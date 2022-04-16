15 spectacular maquera setups with the Apple Studio Display as the protagonist

The arrival of the Apple Studio Display to the Mac world has added a new addition to the desktop of some lucky users. This type of desktop is still not very common, as Apple’s new monitor has only been on the market for a few weeks. Still, Reddit users have already started hang your mockup setups with the Apple Studio Display.

Few dual Apple Displays, some waiting for their Mac Studio

Given the recent introduction and launch of the Apple Studio Display and Mac Studio, many users are still receiving the first units. And sometimes they don’t have the full setup. As in the case of this user:

We see here one Studio Display on and one off, because its owner is waiting for the arrival of a Mac Studio to be able to connect and use both. Others are still figuring out how to connect their new displays, which are split between the Mac Studio and a MacBook Pro.

Two connected Apple displays to both computers, where one is on and the other is not (along with its corresponding screen). And here we see another user who does show us both screens in all their glory, with a matching background on their extended desktop.

There are also those that have other brands to have a setup with dual screens, such as these two examples:

In the latter we see in addition to the Apple Studio Display, the 34-inch 5K Ultrawide LG monitor, which we found on Amazon for 1,549 euros. They accompany the 14-inch MacBook Pro, along with an iPad Pro 2021, an iPad mini 2021, some AirPods Max, two Sonos speakers and the Stream Deck. Several thousand euros in electronics gathered on a single table.

A substitute for the 27-inch iMac, minimalist setups and many more

Perhaps the maquero setup that has caught my attention the most is this one, where its author reveals that his intention was replace more or less a 27-inch iMac.

And the truth is that he achieves it with an Apple Studio Display perched on top of a Mac mini (we don’t know if M1). Placed in this way, it is melting both devices as much as possible, although the wiring is still there. He is not the only one, as another user also reveals his desktop and intends to set off with his 27-inch iMac:

Here are more examples of laptops placed vertically. They are quite frequent although sometimes the Mac does not look good:

There are many users who choose to connect a MacBook Pro to this screen. And they do it this way, placing the laptop on a stand that leaves it vertical. The photo is a bit dark, hopefully this room will have more lighting when working.

Another important sector when it comes to displaying Maquera desks are those that bet for the minimum. Like these two examples:

In these desks we see practically the minimum. Peripherals, display, a Mac laptop or desktop plugged in and you’re good to go. Some other loose device to give more sensation of space they complete the scene.

On this desk we find the newest thing, which is the Apple Studio Display, with an original Macintosh in the back. It is also accompanied by an original iPhone in its showcase. The user indicates that they are satisfied with the speakers on the screen, but that prefer your Logi 4K Pro as a video conferencing camera (a similar cost [154,99 euros](https://www.amazon.es/Logitech-Brio-Streaming-License-included/dp/B0748NCPN5/ on Amazon).

Two extreme desktops: the Apple Cinema Display vs. three Pro Display XDRs

Among all these setups, we have found two maqueros desks of the most opposite. So much so that almost a decade separates them among them.

Here we have several products that we could almost qualify as vintage. The Apple Cinema Display is from 2011. At his side, we see an iPad 3 characterized by its wide frames. And we also see the Lightning dock, which its owner uses with an iPhone 12 mini.

And here we have just the opposite. Three Pro Display XDRs placed side by side, with a dark Magic Mouse and a custom keyboard. All this connected to a Mac Pro 2019 and seasoned with some AirPods Max and the Belkin Boost Charge Pro charging base. More than 20,000 euros in equipment that its owner uses to program.