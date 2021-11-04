15 things to do at Lucca Comics 2021 on Sunday 31 October

The third day of Lucca Comics & Games 2021 is dedicated to the memory of Andrea Paggiaro, aka Tuono Pettinato, an unforgettable cartoonist who left us too early on June 14th. In his memory, the organization of the festival today announced Tuono Day, proposing a series of events not to be missed, starting with the preview of a documentary dedicated to him. Then, many meetings with authors, editorial announcements and shows. In addition to the vision of some films in preview.

Documentary “Tuono”

11:00 – 12:00

Astra cinema

Preview of Thunder, documentary on the life and works of Andrea Paggiaro aka Tuono Pettinato. Starting from the 2015 interview made for the television docu-series “Fumettology – The myths of Italian comics”, new shots and new interviews were made, especially with friends and colleagues of Tuono Pettinato. A complete and profound portrait, but also funny.

The house of horror

11:30 – 12:30

Saint John

SaldaPress, publishing house of The Walking Dead, tells once again the thousand shades of horror with the disturbing The scream and the Lovecraftian Miskatonic. With Andrea G. Ciccarelli and the authors Giorgio Pontrelli, Gloria Ciapponi and Luca Conca.

There was three times Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 – An in-depth journey into Hedeaki Anno’s latest film

12:00 – 13:30

Polo Fairs

This panel focuses on Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time, the latest film of the cinematic tetralogy “Rebuild of Evangelion”, released after more than 8 years of long wait, and about its visionary director Hideaki Anno.

In space, no one can hear you sigh: Leo Ortolani presents “Blue sunset”

12:30 – 13:30

Saint Francis

Leo Ortolani meets the public to present his new comic Blue Sunset published by Feltrinelli Comics and created in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency. The book tells of an astronaut on a mission in space who finds himself on Mars with the only company of a hallucination from the face of Nicolas Cage. Speakers: Leo Ortolani, the writer Licia Troisi and Fabrizio Zucchini of the Italian Space Agency.

The protagonists of the Lucca Comics & Games exhibitions in dialogue

13:00 – 14:00

Dan Giovanni

The protagonists of the Lucca Comics & Games 2021 exhibitions in dialogue. With: Giacomo Bevilacqua, Walter Leoni, Teresa Radice and Stefano Turconi. Moderated by Giovanni Russo.

“Prisoners of The Ghostland”, screening

13:30 – 15-30

Central Cinema

How could we not report the screening of a film with Nicolas Cage with a plot that looks like a crazy tamarrata?

From fairy tale to thriller: how to tell horror

14:30 – 15:30

Auditorium Banca del Monte Foundation of Lucca

Meeting between the writer Carlo Lucarelli and the writer Barbara Baraldi for a reflection on how what surrounds us, passions, interests contribute to building great stories and characters.

Handmaid’s Tale: To raise awareness and commemorate women victims of femicide

15:30 – 16:00

Lucca Comics & Games

Flash mob at Villa Bottini, where the cosplay of the TV series maids will gather Handmaid’s Tale, for an event fielded by the Echo group of Lucca in order to raise awareness and commemorate all the women victims of femicide.

Star Comics Circus

15:30 – 16:30

Giglio Theater

Appointment with the staff of Star Comics, who will present the editorial news of next year together with an exceptional guest: the magician Andrea Paris, already winner of “Tú sí que vales”.

Rock ‘n’ Comics: Mahmood

15:30 – 16:30

Saint Francis

On the occasion of the release of Mahmood’s book Ghettolimpo – On the paths of the soul, the cartoonist Sio and the singer-songwriter Mahmood talk about music and comics.

Screenings of the film: “Josee, the tiger and the fish”

18:30 – 19:30

Polo Fairs

Directed by Kotaro Tamura and produced by Studio Bones, the film is a coming-of-age story that tells the relationship between Josée, a talented disabled artist, and Tsuneo, a marine biology graduate, who meet by chance and find themselves drawn to the one from the other. The anime was nominated for Best Animated Film at the Japan Academy Film Prize, was the opening film at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, and closed the Busan International Film Festival.

The cartoonist who made air guitar

18:30 – 19:30

Suffrage Auditorium

The definitive duel between the two souls of Tuono Pettinato: between punk and high culture, between research and mainstream, the different aspects of the eclectic cartoonist will be represented by various personalities of Italian culture, all united by Andrea Paggiaro’s love for the work. There will be the journalist and popularizer Silvia Bencivelli, the writer Marta Barone, the musician Simone Lucciola, the comedian, author and TV presenter Valerio Lundini and, in streaming, the directors Marco and Antonio Manetti (the Manetti Bros). The journalist Luca Valtorta moderates. Musical interventions by POP 700-Luigi Boccherini Study Center. Musicians: Marco Gallenga, violin, and Daniele Vettori, electric guitar.

“Ghostbusters: Legacy”, national premiere screening

20:00 – 22:00

Astra cinema

Featuring a cast of new and old faces, the film confronts us with the new generation of Ghostbusters grappling with ancient enemies and never-before-seen threats. Arriving in a small town, a single mother and her two children begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left by their grandfather… which is none other than Egon Spengler. In the cast, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) and then the actors of the first two films, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

“Corpicino” at the theater – Black pages for black chronicles

21:30 – 23:30

Giglio Theater

Theatrical representation of Little body, cartoon by Thunder Combed. An open denunciation to the society of voyeurism, to the culture of crime news, to the necklace of false hypocrisy and ignorant and dangerous respectability that victims wear around their necks. Directed by Francesca Caprioli and curated by Cristina Poccardi.

Audible presents The Sandman Live

21:30 – 22:30

Saint Francis

The Italian actors protagonists of the audio series taken from The Sandman by Neil Gaiman Emiliano Coltorti, Stefano Crescentini, Martina Felli, Melina Martello, Marco Mete, Francesco Vairano and Stefano Mondini offer a live reading taken from the multivoice exclusively on Audible.it, accompanied by the Arché orchestra who will perform the soundtrack live. The reading will be accompanied by the presence of tables taken from the comic.

