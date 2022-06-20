15 stars of series who gave a rant on their salary

The salaries of series actors and actresses are often the stuff of dreams. But it also happens that the stars are victims of injustice or salary inequalities. Zoom on all these times when the stars of the small screen have uttered a rant about their salary.

Arden Cho for the film of the series Teen Wolf





Arden Cho is one of the great absentees from the spin-off film of the series Teen Wolf. The actress, who lends her features to Kira Yukimura, refused to resume her role because she was offered “half the salary of his three female co-stars”, namely Holland Roden (who also reacted), Crystal Reed and Shelley Hennig. Asked about this by The Cut, the main interested party confessed: “I think I was offered even less than that”.

The stars of Friends





If the six main actors of Friends are known to have pocketed a million dollars each per episode during the last two seasons of the series, their salary was far from reaching such an amount at the start. This is quite normal, since most of them were not yet known to the general public. Thus, during the first season, they received 22,500 dollars per episode. The immediate success of Friends meant that they were entitled to a salary increase from season 2.

However, pay inequalities began to emerge when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were paid more than their co-stars, due to the central place of the Rachel-Ross couple in the series. This did not please the main concerned, and the cast then united front so that everyone is paid the same. The actors bluntly threatened “not to come on the set” if the chain refused.

That’s not all since at the end of season 4, Friends could have stopped. Indeed, the six stars were asking for a new salary increase, given the enormous success of the series. Two ends were then planned by the channel: either a final seasonor a final series. Negotiations lasted all night, and the production ended up granting the actors the $100,000 they were asking for per episode.

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)





Pay inequalities between men and women are common in Hollywood, and Ellen Pompeo knows something about it. Although she is the star of Grey’s Anatomythe interpreter of Meredith Gray made a shocking revelation during an interview for the magazine variety in 2019: she was paid half as much as Patrick Dempsey at the start of the series.

“He was paid almost twice as much as me at the start. He had a television career while I didn’t (…) I only realized that from the negotiations for season 3. No one was offering that” says Ellen Pompeo.

Alison Arngrim (The Little House On The Prairie)





Guest on the American show Larry King Live in 2004, Alison Arngrim opened up about her salary and that of her co-stars from The Little House On The Prairie at the time of filming. Without going into details in terms of figures, the interpreter of Nellie Oleson said: “There are many actors in La Petite Maison who will complain bitterly of being underpaid. Friends salaries simply didn’t exist back then. But yeah, by today’s standards, people would drop dead if they won what we were winning in The Little House.”.

Vanessa Morgan for the series Riverdale





In 2020, Vanessa Morgan, as part of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, dropped a bombshell about Riverdale. Indeed, the actress tweeted: “Too bad I’m the only black lead actress on the show, but also the lowest paid”. Following which the creator of the series apologized and promised changes.

Kim Cattrall (Sex And The City)





Shortly after the airing of the last episode of Sex And The City in 2004, Kim Cattrall revealed that her request for a pay rise had been rejected by the producers and that this would have caused the series to be terminated. So guest on the show Friday Night With Jonathan Rossthe interpreter of Samantha Jones said: “I felt after six years that it was time for all of us to participate in the financial bonanza of Sex And The City. They didn’t seem very warm so I thought it was time to move on”.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were paid $350,000 per episode of Sex And The City, a perfectly decent salary but significantly lower than that of their co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. This did not prevent Kim Cattrall from resuming her cult role of Samantha Jones in the two spin-off films of the series. On the other hand, she is the great absentee of the revival, And Just Like That…broadcast since 2021.

Joan Collins (Dynasty)





If Joan Collins boosted the audiences of the original series Dynasty, when she arrived in the guise of Alexis Carrington, she fought for a salary commensurate with the popularity of her character. Guest on the show Life Stories of Piers Morgan, the British actress swung on her former filming partner John Forsythe, aka Blake Carrington.

According to Joan Collins, “it was stipulated in John Forsythe’s contract that he was always to have 5000 dollars more per episode than any other member of the cast”. At its beginnings in Dynastythe interpreter of Alexis Carrington received 15,000 dollars per episode while the salary of John Forsythe amounted to “25 or 30 thousand dollars”.

And, if Joan Collins fought to have the same salary as her male co-star, she finally succeeded in the ninth and final season where she was paid $120,000 per episode. But the producers decided to remove it from half the episodes because “they couldn’t pay me”says Joan Collins.

Robin Wright (House of Cards)





Robin Wright shared the poster for House of Cards with Kevin Spacey. Despite everything, the latter received a higher salary than that of his co-star. While Spacey’s salary was estimated at $500,000 per episode of the Netflix series, Wright earned around $420,000 for the same job. One thing she did not accept and thus denounced in the press…

“I told them, ‘I want to be paid the same as Kevin. I was looking at the stats and Claire Underwood’s character was more popular than Frank’s for a while. So I capitalized on that. I told them, ‘You had better pay me or I’ll tell everything.’ And they did” said Robin Wright in 2016.

Unfortunately, a year later, the actress declared that this story of increase was still at a standstill.

Miley Cyrus for the series Hannah Montana





True headliner of the series Hannah Montana, both as an actress but also as a singer, Miley Cyrus was logically to be the highest paid person in the cast. But, according to the main interested party, this was not the case. Then interviewed by ELLE magazine, the star confided that, from the top of her young age and because of her little experience at the time, she wanted “just being on TV”.

She continues: “I think at one point – and they’ll probably kill me for saying that – I was the lowest paid person in the cast because I didn’t know anything about it. I was just there rejoicing to be on Disney Channel. I wanted to do this at all costs”. According to the New York Post, Miley Cyrus earned $15,000 per episode of the series Hannah Montana.

Gillian Anderson (X Files)





Gillian Anderson forms with David Duchovny one of the most emblematic duos in the history of the series: Scully and Mulder in X Files. And, although they each played an equally important role, Gillian Anderson received less than her co-star for the first three seasons. The actress got fed up and asked to be paid the same amount as David Duchovny, and her request was finally approved.

But when Gillian Anderson was approached to reprise her role for the revival of X Files in 2016, she was offered an amount half that of her filming partner. “I am surprised that the info was not taken up by more journalists in interviews because it is the truth. Especially in the current climate where women are talking about pay inequalities in this profession, I think it’s important that this be heard. It was shocking to me, considering all the work I had done in the past to ensure that we were fairly compensated. I worked very hard for this” tells the interpreter of Scully to The Daily Beast.

In the end, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny received the same salary for the revival of X Files.