi cut. ‘Midi’ cut that is universal, because it looks good on everyone, and that conveys those supermodel airs that are so flattering and fresh. To maintain naturalness, please do not order more than two layers of layers.
Jennifer Aniston’s layered mid-length hair
The cut that does involve a more generous portion of layers is the Jennifer Aniston in the middle of the the 90’s. Court that, in fact, was already baptized at the time as ‘rachel cut’ -for his presence in ‘Friends’- and that 25 years later he is a great favorite.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s straight cut with curly hair
girls from extracted hairsuch as Sarah Jessica Parkerunleash your wonderful volume with something as simple as a straight cut. No layers, no bangs, no fuss. Your curls will be the firm protagonists.
Audrey Hepburn’s ‘pixie’ with short bangs
Another ‘pixie’ -we already warned you that this year they were a super trend- is, of course, the Audrey Hepburn. ‘Pixie’ which, unlike Princess Diana’s, is much shorter and also involves a mini bangs well above the eyebrows.
Grace Kelly’s wavy bob
Of course the classic and timeless ‘bob’ it had to be on the trend list. After years leading her, he maintains his position and does it in its most authentic version: not too short, not too long… Just ‘bob’.
Courteney Cox’s clavicle cut
The medium hair more trend it is called ‘clavicut’, precisely, because it falls just at the height of the clavicle. that’s how i wore it Courtney Cox in the 90s, with the stripe on one side and a short fringe tilted to the same side.
Halle Berry’s tomboy cut
Other cut ‘garçon’ that we love for its masculine codes that, ironically, could not be more masculine, is this one from Halle Berry in the late 80’s. It is ideal for wavy hair, as well as for girls looking for a change of drastic look but timeless and 100% flattering.
Jane Birkin’s XL fringe
The straight bangs in XL version by Jane Birkin is also a very wise choice. Ideal for balancing proportions (a wide jaw or forehead), it is once again highly coveted among nostalgic women. Also, it looks great with long hair and ‘midi’ cuts. Of course, the key has to be the touch ‘effortless’.
Mia Farrow’s XS ‘garçon’
Short hair Mia Farrow in this photo -or Demi Moore in ‘Ghost’- is ideal to feel fresh and renewed in a single session. If you have an oval face, it will also suit you wonderfully. Also, ask for some bangs, not very long, to maintain the ‘retro’ aesthetic.
Cher’s long straight bangs
We end up with another Long hair which is pure inspiration: that of cher. In this case, the edge was worn with a straight and round bangsas well as another longer level to frame the face.
